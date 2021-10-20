Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tesla shakes off supply chain issues to post record profit, again

Tesla shakes off supply chain issues to post record profit, again

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Tesla reported record earnings that blew past Wall Street forecasts, as the company was able to shake off the effects of a shortage of computer chips and other raw materials that has dogged the auto industry in recent months.

The company reported operating earnings of $2.1 billion, up 30% from its previous record earnings in the second quarter, with earnings per share 17% better than the consensus of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. It marked the sixth straight quarter that Tesla posted record earnings on that basis.

Revenue rose 15% to $13.8 billion, roughly in line with estimates.

The results stand out because Tesla for the first time topped $1 billion in operating earnings only two quarters ago, in this year's first quarter. Even by a more strict accounting method, the company posted net income of $1.6 billion, up 42% from the second quarter figure, and nearly four times what it earned on that basis a year earlier.

Still, the company warned that it is still experiencing problems with getting chips and other raw materials, despite its success overcoming those issues in the third quarter.

"A variety of challenges, including semiconductor shortages, congestion at ports and rolling blackouts have been impacting our ability to keep factories running at full speed," said the company in its earnings statement. "We continue to run our production lines as close to full capacity as conditions allow. While sequential growth remains our goal, the magnitude of growth will be determined largely by outside factors."

At its recent annual meeting, CEO Elon Musk warned that dealing with supply chain issues has been costly.

"We are seeing significant cost pressure in our supply chain," he said at that time. "I mean the sheer amount of money we're spending on flying parts around the world is just not great but hopefully temporary."

But Tesla was able to raise prices on its cars, despite increased competition from electric vehicles now being offered by traditional automakers such as Volkswagen, General Motors and Ford. The company had previous disclosed that it had record sales in the quarter, up 20% compared to the previous three months, and up 73% from the year-earlier period.

The strong results are a sign of the growing shift by car buyers towards electric vehicles, said Daniel Ives, technology analyst for Wedbush Securities.

"These delivery numbers, combined with this 'impressive earnings beat,' speaks to an EV demand trajectory that looks quite robust for Tesla heading into fourth quarter and 2022," he wrote in a note to clients.

Even so, shares of Tesla, which are up 22% so far this year, slipped slightly following the report, as its strong results were tempered by that warning.

Musk was not on the conference call with investors that the company held following the release of its results. CEOs typically are on such calls, but he signaled his plan not to do so three months ago. Musk, who is also CEO of SpaceX and hosted Saturday Night Live in May, said the hour-long calls took too much of his time.

"I think going forward, I will most likely not be on earnings calls unless there's something really important that I need to say," he said in July.

Musk's comments have been notable on past calls, including an April 2020 rant against stay-at-home orders meant to battle the Covid pandemic, which he referred to as "fascist."

In a 2018 call he battled with and mocked analysts, cutting off a response to one analyst's question by another executive to say, "Boring, bonehead questions are not cool. Next?"

Wednesday's call was informative but far less exciting -- or informative -- without Musk on the call.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 763915

Reported Deaths: 8581
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1526881914
Ramsey63091977
Dakota56699523
Anoka53591515
Washington33431329
Stearns28298252
St. Louis23444355
Scott21503159
Wright21099171
Olmsted18023118
Sherburne15420114
Carver1353254
Clay1016098
Rice9936131
Blue Earth960759
Crow Wing9396107
Kandiyohi830996
Chisago828062
Otter Tail7941104
Benton7454109
Beltrami645978
Mower642240
Douglas624689
Goodhue614784
Itasca608981
Winona608254
McLeod589270
Steele580825
Isanti565474
Morrison553566
Becker524662
Polk506377
Freeborn485242
Nobles480052
Lyon451456
Carlton443866
Nicollet431351
Pine424630
Cass420742
Mille Lacs411265
Brown405347
Todd397336
Le Sueur381831
Meeker354552
Waseca326130
Martin322834
Wabasha29095
Hubbard286744
Dodge27149
Roseau261026
Fillmore241012
Redwood238643
Wadena234629
Houston230017
Renville226449
Faribault218530
Pennington215027
Sibley207312
Cottonwood195228
Kanabec190230
Chippewa189740
Aitkin181542
Watonwan170311
Pope15888
Yellow Medicine154720
Rock154519
Jackson145614
Koochiching137919
Clearwater135518
Swift134219
Marshall133419
Murray133210
Pipestone132327
Stevens124211
Lake108121
Wilkin101314
Lac qui Parle97524
Mahnomen87712
Norman8579
Big Stone7934
Grant7759
Lincoln7695
Kittson60322
Red Lake5869
Unassigned541124
Traverse5075
Lake of the Woods4614
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

USPS seeking applicants ahead of holiday season

Image

CG Public Health hosting flu clinics

Image

Olmsted County continues to expand homelessness options

Image

Gov. Walz announces new rapid test sites

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County expands resources for those experiencing homelessness

Image

Expanding Homelessness Options

Image

Bullying Prevention

Image

Experience an old west ghost town at Monster Bash

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/20/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 10/20

Community Events