Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

This senator accidentally told the truth about why he wanted Donald Trump's endorsement

This senator accidentally told the truth about why he wanted Donald Trump's endorsement

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

If you listen closely enough, politicians will usually tell you the truth -- even if they don't do it on purpose. Witness Sen. Chuck Grassley, accepting the endorsement of former President Donald Trump at a rally over the weekend in Iowa.

"I was born at night, but not last night," Grassley told the crowd with Trump standing next to him onstage. "So if I didn't accept the endorsement of a person who has 91% of the Republican voters in Iowa, I wouldn't be too smart. I'm smart enough to accept that endorsement."

The crowd laughed and applauded.

But notice what Grassley actually said: He wants Trump's endorsement not necessarily because he admires him or agrees with him on policy or thinks the former President has a vision to lead America forward. Instead, he wants Trump's endorsement because Trump is popular with the GOP base. That's it. It's that simple. Pure political calculus for a politician running for another term in November 2022.

Here's the thing: Grassley doesn't see eye to eye with Trump. In fact, as recently as (checks calendar) earlier this year, Grassley was blasting Trump for his "poor leadership in his words and actions" during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

When Trump fired two inspectors general in the administration in 2020, Grassley said that the then-President had "failed" to cite proper justification for the move.

And in 2019, Grassley said Trump's contention that wind turbines cause cancer was "idiotic."

There's more but you get the idea: Grassley was plenty critical of Trump and did his best to make sure there was some distance between himself and the former President on a number of occasions.

All of which makes Grassley's willing acceptance of the Trump endorsement all the more, well, icky. But at least we know why he did it. Grassley told us. It was for politics -- nothing more or less.

The Point: Trump's cult of personality within the GOP grows by the day. And even skeptics like Grassley have now jumped in with both feet.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 752060

Reported Deaths: 8503
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1508561900
Ramsey62446971
Dakota55936519
Anoka52797511
Washington33051325
Stearns27814252
St. Louis23073351
Scott21262159
Wright20797169
Olmsted17737118
Sherburne15149111
Carver1331854
Clay1001098
Rice9832130
Blue Earth946359
Crow Wing9180105
Kandiyohi814795
Chisago811561
Otter Tail7755103
Benton7332105
Mower628940
Beltrami626976
Douglas612288
Winona601552
Goodhue599382
Itasca592578
McLeod577468
Steele568725
Isanti554472
Morrison538265
Becker515362
Polk500276
Freeborn479242
Nobles475452
Lyon442256
Carlton435665
Nicollet422150
Pine417030
Cass408242
Mille Lacs401165
Brown395745
Todd384236
Le Sueur377230
Meeker348052
Waseca321429
Martin313934
Wabasha28185
Hubbard281444
Dodge26679
Roseau259024
Fillmore232612
Redwood232543
Houston227617
Wadena227229
Renville222849
Faribault213330
Pennington212527
Sibley203312
Cottonwood192127
Kanabec184929
Chippewa183739
Aitkin176642
Watonwan168211
Rock153119
Pope15238
Yellow Medicine149420
Jackson143614
Koochiching137119
Clearwater132518
Swift132219
Pipestone131527
Marshall130019
Murray129810
Stevens119911
Lake105721
Wilkin99414
Lac qui Parle94724
Mahnomen84312
Norman8359
Big Stone7834
Grant7609
Lincoln7485
Kittson59022
Red Lake5739
Unassigned532124
Traverse4975
Lake of the Woods4484
Cook2400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Plenty of sunshine through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Concrete removal and replacement

Image

Preserving historic limestone walls

Image

Gov. Walz announces new plan to combat COVID-19 4

${item.thumbnail.title}

City of Rochester responds to Gov. Walz COVID-19 action plan

Image

Historic Limestone

Image

Positive TikTok Challenges

Image

Gov. Walz New COVID-19 Plan

Image

MercyOne North Iowa doctors speak on another COVID-19 surge

Image

Black Friday and Holiday Shopping Tips

Image

Morning Web Forecast 10/15/21

Community Events