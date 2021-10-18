Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

The Colin Powell Republican no longer exists in the Republican Party

The Colin Powell Republican no longer exists in the Republican Party

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 9:10 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 9:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

When Colin Powell announced that he would not run for president in 1996, he also made a promise.

"I believe I can help the party of Lincoln move once again close to the spirit of Lincoln," Powell said, a line that was, in the words of The New York Times, a "clear reference to the issues of race, opportunity and social welfare that had him at odds with ranking conservative Republican ideologues who threatened fierce resistance to his candidacy."

By the time of Powell's death on Monday from complications of Covid-19, his 25-year-old pledge to transform the Republican Party into a diverse coalition organized around opportunity and social welfare seems deeply quaint -- a hope unrealized as the GOP moved well beyond the extreme bounds of what even Powell could have envisaged two-plus decades ago.

Powell's personal journey from potential -- and much-coveted -- Republican presidential candidate in the mid-1990s to pariah within the Trump-ified GOP tells the story of how the party went from one that recognized the changing face of America and the need to adapt its policies as a result to one organized around the often-intolerant views of a single man who, it's worth noting, spent less time as a Republican than Powell did.

At the time of his death, in an acknowledgment of how far the party had moved away from his views, Powell no longer considered himself a Republican.

"I can no longer call myself a fellow Republican," Powell told CNN's Fareed Zakaria earlier this year. "You know, I'm not a fellow of anything right now. I'm just a citizen who has voted Republican, voted Democrat, throughout my entire career, and right now I'm just watching my country and not concerned with parties."

Powell's separation from the party he chose back in 1995 when both sides coveted him as a candidate in the wake of his star turn as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the first Gulf War had been a long time coming.

Powell voted for Barack Obama in 2008, calling him a "a transformational figure ... a new generation coming onto the world stage, onto the American stage."

Powell said at the time that the GOP had "moved more to the right than I would like to see," but added that he still considered himself a Republican.

When he endorsed Obama over Mitt Romney in 2012, Powell hinted at his growing disillusionment with a party that was growing in a direction far from the one he had hoped. "I think I'm a Republican of more moderate mold and that's something of a dying breed, I'm sorry to say," Powell said at the time. "But, you know, the Republicans I worked for are President Reagan, President Bush 41, the Howard Bakers of the world, people who were conservative, people who were willing to push their conservative views, but people who recognize that at the end of the day you got to find a basis for compromise. Compromise is how this country runs."

The rise of Donald Trump in 2016 -- a man who aggressively positioned himself against the very establishment figures that Powell modeled his version of the GOP after -- wound up being the final straw for the retired general.

Powell called Trump a "national disgrace," and an "international pariah" -- insisting that the billionaire businessman was leading a "racist" movement in hacked personal emails revealed in September 2016. In late October of that year, Powell revealed that he would be voting for Hillary Clinton.

In June 2020, Powell said he would be voting for Joe Biden for president. "I certainly cannot in any way support President Trump this year," he told CNN's Jake Tapper.

Trump, never one to overlook a slight, shot back at Powell with this: "Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn't Powell say that Iraq had 'weapons of mass destruction?' They didn't, but off we went to WAR!"

(Powell's advocacy for the second war in Iraq based on faulty intelligence regarding the country's possessions of weapons of mass destruction long haunted him. He called it a "blot" on his record.)

Powell's alienation from the party he chose for himself following a long and highly decorated military career speaks to just how much that party changed underneath him over that time. The idea of a moderate Republican in the mold of Powell simply disappeared from the GOP landscape entirely.

As Thomas Mann and Norman Ornstein wrote in a hugely important study back in 2012:

"The GOP has become an insurgent outlier in American politics. It is ideologically extreme; scornful of compromise; unmoved by conventional understanding of facts, evidence and science; and dismissive of the legitimacy of its political opposition."

And things have only gotten worse in the intervening decade.

Colin Powell didn't leave the Republican Party. It left him. And it's the worse for that decision.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 755401

Reported Deaths: 8531
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1513291905
Ramsey62614972
Dakota56158520
Anoka53010513
Washington33145327
Stearns27922252
St. Louis23178352
Scott21316159
Wright20879170
Olmsted17821118
Sherburne15232111
Carver1336954
Clay1006598
Rice9855131
Blue Earth949559
Crow Wing9254105
Kandiyohi819195
Chisago816662
Otter Tail7807104
Benton7363108
Beltrami633276
Mower631740
Douglas616189
Goodhue603683
Winona603653
Itasca596978
McLeod580868
Steele572425
Isanti558172
Morrison541565
Becker518762
Polk502577
Freeborn480842
Nobles477052
Lyon444456
Carlton438666
Nicollet423051
Pine419930
Cass413142
Mille Lacs403565
Brown398846
Todd389336
Le Sueur378331
Meeker350452
Waseca322629
Martin316534
Wabasha28495
Hubbard283644
Dodge26819
Roseau258924
Fillmore236312
Redwood234143
Wadena230229
Houston229017
Renville224249
Faribault214630
Pennington213227
Sibley204512
Cottonwood193027
Kanabec187130
Chippewa185839
Aitkin178442
Watonwan168711
Pope15328
Rock153219
Yellow Medicine151120
Jackson144114
Koochiching137219
Clearwater133318
Swift132619
Pipestone131627
Marshall131419
Murray131310
Stevens122311
Lake106221
Wilkin100214
Lac qui Parle95024
Mahnomen86312
Norman8459
Big Stone7874
Grant7669
Lincoln7525
Kittson59522
Red Lake5769
Unassigned528124
Traverse5005
Lake of the Woods4524
Cook2420

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
A warm start before a cold end
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Apples in short supply this season at Northwoods Orchard

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center celebrates start of season with ribbon cutting ceremony

Image

Area apple orchard impacted by spring and summer weather

Image

Our Lady of Guadalupe statue returns

Image

Breast cancer awareness walk

Image

Full Sunday Forecast 10/17/21

Image

Afghan Evacuee Coat Drive

Image

Cans For Kids Event

Image

ROCHESTER RECORD SHOW

Image

RONALD MCDONALD CANS FOR KIDS

Community Events