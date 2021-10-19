Clear

I went on a 'bus ride to nowhere'

I went on a 'bus ride to nowhere'

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Lilit Marcus, CNN

Flight to nowhere. Cruise to nowhere. And now ... a bus ride to nowhere.

Hong Kong's residents are among the most travel-starved people in the world. As other cities throughout Asia and the Pacific loosen travel restrictions and emerge from lockdowns, any Hong Konger who wants to leave the city is subject to a mandatory quarantine of up to 21 days upon their return.

The result? Desperation. Or, if you work in the travel industry, a chance to innovate.

And that's how I ended up spending six hours of a sunny, beautiful Saturday on board a Hong Kong bus that intentionally got stuck in traffic.

Finding the new amid the old

"Honestly, Hong Kong tourism is very boring," says Frankie Chow, founder of Ulu Travel, which organized the bus trip. "I didn't want to do the same old thing. I want to do something interesting."

Hong Kong has been in a curious position during the pandemic. The city of about 7.5 million people has recorded just 213 coronavirus deaths, thanks in large part to early, swift lockdowns.

But what looked like a good idea at the beginning has led to boredom, frustration and a flood of expats giving up on the city for good.

The financial hub remains closed to nearly all visitors, and even local residents who are fully vaccinated face expensive hotel quarantines if they leave the city and come back.

Although domestic travel is open and thriving in mainland China, Hong Kong has not been included in that plan, leaving residents cut off in their congested city. Other places in the region, like Singapore, South Korea and Australia, are pivoting to a "living with the disease" mindset. But Hong Kong remains a walled fortress.

Chow, a Hong Kong native, says that most locals looking for a quick weekend escape usually head to one of the archipelago's outer islands or more rural areas along the mainland border for hiking, swimming and eating seafood. But after more than 18 months of life inside this bubble, he knew he would have to get creative.

For one Ulu employee, Kenneth Kong, innovation came in the form of a friend's social media post. Kong explains that his friend, who is a firefighter, was so stressed out that he was having trouble sleeping -- except, for some reason, on the bus home from work.

That spurred Kong to think up a bus tour idea. His main goals were to create the longest bus route in the city, and to get people to actually pay for the privilege of sleeping on a public bus.

A bus to nowhere goes somewhere

On Saturday, October 16, 45 Hong Kongers met at a restaurant in the far northern neighborhood of Tsuen Wan to choose from one of three set lunches designed to be heavy and encourage them to slip into food comas.

From there, they stepped onto a public Hong Kong double-decker bus that had been decorated in Ulu-branded signage.

Riders had been able to choose from two tiers of tickets -- the bottom level was for socializing and the upper for people who wanted to be quiet and (try to) snooze.

Although the alleged purpose of the bus tour was for everyone to get some much-needed rest, that wasn't easy. During the six-ish-hour itinerary, there were multiple stops -- for toilet breaks, then for photo ops.

The group spent 45 minutes at a beauty spot near the Hong Kong container port, then another 45 at a popular vantage point near the airport where riders could watch planes take off with the scenery of the Hong Kong-Macao-Zhuhai Bridge and the South China Sea at dusk as backdrops.

Taken out of context, this could have looked like a regular group bus tour anywhere else in the world. And that was exactly the point.

"The travel industry just wants to wait for the border to reopen," says Kong. "They've been waiting for two damn years."

While Hong Kong's residents keep hoping for a tourism restart, the team at Ulu is trying to get them to fall in love with their hometown -- or, at least, be able to relax for an afternoon.

And with tickets in the downstairs section going for $100 HKD (about $13 US), regular working class Hong Kongers could afford to try out this unconventional experience.

Ulu's other local offerings include a behind-the-scenes tour of Chep Lak Kok Airport led by crew members, an LGBT-focused tour and a special bus tour that allows people to bring their dogs.

By the end of the day, I was tired but satisfied, feeling like I would after a long meal. By that metric alone, the bus trip was a success.

There was one thing I didn't do, though: sleep.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 755401

Reported Deaths: 8531
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1513291905
Ramsey62614972
Dakota56158520
Anoka53010513
Washington33145327
Stearns27922252
St. Louis23178352
Scott21316159
Wright20879170
Olmsted17821118
Sherburne15232111
Carver1336954
Clay1006598
Rice9855131
Blue Earth949559
Crow Wing9254105
Kandiyohi819195
Chisago816662
Otter Tail7807104
Benton7363108
Beltrami633276
Mower631740
Douglas616189
Goodhue603683
Winona603653
Itasca596978
McLeod580868
Steele572425
Isanti558172
Morrison541565
Becker518762
Polk502577
Freeborn480842
Nobles477052
Lyon444456
Carlton438666
Nicollet423051
Pine419930
Cass413142
Mille Lacs403565
Brown398846
Todd389336
Le Sueur378331
Meeker350452
Waseca322629
Martin316534
Wabasha28495
Hubbard283644
Dodge26819
Roseau258924
Fillmore236312
Redwood234143
Wadena230229
Houston229017
Renville224249
Faribault214630
Pennington213227
Sibley204512
Cottonwood193027
Kanabec187130
Chippewa185839
Aitkin178442
Watonwan168711
Pope15328
Rock153219
Yellow Medicine151120
Jackson144114
Koochiching137219
Clearwater133318
Swift132619
Pipestone131627
Marshall131419
Murray131310
Stevens122311
Lake106221
Wilkin100214
Lac qui Parle95024
Mahnomen86312
Norman8459
Big Stone7874
Grant7669
Lincoln7525
Kittson59522
Red Lake5769
Unassigned528124
Traverse5005
Lake of the Woods4524
Cook2420

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Another sunny and mild day tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Discovery Walk construction to start next spring after string of decisions from the Rochester City Council

Image

City Council approves redistricting funds

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Weather (10/18/21)

Image

Rochester City Council rejects landmark designation for "Legends" property

Image

Rochester runner runs 3 marathons in 2 weeks

Image

Rochester City Council coverage 10/18/2021

Image

Rochester's Ear of Corn water tower is the People's Choice for 2021

Image

Med City population boom means redistricting

Image

Lottery win lifts spirits for Mason City man

Image

Garage Fire

Community Events