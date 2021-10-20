Clear

Doing right isn't the secret to Democrats' success next year

Doing right isn't the secret to Democrats' success next year

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Lincoln Mitchell

We are frequently told that the key to the Democrats' chances in the 2022 midterm elections is for President Joe Biden's administration and the Democratic majority in Congress to deliver meaningful legislation for the American people.

There are many good reasons for Biden and the Democrats to pass the spending bills currently being discussed in Congress. Expanding social and physical infrastructure is what many Democratic candidates said they would do. For example, candidate Biden promised "to imagine and build a new American economy for our families and the next generation ... where every American enjoys a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead. An economy more vibrant and more powerful precisely because everybody will be cut in on the deal."

The Party's platform included similar language, saying Democrats are committed "to forging a new social and economic contract with the American people" that affirms housing as a right, raises wages and "supports working families and the middle class by securing equal pay for women and paid family leave for all."

It is probably what their voters want and it may well be the right thing to do for America. There is also something intuitively appealing about the argument that delivering on campaign promises leads to victory for the president's party. It is consistent with common sense as well as with a fundamental idea of democracy, that voters reward parties for keeping promises and crafting good policy and punish them for failing to do that.

The idea that delivering on policy promises is the key to victory in the midterms also happens to be wrong -- or at least not supported by any evidence from the last half century or so. As a motivator for Democrats to act, the idea that delivering major policy accomplishments will pave the road to electoral success may be a good approach, but as political analysis it runs counter to history.

Recent decades are filled with examples of a new administration passing major legislation only to lose seats in the midterm election. After being elected in 1964 in a landslide with huge Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress, President Lyndon B. Johnson passed a battery of policies in 1965 that included the Voting Rights Act, the creation of Medicare and Medicaid and a number of other Great Society programs. The reward for the Democrats was the loss of 47 seats in the House of Representatives and three seats in the Senate in the 1966 midterm elections. For good measure, Johnson's Vice President Hubert Humphrey was defeated in the 1968 presidential election.

A few years later, in 1981 President Ronald Reagan delivered on a campaign promise and passed the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, which was the core of his economic agenda and his campaign platform from his 1980 election. Reagan's Republican Party then went on to pick up one Senate seat but lost 26 House seats in the 1982 midterms. In more recent years President Donald Trump passed major tax cuts, significant deregulation and two Supreme Court justices while President Barack Obama delivered the Affordable Care Act early in his first term. Both Trump and Obama saw their party drubbed in their first midterm election.

The pattern of the president's party losing seats in the midterm is well-known and vexing for almost all presidents. Simply delivering on campaign promises has, at least since the New Deal era, not been enough to stop that trend. It is extremely unlikely that will change now in an era of a deeply polarized electorate, highly partisan media and a relative paucity of undecided voters.

There are several reasons for this. First, it takes a while for major policies to be felt by voters. For example, the Affordable Care Act was passed in spring of 2010, so voters were not experiencing the benefits, or downsides, of that in time for it to make a major impact on the election. In today's context that means that even if Biden were able to pass both pieces of his Build Back Better program -- the hard and soft infrastructure -- the impact would not be felt right away. Groundbreakings on a few infrastructure projects or the awareness that, for example, new climate legislation or expanded Medicare that would include dental coverage was coming soon would be unlikely to sway too many voters in 2022.

Second, American politics no longer work, if it ever did, on a simple principle of major policy accomplishments being rewarded. Even when presidents are reelected, it is more frequently due to a perception that things are going well rather than any great enthusiasm for their policies, because voters care more about outcomes than inputs. In other words, the state of the economy is more important to voters than what laws the president and his party did or did not pass.

Additionally, in our current highly polarized political context, we have seen over and over, particularly in the last year or so that external factors, whether the Covid-19 pandemic, an impeachment hearing, the Mueller Report or even the January 6 insurrection have simply pushed people back into their political corners.

For example, the polls in late March of 2020 showed Biden, shortly after wrapping up the Democratic nomination, about nine points ahead of then-President Trump, but over the next months when the pandemic was rampant and huge protests roiled American cities after George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis, the numbers did not change much and the final pre-election polls showed Biden leading by about eight points. If those events have not significantly moved voters, why would we expect a piece of legislation or two, even major ones, to be any different?

Despite this, the Biden administration needs to accomplish something before the midterms. While it is not true that delivering legislation is the secret to success in the midterms, it is almost certainly true that it is better for the Democrats to have something to show for their two years in the majority when they go before the voters next November than to have done nothing with their majorities.

Supporters of Biden's legislative agenda should defend their position on the substance of his policies, not on the Pollyannish opinion that passing major new laws is the secret recipe for electoral success in the midterm elections. As Presidents Johnson, Reagan, Obama and Trump all learned, American politics is not that simple.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 758252

Reported Deaths: 8560
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1517551909
Ramsey62763976
Dakota56337523
Anoka53221514
Washington33236329
Stearns28036252
St. Louis23286353
Scott21359159
Wright20944170
Olmsted17894118
Sherburne15291114
Carver1342954
Clay1011798
Rice9886131
Blue Earth953059
Crow Wing9298105
Kandiyohi822796
Chisago820862
Otter Tail7868104
Benton7393109
Beltrami637177
Mower635340
Douglas618089
Goodhue608584
Winona605253
Itasca602380
McLeod583468
Steele574525
Isanti560073
Morrison546065
Becker521062
Polk503477
Freeborn482642
Nobles477952
Lyon447556
Carlton440966
Nicollet426451
Pine421130
Cass415942
Mille Lacs406765
Brown400947
Todd391836
Le Sueur380431
Meeker351552
Waseca323730
Martin318534
Wabasha28655
Hubbard284544
Dodge26939
Roseau260325
Fillmore238212
Redwood235643
Wadena231429
Houston229117
Renville225149
Faribault215730
Pennington213727
Sibley205112
Cottonwood194027
Kanabec187630
Chippewa186940
Aitkin179242
Watonwan169311
Pope15378
Rock153719
Yellow Medicine151720
Jackson144814
Koochiching137519
Clearwater133718
Swift132819
Marshall132319
Pipestone131927
Murray131510
Stevens122811
Lake106521
Wilkin100814
Lac qui Parle95724
Mahnomen87412
Norman8519
Big Stone7894
Grant7689
Lincoln7575
Kittson59922
Red Lake5789
Unassigned541124
Traverse5035
Lake of the Woods4574
Cook2430

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Showers and storms expected on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Olmsted County Attorney gives case backlog and hiring update

Image

Utility relocation at Southbridge Mall

Image

Olmsted County Attorney's office filling new positions, addressing backlog of cases

Image

Mason City VA outpatient clinic opens in new location

Image

Five 10-19-21

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/19/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

Police: Reported shooting that prompted large police presence in Rochester was a hoax

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County Republican, DFL parties react to Gov. Walz's re-election campaign

Image

Local parties react to Gov. Walz's reelection campaign

Image

Swatting Calls

Community Events