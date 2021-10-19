Clear

Using e-cigarettes to prevent smoking relapse doesn't work well, study finds

Using e-cigarettes to prevent smoking relapse doesn't work well, study finds

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Using e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to keep from relapsing to cigarettes doesn't appear to be effective, according to a new longitudinal study of nearly 13,000 smokers in the United States.

"This is the first study to report on whether cigarette smokers can switch to e-cigarettes without relapsing to cigarette smoking," said study author John Pierce, a professor of family medicine and public health at the UC San Diego Institute for Public Health in the Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Sciences.

"Quitting is the most important thing a smoker can do to improve their health," he said in a statement attached to the study, "but the evidence indicates that switching to e-cigarettes made it less likely, not more likely, to stay off of cigarettes."

The study did not look at the use of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) designed to help people stop smoking, Pierce told CNN. Those therapies include patches, gum and lozenges that contain limited amounts of nicotine.

"This paper is not focused on quit attempts," Pierce said. "It is focused on people who appear to have been successful at quitting cigarettes and whether those who switched to an alternative nicotine source -- this is rarely long-term use of NRT -- do better than those who are abstinent from nicotine."

Use of e-cigarettes as anti-smoking aid

E-cigarettes are increasingly being used as a nicotine alternative as smokers seek ways to kick their habit -- and then stay off cigarettes for good. E-cigarettes work by heating a pure liquid called e-juice -- composed of flavorings, propylene glycol, glycerin and often nicotine -- until it vaporizes.

The use of vaping for tobacco cessation became especially popular in the UK after a study found that e-cigarettes helped 50,000 to 70,000 smokers in England quit smoking in 2017.

Vaping supposedly eliminated the 7,000 or more chemicals found in a burning cigarette and its smoke, many of which are toxic, according to Johns Hopkins medicine.

But their use has become controversial in the US and other countries due to warnings about possible long-term health effects, possibly from ingredients besides nicotine in the vape juice or cartridge. The US Surgeon General says vapes can contain "ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs, flavorants such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to serious lung disease, volatile organic compounds and heavy metals, such as nickel, tin, and lead."

In addition, numerous studies found teen use is a direct gateway to traditional cigarette smoking at a time when juvenile use of e-cigarettes was skyrocketing.

A 2019 outbreak of a mysterious vaping-related lung disease among American youth has triggered alarm as well. As of February 2020, the condition had killed at least 68 people and sickened more than 2,807, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One 18-year-old American who vaped for over a year ended up in the hospital with "lungs like a 70-year-old."

The condition, now known as EVALI (e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury) is strongly linked to e-cigarettes containing vitamin E acetate, a sticky oil substance that can cling to lung tissue.

Nearly 8% more likely to relapse

The new study, published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open, analyzed data on smokers who had quit cigarettes. The data was gathered by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Tobacco Products. The study looked at whether the smokers had quit with the help of other forms of tobacco, such as cigars, cigarillo, filtered cigars, pipes, hookah, smokeless products like snuff, and any e-cigarette product. The study then looked at relapse rates at two yearly intervals.

"Our goal in this study was to assess whether recent former smokers who had switched to e-cigarettes or another tobacco product were less likely to relapse to cigarette smoking compared to those who remained tobacco free," said senior author Karen Messer, chief of the Division of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health.

The analysis found 50% of former smokers who quit tobacco "cold turkey" were off cigarettes at the second annual follow up, but only 41.5% of those who used any other form of tobacco use, including e-cigarettes, had quit successfully.

"Those who switched to e-cigarettes (or indeed another form of tobacco) were 8.5 percentage points more likely to relapse to cigarettes," said Pierce via email.

"If switching to e-cigarettes was a viable way to quit cigarette smoking, then those who switched to e-cigarettes should have much lower relapse rates to cigarette smoking. We found no evidence of this," he said.

Additional studies are needed to analyze how e-cigarette use affects quitting and relapsing over longer periods of time, the authors stated.

"For e-cigarettes to truly work in long-term smoking cessation, people must successfully switch completely away from cigarettes," Pierce said. "To date, researchers have not been able to demonstrate that smokers can do this."

How to quit successfully

The good news is that smokers do successfully quit. In fact, the CDC said that as of a decade ago, there are more "former smokers than current smokers," in the US.

The CDC offers free access to quit-smoking coaches, all former smokers, who help people establish a quit plan and provide information and access to nicotine replacement therapies and medications, social support guidance, and tips on using apps, websites and texting support.

The American Lung Association also has a website full of tips and both online and in-person support for smoking cessation.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 758252

Reported Deaths: 8560
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1517551909
Ramsey62763976
Dakota56337523
Anoka53221514
Washington33236329
Stearns28036252
St. Louis23286353
Scott21359159
Wright20944170
Olmsted17894118
Sherburne15291114
Carver1342954
Clay1011798
Rice9886131
Blue Earth953059
Crow Wing9298105
Kandiyohi822796
Chisago820862
Otter Tail7868104
Benton7393109
Beltrami637177
Mower635340
Douglas618089
Goodhue608584
Winona605253
Itasca602380
McLeod583468
Steele574525
Isanti560073
Morrison546065
Becker521062
Polk503477
Freeborn482642
Nobles477952
Lyon447556
Carlton440966
Nicollet426451
Pine421130
Cass415942
Mille Lacs406765
Brown400947
Todd391836
Le Sueur380431
Meeker351552
Waseca323730
Martin318534
Wabasha28655
Hubbard284544
Dodge26939
Roseau260325
Fillmore238212
Redwood235643
Wadena231429
Houston229117
Renville225149
Faribault215730
Pennington213727
Sibley205112
Cottonwood194027
Kanabec187630
Chippewa186940
Aitkin179242
Watonwan169311
Pope15378
Rock153719
Yellow Medicine151720
Jackson144814
Koochiching137519
Clearwater133718
Swift132819
Marshall132319
Pipestone131927
Murray131510
Stevens122811
Lake106521
Wilkin100814
Lac qui Parle95724
Mahnomen87412
Norman8519
Big Stone7894
Grant7689
Lincoln7575
Kittson59922
Red Lake5789
Unassigned541124
Traverse5035
Lake of the Woods4574
Cook2430

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Another sunny and mild day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/19

Image

Operation Christmas Child spreading holiday joy all over the world

Image

Olmsted County Housing Team meets to discuss affordable and safe housing

Image

Rochester Christ Community Church hosting three day shoebox packing event

Image

Ongoing affordable housing issue in Rochester as city continues to grow

Image

Discovery Walk construction to start next spring after string of decisions from the Rochester City Council

Image

City Council approves redistricting funds

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Weather (10/18/21)

Image

Rochester City Council rejects landmark designation for "Legends" property

Image

Rochester runner runs 3 marathons in 2 weeks

Community Events