Clear

What does Steve Bannon have to hide?

What does Steve Bannon have to hide?

Posted: Oct 16, 2021 6:40 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2021 6:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Norman Eisen and Dennis Aftergut

The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot appears to be moving swiftly to hold former President Donald Trump's cronies to account. First up is former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who could face charges of criminal contempt for refusing to comply with the committee's subpoena.

Despite some Beltway carping, the committee's move to pursue criminal charges is essential for its search for the truth of what happened on Jan. 6.

Bannon was among the very first to be subpoenaed by the committee, with good reason. While he fell out with Trump and left the White House in August 2017, the two later reconciled.

According to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's book "Peril," Bannon convinced the former president, who was at his Mar-a-Lago resort in late December, to return to Washington, DC for Jan. 6.

According to the book, Bannon acknowledged the date "was the moment for a reckoning" and told Trump, "We are going to kill it in the crib. Kill the Biden presidency in the crib."

On January 5, Bannon said the quiet part out loud on his podcast: "All hell is going to break loose tomorrow." (He later claimed he was alluding to Vice President Mike Pence rejecting electoral slates).

Thursday, Bannon failed to show up for a scheduled deposition before the House committee. His lawyer said his client would not provide documents or testify until the committee reached an agreement with Trump over executive privilege or a court weighed in on the matter. The Jan. 6 committee has seen and raised him, announcing it will adopt a report to hold him in criminal contempt. The report will then move to the House for a vote. If it is approved (as it almost surely will, unless Bannon relents), it will go to US Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department to decide whether to prosecute.

Some legal experts have questioned the move to pursue criminal charges, citing the possibility prosecution could take years and ultimately lead to Bannon's acquittal.

They are wrong. If the committee turns the other cheek, it would preemptively surrender its own investigative powers. Letting Bannon go would invite others to act with the same impunity. The committee has issued a total of 19 subpoenas and more could be on the way If the committee gives Bannon a pass, will the others comply? One might as well turn the committee lights off. Conversely, pursuing charges against Bannon sends a message to other witnesses; they could be in serious trouble if they refuse to cooperate.

It is not enough for the committee that there is already damaging information against Bannon publicly available. There is no substitute for the compulsion of an oath or the power of cross-examination to elicit the whole truth. Such evidence could be used by others, like prosecutors in Georgia, who are relying on the committee's investigation as they determine if Trump broke laws trying to overturn the state's election results.

As a practitioner of Congressional oversight and a former prosecutor, we believe prosecution is likely. For starters, Bannon's legal claim is unfounded. His lawyer's letter cites the same legal fight that ultimately shot down the House's attempt to get former White House counsel Don McGahn to comply with a subpoena, which asserts "the President" can make executive privilege determinations. But Trump is no longer the president. In the United States, we still only have one of those at a time, and President Joe Biden has not asserted privilege here. On the contrary, the Biden administration has cooperated with Congress, waiving privilege so far when it comes to witnesses and documents alike.

In February, Trump's lawyers claimed he could not be impeached as a former president. Now, nine months after his departure, Trump is indicating he will assert the prerogatives of the White House by trying to invoke executive privilege to block the House committee from getting information from certain witnesses.

Even if Trump could claim the privilege, it is hard to understand how it could apply to Bannon. The House committee is investigating events on and around January 6, 2021, and Trump fired Bannon in 2017.

Even if Bannon had been a current executive employee, allegedly helping incite an insurrection, it would not be considered an official function of his job. When Rep. Mo Brooks asked the Justice Department to defend him after Rep. Eric Swalwell sued him for his alleged role in the insurrection, the DOJ rejected the request, saying he was not entitled to immunity as a federal employee because his actions did not fall under the scope of his job.

Bannon's legal defense is also weaker, because unlike others, he has not cooperated or negotiated with the committee. Courts do not like that.

We believe Garland will very likely prosecute; this is a man who knows a strong case when he sees one.

As a former judge, Garland knows the administration of justice depends on complying with subpoenas, and enforcing the law when they are disregarded. And as a lawyer who has lived and breathed the Constitution for more than four decades, he is committed and sworn to uphold its authority. Article I grants Congress the implied power of oversight, which requires investigation. The investigation requires the ability to compel testimony under oath.

What of the supposed delay critics say this move will occasion? The last time someone was indicted for criminal contempt of Congress, the House committee adopted a resolution in April 1983. The resolution was then agreed to in the House in May, and an indictment followed eight days later, with the jury delivering a verdict in July.

Even if the Bannon case takes longer, no matter. The committee need not wait for court rulings to continue the investigation and issue a detailed all-but-final report while it awaits an outcome in the Bannon prosecution.

Bannon seems to be relishing the fight. In the fever-swamped parallel universe in which he dwells, it is a badge of honor. But the drama serves more noble purposes as well, reminding the press and the public of Trump's illegitimate assault on the 2020 election, which allegedly led to the insurrection. Bannon's actions also keep an important question front and center: What does he have to hide?

Ours is a government of laws, not men. It was routine during the Trump years for the president and his minions to make a mockery of both the law and of Congress' constitutional authority. Let's not forget the House voted to hold then-Attorney General Bill Barr in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with subpoenas. (The Department of Justice, of course, did not prosecute him.)

For the American experiment to endure, it is vital to restore full faith and trust in the law's compulsory power. Without it, there is no accountability for those who rule, and the prospect of our enduring liberty is in peril. The January 6 committee's resolute enforcement of its authority is about more than Steve Bannon. It reinforces the foundation of our constitutional republic.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 755401

Reported Deaths: 8531
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1513291905
Ramsey62614972
Dakota56158520
Anoka53010513
Washington33145327
Stearns27922252
St. Louis23178352
Scott21316159
Wright20879170
Olmsted17821118
Sherburne15232111
Carver1336954
Clay1006598
Rice9855131
Blue Earth949559
Crow Wing9254105
Kandiyohi819195
Chisago816662
Otter Tail7807104
Benton7363108
Beltrami633276
Mower631740
Douglas616189
Goodhue603683
Winona603653
Itasca596978
McLeod580868
Steele572425
Isanti558172
Morrison541565
Becker518762
Polk502577
Freeborn480842
Nobles477052
Lyon444456
Carlton438666
Nicollet423051
Pine419930
Cass413142
Mille Lacs403565
Brown398846
Todd389336
Le Sueur378331
Meeker350452
Waseca322629
Martin316534
Wabasha28495
Hubbard283644
Dodge26819
Roseau258924
Fillmore236312
Redwood234143
Wadena230229
Houston229017
Renville224249
Faribault214630
Pennington213227
Sibley204512
Cottonwood193027
Kanabec187130
Chippewa185839
Aitkin178442
Watonwan168711
Pope15328
Rock153219
Yellow Medicine151120
Jackson144114
Koochiching137219
Clearwater133318
Swift132619
Pipestone131627
Marshall131419
Murray131310
Stevens122311
Lake106221
Wilkin100214
Lac qui Parle95024
Mahnomen86312
Norman8459
Big Stone7874
Grant7669
Lincoln7525
Kittson59522
Red Lake5769
Unassigned528124
Traverse5005
Lake of the Woods4524
Cook2420

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Plenty of sunshine through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Full Saturday Forecast 10/16/21

Image

Growing ghouls grab hallowing candy during "Trunk or Treat Fall Festival"

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center celebrates third season open

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center celebrates third season

Image

Inside look at MercyOne North Iowa's battle against COVID-19

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (10/15/21)

Image

Concrete Removed and Replaced 6

Image

10-15-21 Five

Image

Concrete removed and replaced VO

Image

Speaking with the artist behind Mason City's new murals

Community Events