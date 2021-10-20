Travis Tritt cancels concerts at venues with Covid safety measures

Travis Tritt is canceling four concerts at venues that have Covid-19 safety protocols.

The country singer has announced he will not be performing at planned stops in Indiana, Mississippi, Illinois and Kentucky.

Venues in those states were requiring either mask wearing, a negative Covid-19 test result or proof of vaccination for concertgoers.

Tritt told Billboard he is "not against the vaccine," but he is "against forcing people to take medicine that they may not need and may not want."

"I totally disagree with any mandate that would force people to go against their better judgement or would attack their personal freedoms," he said. "That's why I am making this stand," Tritt says. "And I know, straight up, it's definitely gonna cost me money and that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make."

In August, Tritt released a statement saying he believes Covid-19 restrictions are "discriminating" to concertgoers.

