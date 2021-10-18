Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Batman and Superman still occupy a unique place as pop culture's most iconic heroes

Batman and Superman still occupy a unique place as pop culture's most iconic heroes

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Brian Lowry, CNN

Marvel might have raced ahead of DC at the box office, but the rival comics company still possesses the two most iconic superhero franchises in Batman and Superman -- a commodity, as recent events have demonstrated, that can be both a blessing and a curse.

The latest DC FanDome event unleashed seismic waves through social media with the first extensive preview of "The Batman," the upcoming movie starring Robert Pattinson. The film marks a significant reboot of the character, whose last solo screen outing -- excluding director Zack Snyder's more recent contributions -- was "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2012.

Superman, meanwhile, caused palpitations in conservative media circles by announcing that the familiar slogan "Truth, justice and the American way" would drop the nationalistic part of that equation, with the comics featuring Superman's son, Jonathan Kent, now going by the goal of "Truth, justice and a better tomorrow."

Never mind, as more than a few have noted, that "The American way" was a World War II addition for the radio show in the 1940s, one that followed the character into television. As Erik Lundegaard wrote in the New York Times after "Superman Returns" premiered in 2006, when the radio show made its debut during World War II, "We were all fighting for the American way. Why shouldn't Superman?"

Coming on the heels of the recent announcement that Jonathan Kent in the comics is bisexual, it didn't take much to trigger charges of "woke" media reshaping the Man of Steel to fit their narrative and rejecting "the American way."

DC Comics publisher Jim Lee explained the "new mission" by stating that it "better reflects the storylines that we're telling across DC and honors Superman's incredible legacy." (DC and Warner Bros. are part of WarnerMedia, as is CNN.)

Through the years, the excitement that has greeted new projects featuring these twin creations of the 1930s has often been accompanied by angst and handwringing. The value of being etched in the public consciousness -- of needing no introduction, unlike something like DC's "Black Adam" or Marvel's upcoming "Eternals" -- comes with the baggage of everyone harboring preconceived notions of what the character represents, or at least should.

Yet the at best myopic and at worst bad-faith takes ignore that reinvention and reconstruction of the characters' mythology -- sometimes in "what if," alternate-history form, others more enduring -- has consistently been a part of these heroes, and indeed has helped account for their durability.

Along the way, there has been the lighter Batman that became the source of the campy TV show starring Adam West in the 1960s, giving way to the darker version that Tim Burton advanced with "Batman" in 1989. Camp returned under director Joel Schumacher, before Christopher Nolan's trilogy starring Christian Bale.

Comic-book visions of Batman, already adapted as animated movies, have also ranged from young and learning the ropes ("Batman: Year One") to older, gnarled and bitter ("The Dark Knight Returns"). That latter strain clearly informed Ben Affleck's take, and it's worth remembering his casting triggered a "Batlash" that nearly broke Twitter.

As for Superman, there has been plenty of experimentation and flights of fancy there as well, including "Superman: Red Son," which speculated about what might have happened if this strange visitor from another planet had landed in Russia instead of Kansas.

Still, whenever DC strays from what's perceived to be the square-jawed vision of these characters on the cover of World's Finest comics in the 1950s (back when they were largely stripped of such gradations), everyone is suddenly an expert, and such perspective inevitably goes flying out the window faster than a speeding bullet.

Built on a foundation of characters introduced in the 1960s, Marvel had to play catch up during the early stages of its cinematic plans, but its success since "Iron Man" has yielded a similar sense of ownership among fans, in a "More money, more problems" manner.

Still, the unique place that Superman and Batman occupy in pop culture creates a distinct set challenges, as well as opportunities. While it's hard to tell whether "The Batman" can live up to the hype and expectations, it's a safe prediction that when the Batmobile hits the road again in March, it won't suffer for a lack of backseat drivers.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 755401

Reported Deaths: 8531
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1513291905
Ramsey62614972
Dakota56158520
Anoka53010513
Washington33145327
Stearns27922252
St. Louis23178352
Scott21316159
Wright20879170
Olmsted17821118
Sherburne15232111
Carver1336954
Clay1006598
Rice9855131
Blue Earth949559
Crow Wing9254105
Kandiyohi819195
Chisago816662
Otter Tail7807104
Benton7363108
Beltrami633276
Mower631740
Douglas616189
Goodhue603683
Winona603653
Itasca596978
McLeod580868
Steele572425
Isanti558172
Morrison541565
Becker518762
Polk502577
Freeborn480842
Nobles477052
Lyon444456
Carlton438666
Nicollet423051
Pine419930
Cass413142
Mille Lacs403565
Brown398846
Todd389336
Le Sueur378331
Meeker350452
Waseca322629
Martin316534
Wabasha28495
Hubbard283644
Dodge26819
Roseau258924
Fillmore236312
Redwood234143
Wadena230229
Houston229017
Renville224249
Faribault214630
Pennington213227
Sibley204512
Cottonwood193027
Kanabec187130
Chippewa185839
Aitkin178442
Watonwan168711
Pope15328
Rock153219
Yellow Medicine151120
Jackson144114
Koochiching137219
Clearwater133318
Swift132619
Pipestone131627
Marshall131419
Murray131310
Stevens122311
Lake106221
Wilkin100214
Lac qui Parle95024
Mahnomen86312
Norman8459
Big Stone7874
Grant7669
Lincoln7525
Kittson59522
Red Lake5769
Unassigned528124
Traverse5005
Lake of the Woods4524
Cook2420

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 73°
Another sunny and mild day tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Apples in short supply this season at Northwoods Orchard

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center celebrates start of season with ribbon cutting ceremony

Image

Area apple orchard impacted by spring and summer weather

Image

Our Lady of Guadalupe statue returns

Image

Breast cancer awareness walk

Image

Full Sunday Forecast 10/17/21

Image

Afghan Evacuee Coat Drive

Image

Cans For Kids Event

Image

ROCHESTER RECORD SHOW

Image

RONALD MCDONALD CANS FOR KIDS

Community Events