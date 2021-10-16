Four train passengers are hurt in Amtrak crash with truck in Oklahoma

An Amtrak train struck a truck near Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Friday, injuring four train passengers, a spokesperson for Amtrak told CNN.

Amtrak Train 822 was running between Fort Worth, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when it hit the truck on the BNSF Railway tracks near Thackerville, spokesperson Marc Magliari said. The collision occurred at about 7 p.m. CT.

In a Facebook post, the Love County Sheriff Office described the truck as a "car hauler semi."

"The driver of the semi and his dog are shaken up but everyone is alive," the sheriff's office said.

Four people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham.

Amtrak said four passengers suffered minor injuries. There were 110 passengers and crew members on the train at the time of the accident, the company added.

Local officials are investigating the incident.

