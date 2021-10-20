Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

What Liz Cheney just said about January 6 is *really* important

What Liz Cheney just said about January 6 is *really* important

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 12:51 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

At a meeting of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican and vice chair of the committee, said something very, very important about both Donald Trump and his former political svengali Steve Bannon.

Here it is:

"Based on the committee's investigation, it appears that Mr. Bannon had substantial advance knowledge of the plans for January 6 and likely had an important role in formulating those plans. Mr. Bannon was in the war room at the Willard on January 6. He also appears to have detailed knowledge regarding the president's efforts to sell millions of Americans the fraud that the election was stolen...Mr. Bannon's and Mr. Trump's privilege arguments do however appear to reveal one thing: They suggest that President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6. And this committee will get to the bottom of that."

Which, well, whoa!

What Cheney is saying is that the actions of late taken by Bannon and Trump -- both have cited executive privilege for their refusal to cooperate with the committee's requests for information -- are, in and of themselves, suggestions that both men did things in the run-up to the riot at the US Capitol (and on the day of the insurrection) they are trying to hide.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the committee, said this on Wednesday afternoon:

"I think 'plan' is relative. There's no question [Trump] tweeted about it in the very beginning. The majority of the people in this country didn't know what January 6 was all about when he did it. He created the narrative up to the point. Planned the rally -- and obviously he said, you need to go to the Hill and let people know you don't like what's going on."

And Cheney also said this Wednesday before the House Rules Committee:

"It's critically important for us to recognize and understand how the language that the (former) President, President Trump continues to use to this day, sparked what we saw happen on the sixth. There's a much larger story that we need to understand about exactly what the plans were for that day they went so far beyond the President's legitimate right to challenge the results of the election through our court system."

Let's remember what we know about the actions of Trump and Bannon -- both on January 6 and the days leading up to it.

Trump spoke to the "Stop the Steal" rally that morning, telling attendees that "we fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore." He then returned to the White House.

And as CNN noted the day after the riot:

"Only after pleading from aides and Congressional allies inside the besieged Capitol building did Trump release a taped video urging the mass of his supporters -- many carrying Trump flags or wearing Trump paraphernalia -- to 'go home,' while still fanning their misplaced grievances about a stolen election."

Trump's statement, in retrospect, was even worse than it appeared at the time.

"This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people," Trump said on a day that would lead to five people killed and more than 100 police officers wounded. "We have to have peace. So go home. We love you; you're very special."

(Sidebar: More than 600 people have been charged with crimes for their actions that day.)

As for Bannon, he was knee-deep in January 6. As authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa recount in their book "Peril":

"'You've got to call Pence off the [expletive] ski slopes and get him back here today. This is a crisis.' Bannon said, referring to the vice president who was vacationing in Vail, Colorado.

"Bannon told Trump to focus on January 6. That was the moment for a reckoning.

"'People are going to go 'What the [expletive] is going on here?' Bannon believed. 'We're going to bury Biden on January 6th, [expletive] bury him.'

"If Republicans could cast enough of a shadow on Biden's victory on January 6, Bannon said, it would be hard for Biden to govern. Millions of Americans would consider him illegitimate. They would ignore him. They would dismiss him and wait for Trump to run again.

"'We are going to kill it in the crib. Kill the Biden presidency in the crib,' he said."

And in the wake of the January 6 insurrection, Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, invoked Bannon in trying to understand the origins of that day. "It was a planned revolution," Woodward and Costa wrote. "Steve Bannon's vision coming to life. Bring it all down, blow it up, burn it, and emerge with power."

Bannon, speaking on his "War Room" podcast in late September, confirmed that had huddled with Trump to plot a way to fundamentally undermine the Biden presidency on January 6 and even sort-of declared victory.

"It killed itself," Bannon said of the Biden presidency, according to an account in Newsweek. "Just look at what this illegitimate regime is doing. It killed itself. OK? But we told you from the very beginning, just expose it, just expose it, never back down, never give up and this thing will implode."

Make note then of what Cheney said on Tuesday night: The very fact that Trump and Bannon are trying to invoke executive privilege over what they said and did both on January 6 and in the days leading up to it suggests that the then-President was "personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6."

That is a VERY big deal.

This story has been updated with additional information Wednesday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 763915

Reported Deaths: 8581
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1526881914
Ramsey63091977
Dakota56699523
Anoka53591515
Washington33431329
Stearns28298252
St. Louis23444355
Scott21503159
Wright21099171
Olmsted18023118
Sherburne15420114
Carver1353254
Clay1016098
Rice9936131
Blue Earth960759
Crow Wing9396107
Kandiyohi830996
Chisago828062
Otter Tail7941104
Benton7454109
Beltrami645978
Mower642240
Douglas624689
Goodhue614784
Itasca608981
Winona608254
McLeod589270
Steele580825
Isanti565474
Morrison553566
Becker524662
Polk506377
Freeborn485242
Nobles480052
Lyon451456
Carlton443866
Nicollet431351
Pine424630
Cass420742
Mille Lacs411265
Brown405347
Todd397336
Le Sueur381831
Meeker354552
Waseca326130
Martin322834
Wabasha29095
Hubbard286744
Dodge27149
Roseau261026
Fillmore241012
Redwood238643
Wadena234629
Houston230017
Renville226449
Faribault218530
Pennington215027
Sibley207312
Cottonwood195228
Kanabec190230
Chippewa189740
Aitkin181542
Watonwan170311
Pope15888
Yellow Medicine154720
Rock154519
Jackson145614
Koochiching137919
Clearwater135518
Swift134219
Marshall133419
Murray133210
Pipestone132327
Stevens124211
Lake108121
Wilkin101314
Lac qui Parle97524
Mahnomen87712
Norman8579
Big Stone7934
Grant7759
Lincoln7695
Kittson60322
Red Lake5869
Unassigned541124
Traverse5075
Lake of the Woods4614
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Showers and storms expected on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/20

Image

Your old phone could save a life

Image

From a bystander to an "upstander" in the community

Image

RPS educational disparities due to COVID-19

Image

Family Service Rochester looking for old phones

Image

Rochester Diversity Council holds 'Bystander to Upstander' event

Image

Olmsted County Attorney gives case backlog and hiring update

Image

Utility relocation at Southbridge Mall

Image

Olmsted County Attorney's office filling new positions, addressing backlog of cases

Image

Mason City VA outpatient clinic opens in new location

Community Events