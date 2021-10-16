Robert Durst, convicted murderer, has Covid-19

Robert Durst, the notorious subject of the HBO docuseries "The Jinx," who was found guilty last month of first-degree murder and was sentenced last week to life in prison without parole, has been diagnosed Covid-19, his lawyer told CNN Saturday.

"We were notified he tested positive, so we're all very concerned," Dick DeGuerin, Durst's lead defense attorney, said in a phone call, but he could not confirm when the diagnosis was made.

In an earlier statement to the Los Angeles Times, DeGuerin confirmed Durst had been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

