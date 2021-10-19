Clear

Myanmar to release 5,600 prisoners held for anti-junta protests

Myanmar to release 5,600 prisoners held for anti-junta protests

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 12:20 AM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Myanmar's junta has freed hundreds of political prisoners from Yangon's Insein prison, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing local media.

It follows the junta's announcement Monday that it would free more than 5,600 people arrested for protesting against military rule since a coup in February. The released prisoners would need to sign a document pledging not to commit any acts of violence against the country, the junta added.

Since the coup, Myanmar's security forces have arrested more than 9,000 people, of whom an estimated 7,355 are still in detention, according to non-profit group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

The Southeast Asian country sank into chaos following the coup, with daily protests continuing for months and insurgencies flaring in border regions. A bloody crackdown led to the thousands of reported detentions, as well as widespread reports of torture.

Also on Monday, junta chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing blasted the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which said last week it would exclude him from an upcoming meeting of the regional bloc. Instead, a "non-political" figure from Myanmar would be invited to the ASEAN summit next week, the group said.

In a statement, the current ASEAN chair, Brunei, said there had been "insufficient progress" on a roadmap to restore peace in Myanmar, adding the group would "give space to Myanmar to restore its internal affairs and return to normalcy."

In response, Min Aung Hlaing blamed Myanmar's opposition National Unity Government and various ethnic armed groups for the ongoing violence, and said ASEAN should have targeted them instead of the junta.

"More violence happened due to the provocations of terrorist groups," Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech Monday. "No one cares about their violence and is only demanding we solve the issue. ASEAN should work on that."

The comments, made on state television, are Min Aung Hlaing's first remarks since ASEAN's announcement.

Shortly afterward, AAPP said the junta's decision to release prisoners was "not coincidental," and was merely "a form of distraction for the foreign governments" in the wake of the ASEAN decision.

"The junta will continue to refuse being transparent about the individual persons released, and who remains detained," AAPP said in a statement. "The released 'demonstrators' were practicing the fundamental right to free assembly against an illegitimate coup attempt."

The organization called for the junta to release all political prisoners, including deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who faces a raft of charges and has been under house arrest since February.

Capt. Nyi Thut, a former military officer now fighting the regime, also claimed the junta only released the prisoners because Min Aung Hlaing "was kicked out of the ASEAN summit."

"Releasing the prisoners is just to ease international pressure, not out of good intention for the people or the nation," he said, urging the junta to "immediately hand over power to the people."

UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews welcomed the release of some prisoners, but said it was "outrageous" they had been detained in the first place.

"The junta is releasing political prisoners in Myanmar not because of a change of heart, but because of pressure," he said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Min Aung Hlaing declared himself Prime Minister of a newly formed caretaker government in August, promising to hold new elections within two years and work with a special envoy named by ASEAN.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 755401

Reported Deaths: 8531
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1513291905
Ramsey62614972
Dakota56158520
Anoka53010513
Washington33145327
Stearns27922252
St. Louis23178352
Scott21316159
Wright20879170
Olmsted17821118
Sherburne15232111
Carver1336954
Clay1006598
Rice9855131
Blue Earth949559
Crow Wing9254105
Kandiyohi819195
Chisago816662
Otter Tail7807104
Benton7363108
Beltrami633276
Mower631740
Douglas616189
Goodhue603683
Winona603653
Itasca596978
McLeod580868
Steele572425
Isanti558172
Morrison541565
Becker518762
Polk502577
Freeborn480842
Nobles477052
Lyon444456
Carlton438666
Nicollet423051
Pine419930
Cass413142
Mille Lacs403565
Brown398846
Todd389336
Le Sueur378331
Meeker350452
Waseca322629
Martin316534
Wabasha28495
Hubbard283644
Dodge26819
Roseau258924
Fillmore236312
Redwood234143
Wadena230229
Houston229017
Renville224249
Faribault214630
Pennington213227
Sibley204512
Cottonwood193027
Kanabec187130
Chippewa185839
Aitkin178442
Watonwan168711
Pope15328
Rock153219
Yellow Medicine151120
Jackson144114
Koochiching137219
Clearwater133318
Swift132619
Pipestone131627
Marshall131419
Murray131310
Stevens122311
Lake106221
Wilkin100214
Lac qui Parle95024
Mahnomen86312
Norman8459
Big Stone7874
Grant7669
Lincoln7525
Kittson59522
Red Lake5769
Unassigned528124
Traverse5005
Lake of the Woods4524
Cook2420

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Another sunny and mild day tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Discovery Walk construction to start next spring after string of decisions from the Rochester City Council

Image

City Council approves redistricting funds

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Weather (10/18/21)

Image

Rochester City Council rejects landmark designation for "Legends" property

Image

Rochester runner runs 3 marathons in 2 weeks

Image

Rochester City Council coverage 10/18/2021

Image

Rochester's Ear of Corn water tower is the People's Choice for 2021

Image

Med City population boom means redistricting

Image

Lottery win lifts spirits for Mason City man

Image

Garage Fire

Community Events