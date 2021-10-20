Clear

Facebook, don't change your name -- change your CEO

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 6:41 PM
Opinion by Kara Alaimo

As the world begins to truly contend with just how dangerous social media platforms can be, Facebook's reckoning has been kicked into overdrive following former staffer Frances Haugen's shocking allegations that the company has long known about its platform's toxic effects on society -- and has done little to try to fix them.

Now, amid this firestorm of criticism, the company has reportedly come up with a new public relations strategy: changing its name. According to a report by The Verge, Facebook will soon announce a new name that reflects chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's stated focus on being part of a future so-called "metaverse" -- an online world where our avatars interact in astonishingly lifelike ways.

There's a glaring reason Facebook's name change is such a smart move from a branding perspective, and it has nothing to do with the fact that the company may want to create a single umbrella brand for the three major platforms it owns -- Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp -- or that it wants to focus on the metaverse. It's because the public has lost faith in Facebook. And rightly so. For all the family photos shared or funny videos consumed that the company has made possible, "Facebook" is now also a name associated in recent years with misinformation, privacy violations, the spread of hate and autocracy.

But a new name won't get to the root of the problem: Facebook's bankrupt reputation. Going by a different name won't magically create a brand in which consumers will place their blind faith.

The only way for Facebook to restore that trust is to change its leadership and address the actual issues that have justifiably prompted so much concern. Facebook has pushed back hard against many of the allegations against it, calling some "misleading," saying they have cracked down on anti-vaccine content and misinformation. The company also says they welcome regulation and contend their apps' good outweighs their harm.

Nonetheless, many who study misinformation remain concerned, and recent whistleblower Haugen asserted that Facebook continued to put profits before people. It's essential for the company to truly tackle the problems it has already unleashed before it helps build a future "metaverse" in which technology will play an even bigger role in our lives than it already does.

The place to start is with Zuckerberg's resignation.

The company has shown millions of us misinformation as we were deciding who to elect as president. It's been accused of failing to crack down effectively on deadly misinformation about coronavirus vaccines (which, of course, save lives), and a report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that Instagram has even at times recommended vaccine misinformation to users.

Independent research has long shown that using social media hurts the mental health of users -- especially teens -- because it creates the (often false) impression that everyone else is leading more glorious lives.

Haugen testified that Facebook has been used to spread hate globally and foment deadly ethnic violence in Myanmar and Ethiopia. And Zuckerberg has misled users and US lawmakers about how outside companies access our data, raising frightening privacy concerns.

Facebook, of course, views the situation differently. After Haugen testified before Congress that the company has long been aware of these issues and failed to meaningfully address them, a spokesperson told CNN Business that "we continue to make significant improvements to tackle the spread of misinformation and harmful content. To suggest we encourage bad content and do nothing is just not true."

The fact that the company continues to deny that it has let us down is a big part of the problem here. And the person in charge of Facebook through all of this has been, of course, founder Mark Zuckerberg.

It's clear that he lacks the moral inclination or the capacity to solve these problems. Either way, he's got to go. The company should announce a new chief executive with all possible haste. It should be someone thoughtful and committed to transparency about how social media is harming our society -- who has the will and competence to put the platform on a very different course.

It's troubling enough that the company doesn't appear to be reckoning with the scope of the reforms that are needed. But what's downright terrifying is that, at the same time as these dangers are coming to light, Facebook is trying to expand the way we use technology. Zuckerberg has said he's focused on helping build a metaverse in which the physical and virtual worlds collide. We would increasingly operate as digital avatars in this realm.

Facebook is already endangering our elections, health, privacy and the very lives of people in places where it's being used to sow discord. While a future metaverse could be a good thing if built correctly -- giving people equal access to opportunities regardless of geography, disabilities, or child care and other commitments -- Facebook shouldn't take a single step further down this path until it first addresses the problems it has already wrought. Changing its name doesn't do a thing to solve them.

Shakespeare famously wrote: "What's in a name? That which we call a rose / By any other name would smell as sweet." Right now, Facebook by any other name would be just as scary for us as a society. And a new name that hints at an even larger takeover of our lives would be all the more frightening. Changing its name wouldn't change this reality.

Cases: 763915

Reported Deaths: 8581
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1526881914
Ramsey63091977
Dakota56699523
Anoka53591515
Washington33431329
Stearns28298252
St. Louis23444355
Scott21503159
Wright21099171
Olmsted18023118
Sherburne15420114
Carver1353254
Clay1016098
Rice9936131
Blue Earth960759
Crow Wing9396107
Kandiyohi830996
Chisago828062
Otter Tail7941104
Benton7454109
Beltrami645978
Mower642240
Douglas624689
Goodhue614784
Itasca608981
Winona608254
McLeod589270
Steele580825
Isanti565474
Morrison553566
Becker524662
Polk506377
Freeborn485242
Nobles480052
Lyon451456
Carlton443866
Nicollet431351
Pine424630
Cass420742
Mille Lacs411265
Brown405347
Todd397336
Le Sueur381831
Meeker354552
Waseca326130
Martin322834
Wabasha29095
Hubbard286744
Dodge27149
Roseau261026
Fillmore241012
Redwood238643
Wadena234629
Houston230017
Renville226449
Faribault218530
Pennington215027
Sibley207312
Cottonwood195228
Kanabec190230
Chippewa189740
Aitkin181542
Watonwan170311
Pope15888
Yellow Medicine154720
Rock154519
Jackson145614
Koochiching137919
Clearwater135518
Swift134219
Marshall133419
Murray133210
Pipestone132327
Stevens124211
Lake108121
Wilkin101314
Lac qui Parle97524
Mahnomen87712
Norman8579
Big Stone7934
Grant7759
Lincoln7695
Kittson60322
Red Lake5869
Unassigned541124
Traverse5075
Lake of the Woods4614
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
