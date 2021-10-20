Clear

This is the secret to dealing with inflation

This is the secret to dealing with inflation

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 8:00 AM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Procter & Gamble, the consumer goods giant that makes Pampers diapers, Crest toothpaste and Tide detergent, says that running its business is far from simple right now.

"Supply chains are under pressure from tight labor markets, tight transportation markets and overall capacity constraints," Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten told analysts this week. "Inflationary pressures are broad-based and sustained."

But it does have confidence that it can weather the storm, thanks to its size, its ability to raise prices and a flood of consumer spending.

"These costs and operational challenges are not unique to P&G, and we won't be immune to the impact," Schulten said. "However, we think the strategies we've chosen, the investments we've made and the focus on executional excellence have positioned us well to manage through this volatility over time."

Investors agree. The company's shares dropped 1.2% on Tuesday, but are still up 1.1% this year. That's well behind the S&P 500, which has risen 20%, but significantly ahead of competitor Unilever, which is off more than 12%. Kimberly-Clark is down almost 4%, while Clorox has plunged 21%.

So what exactly is P&G doing to stay above the fray?

Strategy 1: Be big. Procter & Gamble is a $342 billion company. Unilever, by comparison, has a market value of $134 billion. That gives P&G market clout and flexibility across its supply chains that smaller rivals lack.

"Strong supplier partnerships around the globe allow us to shift sourcing if we need to from one supplier to another," Schulten said. He added that the company's "global footprint is an advantage."

Strategy 2: Charge more. The company said Tuesday that it's raising prices on certain grooming, beauty and oral care products for retail customers to combat higher costs.

P&G, which makes brands such as Gillette, Braun and SK-II, did not specify which brands will see price hikes. But an email from P&G to a distributor obtained by CNN Business indicates that Olay, Crest and Oral-B products will get more expensive, at least for stores to stock.

The company previously raised prices on Pampers diapers and Always and Tampax tampons.

Strategy 3: Ride the wave. Consumer spending remains strong. US retail sales in September grew 0.7% from the previous month. P&G said people are also still hanging around their houses, boosting demand for its products.

"We also benefit, and the consumer spending shows it, from more time at home, which we believe is an ongoing phenomenon," Schulten said. "More time at home means more meals at home, more dishwashing at home, more laundry at home."

The takeaway: No company can escape the effects of inflation and supply chain problems, and costs are rising at a swifter pace than P&G previously estimated. The company now expects to spend $2.3 billion more on freight and commodity expenses for its 2022 fiscal year. In July, the company predicted a $1.9 billion increase.

Yet in times of duress, bigger is better — and for P&G, at least, it's providing some insulation.

'Squid Game' is a hit, but Netflix's path forward isn't clear

The popularity of South Korean drama "Squid Game" has given Netflix a lift. But its investors are hard to impress.

The latest: Netflix announced after markets closed Tuesday that it added 4.4 million subscribers in its most recent quarter, beating expectations. The company also earned $1.4 billion in profit, up from $790 million during the same period in 2020.

A major factor was "Squid Game," a dystopian series in which contestants desperately in need of money play deadly children's games to win cash prizes. The company said Tuesday that 142 million subscriber households watched the show in its first four weeks, making it Netflix's biggest TV show ever.

The streaming service plans to keep cashing in on the "Squid Game" moment as it launches apparel and toys tied to its content.

"Demand for consumer products to celebrate the fandom for 'Squid Game' is high and those items are on their way to retail now," Netflix said in a letter to shareholders.

But other disclosures in the earnings report are pushing investors to lock in recent profits. Shares, which hit an all-time high earlier this month, are down 1.9% in premarket trading.

Netflix said it added roughly 70,000 subscribers in the United States and Canada. That's an improvement from the second quarter's loss, but signals that the market has become very saturated.

On the radar: Netflix is also in the middle of a media firestorm as it continues to defend Dave Chappelle's "The Closer." The comedy special has been criticized as transphobic by some LGBTQ+ advocates, artists and Netflix employees.

Netflix recently fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about the stand-up special.

Bitcoin nears record high after ETF launch

Bitcoin is at its highest level in months following the successful launch of the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund, which enthusiasts see as a watershed moment for investing in crypto.

The latest: The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF finished Tuesday up 2.6%. About $1 billion worth of shares were traded as investors rushed to get in on the hype.

Enthusiasm surrounding the debut has helped push bitcoin back above $64,000, not far from the record of about $64,800 notched in April.

The fund, which is listed under the ticker "BITO" on the NYSE Arca exchange, doesn't purchase bitcoin directly. Instead, it's tied to contracts that track future prices traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, which are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

In an interview with CNBC Tuesday, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said this type of product is easier to regulate than an ETF that holds actual bitcoin.

"What you have here is a product that's been overseen for four years by a US federal regulator and CFTC, and that's being wrapped inside of something [that's] within our jurisdiction," he said.

But he cautioned that it's still a "highly speculative asset class and listeners should understand that underneath this, it still has that same aspect of volatility and speculation."

Up next

Biogen and Verizon report results before US markets open. CSX, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and Tesla follow after the close.

Also today: The Fed's Beige Book, which details current economic conditions, publishes at 2 p.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: Earnings from AT&T, American Airlines, Southwest, Intel, Chipotle, Mattel and Snap.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 763915

Reported Deaths: 8581
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1526881914
Ramsey63091977
Dakota56699523
Anoka53591515
Washington33431329
Stearns28298252
St. Louis23444355
Scott21503159
Wright21099171
Olmsted18023118
Sherburne15420114
Carver1353254
Clay1016098
Rice9936131
Blue Earth960759
Crow Wing9396107
Kandiyohi830996
Chisago828062
Otter Tail7941104
Benton7454109
Beltrami645978
Mower642240
Douglas624689
Goodhue614784
Itasca608981
Winona608254
McLeod589270
Steele580825
Isanti565474
Morrison553566
Becker524662
Polk506377
Freeborn485242
Nobles480052
Lyon451456
Carlton443866
Nicollet431351
Pine424630
Cass420742
Mille Lacs411265
Brown405347
Todd397336
Le Sueur381831
Meeker354552
Waseca326130
Martin322834
Wabasha29095
Hubbard286744
Dodge27149
Roseau261026
Fillmore241012
Redwood238643
Wadena234629
Houston230017
Renville226449
Faribault218530
Pennington215027
Sibley207312
Cottonwood195228
Kanabec190230
Chippewa189740
Aitkin181542
Watonwan170311
Pope15888
Yellow Medicine154720
Rock154519
Jackson145614
Koochiching137919
Clearwater135518
Swift134219
Marshall133419
Murray133210
Pipestone132327
Stevens124211
Lake108121
Wilkin101314
Lac qui Parle97524
Mahnomen87712
Norman8579
Big Stone7934
Grant7759
Lincoln7695
Kittson60322
Red Lake5869
Unassigned541124
Traverse5075
Lake of the Woods4614
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Showers and storms expected on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/20

Image

Your old phone could save a life

Image

From a bystander to an "upstander" in the community

Image

RPS educational disparities due to COVID-19

Image

Family Service Rochester looking for old phones

Image

Rochester Diversity Council holds 'Bystander to Upstander' event

Image

Olmsted County Attorney gives case backlog and hiring update

Image

Utility relocation at Southbridge Mall

Image

Olmsted County Attorney's office filling new positions, addressing backlog of cases

Image

Mason City VA outpatient clinic opens in new location

Community Events