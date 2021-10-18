Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

This country's election may be the strategy to defeat Trumpism

This country's election may be the strategy to defeat Trumpism

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 2:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion By Dean Obeidallah

Want to save our democracy from Trumpism? One approach is to follow the blueprint that led to last week's surprising defeat of Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who's also known as the Czech Donald Trump.

Babis, a billionaire tycoon at the forefront of Czech politics since 2011, was elected as prime minister in 2017. He's spewed anti-immigrant rhetoric, proposed disbanding the Czech Senate and was a loud critic of Western European alliances like the EU -- all while being a fan of Hungary's far-right leader Viktor Orban. Just before the election, the right-wing populist was also accused of controversial business dealings -- allegations Babis in essence dubbed "fake news." Sound familiar?

So how did the people of the Czech Republic edge out Babis? Through various political parties putting their ideological differences aside to form an alliance with one goal: getting him out of office. That meant a more conservative party had to team up with an anti-establishment party that supported gay marriage and other progressive causes they actually opposed. Babis' party lost by a slim margin, but it appears to have worked.

Petr Fiala, who led the anti-Babis coalition and will possibly serve as the nation's next prime minister, stated after the election: "People were fed up with the populist, short-term politics of Andrej Babis," adding that Czechs want "normal, competent and decent politics," in contrast to Babis' divisive rhetoric.

Another Czech political analyst said Babis' loss "stabilizes the country's position in the West camp," in contrast to being more aligned with Hungary's Orban -- who is beloved by White nationalists and has been slammed by Western leaders for embracing undemocratic ways to retain political power. (Orban is also a person Trump has publicly praised.)

Obviously, the United States -- a nation of over 300 million people and only two major political parties -- is vastly different from the Czech Republic, a nation of a little over 10 million with numerous viable political parties. But there are still lessons from the Czech election that apply to where our nation finds itself today.

The Republican Party of 2021 is not in practice the political party it once was -- one that embraced democracy and at least tolerated a multicultural society. Rather, as Harvard professor and "How Democracies Die" co-author Steven Levitsky recently explained to me, it's an "openly authoritarian party" akin to "European far-right parties" that are "ethno-nationalist (and) nativist" in focus.

Levitsky bluntly added that in his view, today's GOP is less about policy prescriptions and more focused on "essentially preserving the identity of a White, Christian America."

This is backed up by more than a dozen GOP-controlled states contributing to the passage of a combined 33 laws since January designed to make it more difficult to vote, per the Brennan Center. Those laws were not enacted because of Trump's "Big Lie," but because of Trump's "Big Loss." The GOP understands it's increasingly becoming a minority party -- both electorally and demographically. The voter suppression laws are an effort for the GOP to retain and acquire political power over the majority.

Levitsky also noted that the threat to our democracy is no longer just from Trump, but rather emanates from the entire GOP, given that they still openly embrace him. For example, after the January 6 attack on our Capitol, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy slammed Trump on the House floor, saying Trump "bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters."

Now, though, we are seeing McCarthy and other GOP leaders rallying behind Trump because, as Levitsky noted, they would "rather end democracy" than end their political careers. Trump is actively seeking to purge people like Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from the party for refusing to acquiesce to his undemocratic desires, a strategy that deters others from daring to stand up to him. Levitsky warned, "It's now crystal clear that they [the GOP] will follow him to whatever authoritarian destination he takes them."

While Levitsky notes "there is no magic solution" to defeating an authoritarian movement, the forming of a politically diverse pro-democracy coalition is a good start. As the Harvard professor explained, "a lesson we've taken from other cases, particularly in Europe, is the need to form a broad, 'small D' democratic coalition that has to range from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party to include democratic conservatives" to "as many Republicans as want to join."

Thankfully, we are already seeing the making of that, as laid out in a recent New York Times op-ed written by former GOP New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and Miles Taylor, who served in the Trump administration's Department of Homeland Security.

They explained that over 150 conservatives -- including former governors, members of Congress and party leaders -- have joined forces to defeat Trumpism by supporting Democrats who are taking on "Trump extremists." These Republicans admit they will likely disagree with Democrats on policy issues but add that "we agree on something more foundational — democracy."

They powerfully urged that, "in the battle for the soul of America's political system, we cannot retreat to our ideological corners."

They are right. We do need to form a pro-democracy coalition in the same way leaders in the Czech Republic were able to put aside political differences to defeat a right-wing, populist leader. The hope is my fellow progressives will also see the urgency to join forces with those whom we passionately disagree with on policy but passionately agree with on preserving democracy. The future of our nation depends on it.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 755401

Reported Deaths: 8531
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1513291905
Ramsey62614972
Dakota56158520
Anoka53010513
Washington33145327
Stearns27922252
St. Louis23178352
Scott21316159
Wright20879170
Olmsted17821118
Sherburne15232111
Carver1336954
Clay1006598
Rice9855131
Blue Earth949559
Crow Wing9254105
Kandiyohi819195
Chisago816662
Otter Tail7807104
Benton7363108
Beltrami633276
Mower631740
Douglas616189
Goodhue603683
Winona603653
Itasca596978
McLeod580868
Steele572425
Isanti558172
Morrison541565
Becker518762
Polk502577
Freeborn480842
Nobles477052
Lyon444456
Carlton438666
Nicollet423051
Pine419930
Cass413142
Mille Lacs403565
Brown398846
Todd389336
Le Sueur378331
Meeker350452
Waseca322629
Martin316534
Wabasha28495
Hubbard283644
Dodge26819
Roseau258924
Fillmore236312
Redwood234143
Wadena230229
Houston229017
Renville224249
Faribault214630
Pennington213227
Sibley204512
Cottonwood193027
Kanabec187130
Chippewa185839
Aitkin178442
Watonwan168711
Pope15328
Rock153219
Yellow Medicine151120
Jackson144114
Koochiching137219
Clearwater133318
Swift132619
Pipestone131627
Marshall131419
Murray131310
Stevens122311
Lake106221
Wilkin100214
Lac qui Parle95024
Mahnomen86312
Norman8459
Big Stone7874
Grant7669
Lincoln7525
Kittson59522
Red Lake5769
Unassigned528124
Traverse5005
Lake of the Woods4524
Cook2420

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 73°
Another sunny and mild day tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Apples in short supply this season at Northwoods Orchard

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center celebrates start of season with ribbon cutting ceremony

Image

Area apple orchard impacted by spring and summer weather

Image

Our Lady of Guadalupe statue returns

Image

Breast cancer awareness walk

Image

Full Sunday Forecast 10/17/21

Image

Afghan Evacuee Coat Drive

Image

Cans For Kids Event

Image

ROCHESTER RECORD SHOW

Image

RONALD MCDONALD CANS FOR KIDS

Community Events