Clear

The United States has a reopening date. Here's what travelers need to know

The United States has a reopening date. Here's what travelers need to know

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Marnie Hunter, CNN

The United States' new international travel policies are just weeks away from going into effect.

November 8 will be the official start of a wide reopening of the United States to fully vaccinated foreign travelers arriving by air and land, the White House announced Friday.

While some details still have to be worked out, the firm date comes as a relief to many would-be travelers who have been in limbo since plans were announced on September 20 to implement a new international air travel system in "early November."

This week, similar plans were announced to open US borders with Canada and Mexico to vaccinated visitors for tourism and other nonessential travel. The November 8 date applies to both land and air travel.

Here's everything we know so far about what the new policies will mean for travelers:

Who can travel?

The policies allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the United States, replacing a patchwork of bans and restrictions that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.

That means foreign nationals arriving from countries that have been subject to bans -- China, Iran, Europe's Schengen area, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India -- will soon be allowed under the policy that applies to all international travelers.

The vaccination requirement goes into effect November 8.

Which vaccines are accepted?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already alerted airlines that all FDA approved and authorized vaccines, as well as vaccines that have an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the WHO will be accepted for entry into the United States.

That means the AstraZeneca vaccine, in use in places including Canada and Europe, will be accepted. The Sputnik V vaccine developed in Russia has not been approved by WHO or FDA.

While the CDC has not commented yet on vaccines for travel across land borders, a White House official told CNN it expects the same vaccines will be accepted.

People are considered "fully vaccinated" by the CDC two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

What about unvaccinated Americans?

Unvaccinated Americans can still enter the United States but will face more stringent testing requirements for air travel.

They will be "subject to stricter testing requirements," including a test within one day of their flight's departure for the United States and an additional test when they return, Jeff Zients, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, said when he announced the new international air travel rules on September 20.

The announcement about Mexico and Canada land borders on October 12 did not specifically address unvaccinated Americans, but the vaccination requirement is directed at "inbound foreign national travelers."

What about unvaccinated children?

While little has been said in the announcements of the new international travel system about children, the Department of Homeland Security told CNN that the vaccination requirement will not apply to children who are not eligible.

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, indicated on September 20 that the more stringent air travel rules outlined for unvaccinated Americans "at this point, would obviously apply to children as well."

It's unclear whether entry requirements will be the same for foreign national and American children. CNN has requested clarification on travel requirements for children.

What about mixed-dose vaccinations?

The CDC is working through the question of mixed-dose vaccinations, according to senior administration officials. The CDC will offer guidance "in the coming weeks" related to the vaccination status of individuals who received doses of two different vaccines, one official said on October 12.

Is testing required?

Fully vaccinated air travelers are still required to test negative for Covid-19 within three days of their flight's departure for the United States, in line with the current testing rule.

As mentioned above, unvaccinated American citizens will be required to take a Covid-19 test within one of day of their departing flight and again after arrival.

There is no testing requirement at land borders.

What kind of documentation is required?

Details about what will be acceptable proof of vaccination are forthcoming, a White House official said Friday.

At land borders, vaccinated individuals crossing for nonessential reasons should "be prepared to attest to vaccination status and to present proof of vaccination to a CBP (Customs and Border Protection) officer upon request," the official said.

Another senior administration official said Tuesday that agencies are working closely with the CDC on both land and air requirements and should have a decision in "coming days as to what the proper documentation looks like."

Airlines already have systems in place to collect the testing information required of air travelers because all air travelers entering the US are already required to present a negative test result.

The White House official said that more operational details related to international travel will come "well in advance of November 8 to enable preparation for a smooth transition to the new system."

Who can no longer get into the United States?

The new international travel system largely bar unvaccinated foreign nationals from entering the US.

Unvaccinated travelers coming from countries not affected by travel bans who currently are allowed to fly into the US (from Mexico and Canada, for example) will no longer be allowed entry as of November 8.

A White House official told CNN further guidance on "very limited exceptions" to the requirements will be provided in advance of the international travel policy's start.

At land borders, the vaccination requirement going into effect on November 8 applies to nonessential travel such as tourism and visits with friends and family.

Individuals traveling for essential reasons, including truck drivers and students, will still be allowed across borders until early January, whether they're vaccinated or not.

In early January, a vaccination requirement will go into effect for all foreign nationals crossing the borders by land or ferry.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 752060

Reported Deaths: 8503
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1508561900
Ramsey62446971
Dakota55936519
Anoka52797511
Washington33051325
Stearns27814252
St. Louis23073351
Scott21262159
Wright20797169
Olmsted17737118
Sherburne15149111
Carver1331854
Clay1001098
Rice9832130
Blue Earth946359
Crow Wing9180105
Kandiyohi814795
Chisago811561
Otter Tail7755103
Benton7332105
Mower628940
Beltrami626976
Douglas612288
Winona601552
Goodhue599382
Itasca592578
McLeod577468
Steele568725
Isanti554472
Morrison538265
Becker515362
Polk500276
Freeborn479242
Nobles475452
Lyon442256
Carlton435665
Nicollet422150
Pine417030
Cass408242
Mille Lacs401165
Brown395745
Todd384236
Le Sueur377230
Meeker348052
Waseca321429
Martin313934
Wabasha28185
Hubbard281444
Dodge26679
Roseau259024
Fillmore232612
Redwood232543
Houston227617
Wadena227229
Renville222849
Faribault213330
Pennington212527
Sibley203312
Cottonwood192127
Kanabec184929
Chippewa183739
Aitkin176642
Watonwan168211
Rock153119
Pope15238
Yellow Medicine149420
Jackson143614
Koochiching137119
Clearwater132518
Swift132219
Pipestone131527
Marshall130019
Murray129810
Stevens119911
Lake105721
Wilkin99414
Lac qui Parle94724
Mahnomen84312
Norman8359
Big Stone7834
Grant7609
Lincoln7485
Kittson59022
Red Lake5739
Unassigned532124
Traverse4975
Lake of the Woods4484
Cook2400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Cooler conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Black Friday and Holiday Shopping Tips

Image

Morning Web Forecast 10/15/21

Image

Winterizing your vehicle for driving safety

Image

Holiday shopping safety tips

Image

Bremer County Sheriff's Office shares ways to stay safe while shopping

Image

Snow removal preparation ahead of the winter season

Image

Kimt News 3 at Ten 10/14/2021

Image

Vote tabled on development through 'rookery'

Image

Mayo Clinic requiring employee vaccinations

Image

Sen. Klobuchar highlights preventive care amid pandemic drop in cancer screenings

Community Events