Clear

Tennessee fans throw trash onto football field in loss to Mississippi

Tennessee fans throw trash onto football field in loss to Mississippi

Posted: Oct 17, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Wayne Sterling and Amanda Jackson, CNN

With less than a minute to go in the Mississippi Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers game Saturday night, fans threw trash onto the field following a defensive stop by the Rebels at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Water bottles, pizza boxes, and beer cans littered the field, and a thrown golf ball hit Rebels coach Lane Kiffin.

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey called the fans' action "unacceptable" and said the league "will review existing Conference policies and the Commissioner's authority to impose penalties and communicate with the leadership at the University of Tennessee."

Kiffin, who was returning to Knoxville for the first time since 2009 when he coached the Volunteers to a 7-6 season, said after the game he felt a sense of relief.

"They were just throwing stuff and I just said put your helmet on and let's play. Actually there were people who came over that moved us off," Kiffin said on the field. "They're passionate fans, and there's 100,000 people that came to see a show. It didn't end up the way they wanted, so it is what it is."

Kiffin's father, Monte, had to be escorted from the field as well as the Rebels' coach's sister, Heidi, according to ESPN.

"The Conference has established expectations for behavior and sportsmanship, and the actions of fans at Saturday night's game were unacceptable under any circumstances," said Sankey in a statement. "We are accustomed to intense competition every week, but under no circumstances is it acceptable to endanger the contest participants and disrupt a game."

Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman condemned on Twitter the fans' behavior.

"I am astonished and sickened by the behavior of some Vol fans at the end of tonight's game," Plowman wrote. "Good sportsmanship must be part of who we are as Volunteers. Behavior that puts student-athletes, visitors and other fans at risk is not something we will tolerate."

She added she would personally apologize to Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce for the fan's actions.

Danny White, Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics, echoed Plowman's statement and apologized to the Mississippi football program.

"Our Tennessee fanbase had much to be proud of through 59 minutes of football Saturday night — they created one of the best live sporting atmospheres I've ever experienced — but what transpired in the game's final minute was unacceptable," White said in a statement.

"Player and fan safety is paramount at all times. While I'm incredibly proud of our team's effort on the field, I'm disappointed that their relentless performance was overshadowed in the game's closing moments by the actions of several fans whose actions did not represent the Volunteer Spirit or the true character of our university."

As for the game, the No. 13 Rebels won 31-26 to improve to 5-1 overall, 2-1 in the SEC. The Volunteers dropped to 4-3 overall, 2-2 in conference play.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 755401

Reported Deaths: 8531
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1513291905
Ramsey62614972
Dakota56158520
Anoka53010513
Washington33145327
Stearns27922252
St. Louis23178352
Scott21316159
Wright20879170
Olmsted17821118
Sherburne15232111
Carver1336954
Clay1006598
Rice9855131
Blue Earth949559
Crow Wing9254105
Kandiyohi819195
Chisago816662
Otter Tail7807104
Benton7363108
Beltrami633276
Mower631740
Douglas616189
Goodhue603683
Winona603653
Itasca596978
McLeod580868
Steele572425
Isanti558172
Morrison541565
Becker518762
Polk502577
Freeborn480842
Nobles477052
Lyon444456
Carlton438666
Nicollet423051
Pine419930
Cass413142
Mille Lacs403565
Brown398846
Todd389336
Le Sueur378331
Meeker350452
Waseca322629
Martin316534
Wabasha28495
Hubbard283644
Dodge26819
Roseau258924
Fillmore236312
Redwood234143
Wadena230229
Houston229017
Renville224249
Faribault214630
Pennington213227
Sibley204512
Cottonwood193027
Kanabec187130
Chippewa185839
Aitkin178442
Watonwan168711
Pope15328
Rock153219
Yellow Medicine151120
Jackson144114
Koochiching137219
Clearwater133318
Swift132619
Pipestone131627
Marshall131419
Murray131310
Stevens122311
Lake106221
Wilkin100214
Lac qui Parle95024
Mahnomen86312
Norman8459
Big Stone7874
Grant7669
Lincoln7525
Kittson59522
Red Lake5769
Unassigned528124
Traverse5005
Lake of the Woods4524
Cook2420

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Plenty of sunshine through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Afghan Evacuee Coat Drive

Image

Cans For Kids Event

Image

ROCHESTER RECORD SHOW

Image

RONALD MCDONALD CANS FOR KIDS

Image

THE LANDING FOOD AND CLOTHING DRIVE

Image

Full Saturday Forecast 10/16/21

Image

Growing ghouls grab hallowing candy during "Trunk or Treat Fall Festival"

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center celebrates third season open

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center celebrates third season

Image

Inside look at MercyOne North Iowa's battle against COVID-19

Community Events