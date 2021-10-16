Clear

Public outcry follows Texas school administrator's comments about presenting 'opposing' views of the Holocaust

Public outcry follows Texas school administrator's comments about presenting 'opposing' views of the Holocaust

Posted: Oct 16, 2021 6:40 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2021 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Some members of a North Texas community and Jewish groups are speaking out against a controversial new state law after a local school administrator told teachers that if they have books about the Holocaust in their classroom libraries, they should also include books that present "opposing" views.

"It's almost like a joke, what would an opposing view of the Holocaust be?" a teacher at Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas, where the comment was made, told CNN's Ed Lavandera. The teacher did not want to be identified for fear of retribution.

Lane Ledbetter, superintendent of the Carroll ISD, issued an apology Thursday after a recording was leaked of the training session during which the comment was made. NBC News first reported on the recording and the incident. CNN has obtained a copy of the recording.

On it, Gina Peddy, executive director of curriculum and instruction for the district, can be heard using the Holocaust as an example of a historic event that would require opposing views to be presented. At the time, she was advising elementary school teachers on how to follow new district guidelines for the vetting of books after teachers expressed frustration and confusion over the new law impacting curriculum.

The guidelines were issued in an attempt to align with Texas law HB3979, which seeks to restrict discussion of race and history in schools.

The law, one of many legislative efforts to ban critical race theory in American classrooms, was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott and took effect on September 1. It states that a teacher may not be compelled to discuss "a particular current event or widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs." If a teacher does engage in such a discussion, the teacher is required to "explore such issues from diverse and contending perspectives without giving deference to any one perspective."

Critics argue that the law is not only confusing to teachers, but impacts teachers' abilities to responsibly educate American children about historic events.

"It was the antisemitic, systematic murder of 6 million Jews and there is no legitimate 'opposing' perspective to that," said Joel Schwitzer, regional director of the American Jewish Committee, Dallas.

"When I listened to the audio, what I heard was an administrator who is desperately trying to figure out how to operate in this environment without clear direction as to what qualifies as a controversial subject," he added. "This law will have a chilling effect on schools, administrators and teachers and that's what we are seeing here."

'There are no two sides to the Holocaust'

The Carroll ISD teacher who spoke to CNN said fear, ignorance and racism are the driving forces behind the push to control how certain historical events are taught in classrooms.

"We're not being asked to have opposing views on colonization, we're not being asked to have opposing views on Christopher Columbus Day or Thanksgiving," the teacher said.

"We're being asked to have opposing views on only certain things and that's where the problem lies, really."

When asked what things teachers are being asked to have opposing views on, the teacher responded: "Civil Rights Movement, Holocaust, the Civil War, slavery, women's rights."

The debate has even put educators' lives at risk, the teacher added.

"Teachers are actively getting threats if they're speaking out at this point, to destroy their lives, to come for their license, to go after their families," the teacher said. "We're beginning to feel like children of divorce, like we have these two sides fighting and we're becoming collateral damage."

Clay Robison, spokesman for the Texas State Teachers Association, said he was angered but not surprised about the comments made in the Carroll ISD training session.

He noted that while the law does not specifically deal with books in teachers' classrooms or specifically require a teacher to give equal weight to perspectives that deny the Holocaust, he said the law has enough ambiguity to "encourage that kind of reaction."

Some parents are also worried about how HB3979 will impact their children's education and communities.

"It's very sad, the situation that we're in right now," Russell Maryland, a Southlake resident and father of three children who attended schools in the city, told Lavandera.

"The world is changing. The city is changing. And unfortunately you have a set of people in this town that are fearful of the change. And what do the fearful do? Instill fear."

Maryland, a former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman, has spent the last three years working with other parents to develop a diversity curriculum for the city's schools.

"It's happening, it's happening here in our community as a warning to everybody out there," Maryland said. "If you don't stand up right now, then that ignorance is coming to a town close to you."

As for "opposing" views to the Holocaust, Anti-Defamation League vice president Oren Segal told CNN New Day it's plain antisemitism.

"The idea that opposing views of the Holocaust would in someway sound legitimate to anybody is a sign of the time perhaps," Segal said. "It's antisemitism, it's Holocaust denial, and it's the thing that animates extremists. There are no two sides to this issue, there are no two sides to the Holocaust."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 755401

Reported Deaths: 8531
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1513291905
Ramsey62614972
Dakota56158520
Anoka53010513
Washington33145327
Stearns27922252
St. Louis23178352
Scott21316159
Wright20879170
Olmsted17821118
Sherburne15232111
Carver1336954
Clay1006598
Rice9855131
Blue Earth949559
Crow Wing9254105
Kandiyohi819195
Chisago816662
Otter Tail7807104
Benton7363108
Beltrami633276
Mower631740
Douglas616189
Goodhue603683
Winona603653
Itasca596978
McLeod580868
Steele572425
Isanti558172
Morrison541565
Becker518762
Polk502577
Freeborn480842
Nobles477052
Lyon444456
Carlton438666
Nicollet423051
Pine419930
Cass413142
Mille Lacs403565
Brown398846
Todd389336
Le Sueur378331
Meeker350452
Waseca322629
Martin316534
Wabasha28495
Hubbard283644
Dodge26819
Roseau258924
Fillmore236312
Redwood234143
Wadena230229
Houston229017
Renville224249
Faribault214630
Pennington213227
Sibley204512
Cottonwood193027
Kanabec187130
Chippewa185839
Aitkin178442
Watonwan168711
Pope15328
Rock153219
Yellow Medicine151120
Jackson144114
Koochiching137219
Clearwater133318
Swift132619
Pipestone131627
Marshall131419
Murray131310
Stevens122311
Lake106221
Wilkin100214
Lac qui Parle95024
Mahnomen86312
Norman8459
Big Stone7874
Grant7669
Lincoln7525
Kittson59522
Red Lake5769
Unassigned528124
Traverse5005
Lake of the Woods4524
Cook2420

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Plenty of sunshine through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Full Saturday Forecast 10/16/21

Image

Growing ghouls grab hallowing candy during "Trunk or Treat Fall Festival"

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center celebrates third season open

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center celebrates third season

Image

Inside look at MercyOne North Iowa's battle against COVID-19

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (10/15/21)

Image

Concrete Removed and Replaced 6

Image

10-15-21 Five

Image

Concrete removed and replaced VO

Image

Speaking with the artist behind Mason City's new murals

Community Events