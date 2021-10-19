Clear

The first bitcoin ETF finally begins trading

The first bitcoin ETF finally begins trading

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 10:41 AM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 10:41 AM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Cryptocurrency investors finally got what they've been clamoring for as the first bitcoin-linked, exchange-traded fund launched Tuesday.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading at $40 a share under the ticker symbol "BITO" and quickly rose about 3%. The ProShares fund is the first of what is expected to be several ETFs that track bitcoin futures to debut on Wall Street.

VanEck, Invesco, Valkyrie and Galaxy Digital are among several investment firms that have applied with the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch bitcoin ETFs.

Bitcoin has surged in value this month in anticipation of the fund's debut and thanks to the fact that more big institutional investors are buying it. The cryptocurrency has rallied despite continued criticism from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who recently dubbed it "worthless."

Prices topped $63,000 Tuesday morning, up from just below $44,000 at the end of September, a more than 40% surge.

Bitcoin is now within 3% of its all-time high of a little less than $65,000 earlier this year.

"The ETF approval is a watershed moment for the industry," Bitcoin Foundation chairman Brock Pierce said in a statement to CNN Business. "This moment is long-awaited, as numerous entrepreneurs and firms have sought approval from regulators since as early as 2013."

"Today begins an era where retail investors can invest directly into Bitcoin through the ETF, and serves as further validation of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies across the country and on a global basis," Pierce added.

Making bitcoin more available to the masses

Bitcoin bulls argue that having an ETF will make it easier for average investors to take part in the crypto market, without having to mine bitcoin themselves.

"We believe a multitude of investors have been eagerly awaiting the launch of a bitcoin-linked ETF after years of efforts to launch one," ProShares CEO Michael Sapir said in a statement Monday.

"BITO will open up exposure to bitcoin to a large segment of investors who have a brokerage account and are comfortable buying stocks and ETFs, but do not desire to go through the hassle and learning curve of establishing another account with a cryptocurrency provider," Sapir said.

It's important to note that the ProShares ETF — as well as any others that may get SEC approval going forward — invests in bitcoin through futures contracts. That means that investors buying into the fund will not own any actual bitcoin.

But another asset manager, Grayscale, announced plans Tuesday to file to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which was mainly geared towards high net worth accredited investors, into an ETF that would hold bitcoin at its spot (or market) price.

"We believe that if regulators are comfortable with ETFs that hold futures of a given asset, they should also be comfortable with ETFs that offer exposure to the spot price of that same asset," Dave LaValle, global head of ETFs at Grayscale Investments said in a press release. "GBTC proves that there's strong investor demand for physically-backed bitcoin investment vehicles."

Still, having any type of bitcoin ETF available could attract more new cryptocurrency investors. Some may have been staying on the sidelines, even though there are now more opportunities to trade cryptocurrencies through firms such as Coinbase or Robinhood.

"The availability of a Bitcoin futures ETF is a big step for bitcoin awareness and regulation for the crypto industry," Christine Brown, chief operating officer at Robinhood Crypto, said in an email to CNN Business. "After the SEC previously rejected several applications for these types of funds, the ETF going live on brokerages opens the door for a new group of investors."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 758252

Reported Deaths: 8560
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1517551909
Ramsey62763976
Dakota56337523
Anoka53221514
Washington33236329
Stearns28036252
St. Louis23286353
Scott21359159
Wright20944170
Olmsted17894118
Sherburne15291114
Carver1342954
Clay1011798
Rice9886131
Blue Earth953059
Crow Wing9298105
Kandiyohi822796
Chisago820862
Otter Tail7868104
Benton7393109
Beltrami637177
Mower635340
Douglas618089
Goodhue608584
Winona605253
Itasca602380
McLeod583468
Steele574525
Isanti560073
Morrison546065
Becker521062
Polk503477
Freeborn482642
Nobles477952
Lyon447556
Carlton440966
Nicollet426451
Pine421130
Cass415942
Mille Lacs406765
Brown400947
Todd391836
Le Sueur380431
Meeker351552
Waseca323730
Martin318534
Wabasha28655
Hubbard284544
Dodge26939
Roseau260325
Fillmore238212
Redwood235643
Wadena231429
Houston229117
Renville225149
Faribault215730
Pennington213727
Sibley205112
Cottonwood194027
Kanabec187630
Chippewa186940
Aitkin179242
Watonwan169311
Pope15378
Rock153719
Yellow Medicine151720
Jackson144814
Koochiching137519
Clearwater133718
Swift132819
Marshall132319
Pipestone131927
Murray131510
Stevens122811
Lake106521
Wilkin100814
Lac qui Parle95724
Mahnomen87412
Norman8519
Big Stone7894
Grant7689
Lincoln7575
Kittson59922
Red Lake5789
Unassigned541124
Traverse5035
Lake of the Woods4574
Cook2430

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Another sunny and mild day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/19

Image

Operation Christmas Child spreading holiday joy all over the world

Image

Olmsted County Housing Team meets to discuss affordable and safe housing

Image

Rochester Christ Community Church hosting three day shoebox packing event

Image

Ongoing affordable housing issue in Rochester as city continues to grow

Image

Discovery Walk construction to start next spring after string of decisions from the Rochester City Council

Image

City Council approves redistricting funds

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Weather (10/18/21)

Image

Rochester City Council rejects landmark designation for "Legends" property

Image

Rochester runner runs 3 marathons in 2 weeks

Community Events