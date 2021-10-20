Clear

Karim Benzema and Mathieu Valbuena: A ​blackmail ​allegation and a sex tape -- two French footballers face off in court

Karim Benzema and Mathieu Valbuena: A ​blackmail ​allegation and a sex tape -- two French footballers face off in court

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 3:40 AM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Joseph Ataman, CNN

A sex-tape, alleged blackmail and two French soccer stars: as the trial of French striker Karim Benzema kicks off today, it was always going to draw attention.

Benzema, who plays club football for Real Madrid, faces a charge of "complicity in attempted blackmail" against former French national teammate and current Olympiacos midfielder, Mathieu Valbuena, documents from the Versailles prosecutor show.

The three-day trial will see 33-year-old Benzema in the dock alongside four men alleged to have tried to blackmail midfielder Valbuena over a 'sex-tape' video involving the athlete.

Benzema is accused of pressuring Valbuena -- his then-teammate on the French national team -- to pay blackmailers to prevent the video from going public.

According to documents from the prosecutor's office, in 2015, Valbuena received an anonymous call at the French national team's training ground outside Paris.

The caller sought to "make an arrangement" with Valbuena over the ​alleged video but would only do so if the soccer player appointed a trusted intermediary.

Rather than comply, Valbuena filed a police complaint, after which ​the footballer says he received further calls and messages from the anonymous blackmailer, reiterating the need for a trusted middleman to "sort out this problem," according to documents from the prosecutor's office.

Complicity in attempted blackmail

If found guilty, Benzema faces a maximum five-year prison sentence and a possible fine of 75,000 euros ($87,000), according to the prosecutor's office.

Of the five men on trial, Benzema is the only defendant facing the lesser charge of "complicity in attempted blackmail." The four other men are all facing a charge of "attempted blackmail" including two who could face harsher sentencing for having already committed a similar or identical crime.

Valbuena will be attending the trial, his lawyer Paul-Albert Iweins told CNN, who added that the footballer had, "always asked that there be a public trial so that this case allows him to allow the public to fully understand that he is the victim of the facts that are being judged."

On the opposite bench, Benzema's lawyer Sylvain Cormier told CNN: "We expect the trial to finally bring to light the absurdity of the charges against Karim Benzema."

Benzema will not be in court on Wednesday, according to his lawyer. "He will be represented in court," Cornier told CNN.

When the investigation first started, Benzema denied the allegations.

Return to international football

As part of this case, Benzema was put under formal investigation in November 2015, according to documents from the prosecutor, soon after which he was suspended from the French national team, some seven months short of the 2016 European Championships.

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet took a "personal decision" to exclude Benzema from the team, following his alleged involvement in the blackmail of Valbuena.

Some five years after the initial police complaint, Benzema was restored to the French national side for the Euro 2020 tournament, where Les Bleus were knocked out on penalties by Switzerland. Benzema scored four goals in the tournament.

His return to favor in that tournament also saw him play in the Nations League final last week against Spain, where France lifted the trophy.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 758252

Reported Deaths: 8560
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1517551909
Ramsey62763976
Dakota56337523
Anoka53221514
Washington33236329
Stearns28036252
St. Louis23286353
Scott21359159
Wright20944170
Olmsted17894118
Sherburne15291114
Carver1342954
Clay1011798
Rice9886131
Blue Earth953059
Crow Wing9298105
Kandiyohi822796
Chisago820862
Otter Tail7868104
Benton7393109
Beltrami637177
Mower635340
Douglas618089
Goodhue608584
Winona605253
Itasca602380
McLeod583468
Steele574525
Isanti560073
Morrison546065
Becker521062
Polk503477
Freeborn482642
Nobles477952
Lyon447556
Carlton440966
Nicollet426451
Pine421130
Cass415942
Mille Lacs406765
Brown400947
Todd391836
Le Sueur380431
Meeker351552
Waseca323730
Martin318534
Wabasha28655
Hubbard284544
Dodge26939
Roseau260325
Fillmore238212
Redwood235643
Wadena231429
Houston229117
Renville225149
Faribault215730
Pennington213727
Sibley205112
Cottonwood194027
Kanabec187630
Chippewa186940
Aitkin179242
Watonwan169311
Pope15378
Rock153719
Yellow Medicine151720
Jackson144814
Koochiching137519
Clearwater133718
Swift132819
Marshall132319
Pipestone131927
Murray131510
Stevens122811
Lake106521
Wilkin100814
Lac qui Parle95724
Mahnomen87412
Norman8519
Big Stone7894
Grant7689
Lincoln7575
Kittson59922
Red Lake5789
Unassigned541124
Traverse5035
Lake of the Woods4574
Cook2430

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Showers and storms expected on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Olmsted County Attorney gives case backlog and hiring update

Image

Utility relocation at Southbridge Mall

Image

Olmsted County Attorney's office filling new positions, addressing backlog of cases

Image

Mason City VA outpatient clinic opens in new location

Image

Five 10-19-21

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/19/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

Police: Reported shooting that prompted large police presence in Rochester was a hoax

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County Republican, DFL parties react to Gov. Walz's re-election campaign

Image

Local parties react to Gov. Walz's reelection campaign

Image

Swatting Calls

Community Events