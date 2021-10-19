Clear

Biden's stimulus plan is fueling short-term inflation, SF Fed paper finds

Biden's stimulus plan is fueling short-term inflation, SF Fed paper finds

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 2:00 PM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is contributing to elevated inflation but it isn't expected to overheat the economy, a new research paper from the San Francisco Federal Reserve concludes.

The package signed into law in March included stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits, small business loans, aid to state and local governments and relief for airlines designed to speed up the economic recovery following Covid-19 shutdowns.

Seven months later, economists are still debating whether the US economy really needed that much support, given that the recovery was already underway. Today, inflation is running hot, with prices spiking on everything from used cars and gasoline to bacon.

The SF Fed paper finds that the American Rescue Plan helped tighten the labor market and is expected to increase the Fed's favored inflation gauge by 0.3 percentage points this year and 0.2 percentage points in 2022. Its impact will be "negligible" in 2023, the researchers found.

"The estimated impact of the ARP on inflation is meaningful, but it is still a far cry from the strong overheating of the 1960s," the paper concludes.

Jobs metric sets record high

To gauge the bills impact on inflation, the economists looked at a metric of the jobs market known as the vacancy-to-unemployment ratio. The thinking is that inflation will likely be high when this ratio rises, because businesses will be forced to raise wages to attract workers and then raise prices to offset those higher labor costs.

The vacancy rate, defined as the number of job openings relative to the size of the labor force, is at all-time highs today, surpassing levels of the late 1960s, driven up in part by a wave of worker resignations. A record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August.

The vacancy-to-unemployment ratio peaked in the 1960s, when there were 1.5 job vacancies per unemployed person, and bottomed out during the Great Recession that began in late 2007 when there were just 0.15 vacancies per unemployed person.

In August, this ratio hit 1.25, more than twice the historical average of 0.6%, the paper said.

The economists estimate that the American Rescue Plan will have pushed the vacancy-to-unemployment ratio up by 0.6 units in 2021 and by nearly 0.5 by the end of 2022.

"This effect is large, given that labor market tightness currently stands at about 1.25 units," the paper said.

How long will inflation stay hot?

The SF Fed economists did not, however, measure what would have happened to the recovery and inflation if Congress had failed to pass the stimulus package in early 2021. At the time, there were major concerns about the rollout of vaccines and the risk of Covid-19 variants.

It's also important to note that unlike the emergency measures in the American Rescue Plan, Congress today is debating multi-year investments in physical infrastructure, clean energy, childcare and social safety net programs. Moody's Analytics has said the longer-term nature of the package now under consideration, along with efforts to boost the labor force, should limit its impact on inflation.

The good news is that the SF Fed researchers believe the stimulus package's impact on inflation and the jobs market is likely only temporary, peaking this year and falling after that.

Such an outcome hinges on two factors: The temporary nature of the fiscal spending increase and the "stability of longer-run inflation expectations."

"We assume that expectations for longer-run inflation remain strongly anchored, as they have been over the past 20 years," the SF Fed economists wrote.

The risk, however, is that high inflation readings today make consumers and businesses expect higher inflation in the future, creating a self-fulfilling prophesy.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 758252

Reported Deaths: 8560
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1517551909
Ramsey62763976
Dakota56337523
Anoka53221514
Washington33236329
Stearns28036252
St. Louis23286353
Scott21359159
Wright20944170
Olmsted17894118
Sherburne15291114
Carver1342954
Clay1011798
Rice9886131
Blue Earth953059
Crow Wing9298105
Kandiyohi822796
Chisago820862
Otter Tail7868104
Benton7393109
Beltrami637177
Mower635340
Douglas618089
Goodhue608584
Winona605253
Itasca602380
McLeod583468
Steele574525
Isanti560073
Morrison546065
Becker521062
Polk503477
Freeborn482642
Nobles477952
Lyon447556
Carlton440966
Nicollet426451
Pine421130
Cass415942
Mille Lacs406765
Brown400947
Todd391836
Le Sueur380431
Meeker351552
Waseca323730
Martin318534
Wabasha28655
Hubbard284544
Dodge26939
Roseau260325
Fillmore238212
Redwood235643
Wadena231429
Houston229117
Renville225149
Faribault215730
Pennington213727
Sibley205112
Cottonwood194027
Kanabec187630
Chippewa186940
Aitkin179242
Watonwan169311
Pope15378
Rock153719
Yellow Medicine151720
Jackson144814
Koochiching137519
Clearwater133718
Swift132819
Marshall132319
Pipestone131927
Murray131510
Stevens122811
Lake106521
Wilkin100814
Lac qui Parle95724
Mahnomen87412
Norman8519
Big Stone7894
Grant7689
Lincoln7575
Kittson59922
Red Lake5789
Unassigned541124
Traverse5035
Lake of the Woods4574
Cook2430

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Another sunny and mild day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/19

Image

Operation Christmas Child spreading holiday joy all over the world

Image

Olmsted County Housing Team meets to discuss affordable and safe housing

Image

Rochester Christ Community Church hosting three day shoebox packing event

Image

Ongoing affordable housing issue in Rochester as city continues to grow

Image

Discovery Walk construction to start next spring after string of decisions from the Rochester City Council

Image

City Council approves redistricting funds

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Weather (10/18/21)

Image

Rochester City Council rejects landmark designation for "Legends" property

Image

Rochester runner runs 3 marathons in 2 weeks

Community Events