Clear

Alex Murdaugh coordinated with former housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money and then took $3 million, affidavits say

Alex Murdaugh coordinated with former housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money and then took $3 million, affidavits say

Posted: Oct 17, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Raja Razek, CNN

Newly released documents allege that Alex Murdaugh, a once-prominent South Carolina attorney now embroiled in scandals including alleged life insurance fraud, coordinated with his former housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money that he then pocketed for himself, according to a pair of affidavits released Saturday.

Murdaugh was arrested Thursday in Florida on suspicion of misappropriating settlement funds in connection with Gloria Satterfield's death, authorities said.

Satterfield, who worked for the Murdaughs for more than two decades, died following what was described as "trip and fall accident" at the Murdaugh home in 2018, according to attorney Eric Bland, who is representing her estate. Bland filed a lawsuit in September against Murdaugh on behalf of Satterfield's estate seeking the money they say they are due.

According to the affidavits released Saturday by the South Carolina Enforcement Division (SLED), "Mr. Murdaugh coordinated with (Gloria) Satterfield's family to sue himself in order to seek an insurance settlement with the stated intent to give the proceeds to the Satterfield family to pay for funeral expenses and monetary compensation for Satterfield's children." Murdaugh deposited more than nearly $3 million into an account he owned, the affidavits said.

In an email to CNN, Bland disputed SLED's statement.

"These were legitimate claims that were brought in connection with Gloria Satterfield's death," he wrote.

Satterfield died, he wrote, after Murdaugh's four dogs tripped her, and her estate made an "appropriate negligence claim."

"The claim was not fabricated and Alex appropriately referred them to an attorney," he wrote. "The estate was unaware of the extremely close relationship though between (Cory) Fleming and Alex Mudaugh which was not fully disclosed."

CNN has also reached out to Murdaugh's attorneys for comment on the affidavits. After Murdaugh's arrest Thursday, his attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, released a statement saying he intends "to fully cooperate with this investigation, as he has with the investigation into the murder of his wife and son.

"He deeply regrets that his actions have distracted from the efforts to solve their murders," the statement said.

Last month, SLED announced it was opening a criminal investigation into Satterfield's death and the handling of her estate, following a request from the Hampton County coroner that highlighted inconsistencies in the ruling of her death, as well as information gathered during SLED's other investigations involving Murdaugh, the agency said.

The investigation into Satterfield's death follows months of legal and personal challenges for Murdaugh.

In early September, Murdaugh was shot in the head and, authorities said, later admitted that his shooting was a conspiracy with a former client to kill him so his only surviving son could collect an insurance payout.

Murdaugh's shooting came less than three months after he called authorities to report he found his wife and youngest son shot dead at their home.

On Friday, Murdaugh waived an extradition hearing in Florida and a day later returned to South Carolina to face charges related to the misappropriation of settlement funds in connection with Satterfield's death.

The affidavits released Saturday describes what authorities say happened after Satterfield's death. Murdaugh recommended an attorney to the family, and that attorney brokered insurance settlements of approximately $4.3 million, one affidavit said.

A settlement agreement stipulated that $2,765,000 was for the Satterfield family, the affidavit said.

"The Satterfield family were never notified of the settlement nor received any of the proceeds from them, and the settlement agreement was not properly filed in the court record," the affidavit said.

Murdaugh directed the attorney to write a check to a bank account created and owned by Murdaugh titled "Forge," in order "to deprive the Satterfield family of insurance settlements owed to them by converting the $2,961,911.95 to Mr. Murdaugh's own use," according to the affidavit. He had previously deposited $403,500 to the same account as part of a preliminary settlement agreement, according to a second affidavit.

While there is a legitimate company called Forge Consulting LLC that handles insurance settlements, it is not affiliated with the Satterfield settlement nor the "Forge" account owned by Murdaugh, the affidavit said.

"Mr. Murdaugh titled the account 'Forge' as a misrepresentation in order to conceal misappropriation of the funds in question," the affidavit added.

After Murdaugh waived his extradition hearing on Friday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Murdaugh's bond hearing on a charge of obtaining property by false pretenses will take place Tuesday at the Richland County Courthouse in Columbia.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 755401

Reported Deaths: 8531
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1513291905
Ramsey62614972
Dakota56158520
Anoka53010513
Washington33145327
Stearns27922252
St. Louis23178352
Scott21316159
Wright20879170
Olmsted17821118
Sherburne15232111
Carver1336954
Clay1006598
Rice9855131
Blue Earth949559
Crow Wing9254105
Kandiyohi819195
Chisago816662
Otter Tail7807104
Benton7363108
Beltrami633276
Mower631740
Douglas616189
Goodhue603683
Winona603653
Itasca596978
McLeod580868
Steele572425
Isanti558172
Morrison541565
Becker518762
Polk502577
Freeborn480842
Nobles477052
Lyon444456
Carlton438666
Nicollet423051
Pine419930
Cass413142
Mille Lacs403565
Brown398846
Todd389336
Le Sueur378331
Meeker350452
Waseca322629
Martin316534
Wabasha28495
Hubbard283644
Dodge26819
Roseau258924
Fillmore236312
Redwood234143
Wadena230229
Houston229017
Renville224249
Faribault214630
Pennington213227
Sibley204512
Cottonwood193027
Kanabec187130
Chippewa185839
Aitkin178442
Watonwan168711
Pope15328
Rock153219
Yellow Medicine151120
Jackson144114
Koochiching137219
Clearwater133318
Swift132619
Pipestone131627
Marshall131419
Murray131310
Stevens122311
Lake106221
Wilkin100214
Lac qui Parle95024
Mahnomen86312
Norman8459
Big Stone7874
Grant7669
Lincoln7525
Kittson59522
Red Lake5769
Unassigned528124
Traverse5005
Lake of the Woods4524
Cook2420

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Plenty of sunshine through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Afghan Evacuee Coat Drive

Image

Cans For Kids Event

Image

ROCHESTER RECORD SHOW

Image

RONALD MCDONALD CANS FOR KIDS

Image

THE LANDING FOOD AND CLOTHING DRIVE

Image

Full Saturday Forecast 10/16/21

Image

Growing ghouls grab hallowing candy during "Trunk or Treat Fall Festival"

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center celebrates third season open

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center celebrates third season

Image

Inside look at MercyOne North Iowa's battle against COVID-19

Community Events