Clear

For families like mine, the social services in Biden's budget proposal are a choice between life and death

For families like mine, the social services in Biden's budget proposal are a choice between life and death

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 12:30 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 12:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Rachael Scarborough King

In the fall of 2019, my husband and I had to decide whether we could afford for him to stay alive.

Ady had been diagnosed with the fatal neurodegenerative disorder ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, three years earlier, and given a prognosis of three to four years. Now, we were weighing whether he should undergo a tracheostomy, a procedure which would insert a tube into his windpipe and hook him up to a ventilator, so he could continue breathing after his diaphragm became too weak to lift his lungs.

The procedure itself was covered by the health insurance we receive through my employer. But after the tracheostomy, Ady would need 24-hour care to make sure his airways were open and the ventilator was working. Our insurance did not cover home care, which would cost more than $10,000 per month, at a minimum.

I was pregnant with our second child, due that November. Ady was determined to stay alive and spend as much time with our children as possible. For those who undergo a tracheostomy, ALS could be less of a terminal illness than a long-term disability, especially for those under the age of 60. The risk of death is not from the disease itself, but from complications such as infections.

Luckily, we had generous friends and family who helped support Ady's care—which would have been completely unaffordable for us alone—until we successfully pressured our health insurance company to cover the cost of his home care. My husband is a prominent healthcare activist who has the knowledge and resources to work the system. He now has a team of six wonderful caregivers who make it possible for him to live with his family rather than be isolated in a nursing home.

Many families across America are not so lucky. There are currently more than 800,000 adults and children on Medicaid waiting lists for Home and Community Based Services (HCBS). President Joe Biden's proposed $400 billion in funding for HCBS, an amount which would clear the waiting lists and provide a living wage for caregivers, was removed from the bipartisan infrastructure deal with the agreement it would be included in the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better budget proposal.

Now, the Build Back Better proposal is also under threat. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have said they think the $3.5 trillion price tag is too high, with Manchin stating he would prefer a number around $1.5 trillion. But neither senator has given much indication of what they would like to cut. Manchin has called for new benefits to be means-tested, limiting the eligibility to people with lower incomes, but it ignores the fact middle income families could experience unexpected, life-changing circumstances and need access to those benefits too.

Manchin has repeatedly said his opposition to the spending bill is based on not wanting to "turn our society into an entitlement society." In response, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders asked, "Is protecting working families and cutting childhood poverty an 'entitlement'?"

I would go further and ask Manchin: Is staying alive an entitlement? While many Americans have come to accept the cruel reality major health challenges may lead to debt and bankruptcy, few realize patients may not be able to afford the care that keeps them alive.

In the US, up to 95% of patients with ALS choose not to undergo a tracheostomy.

The number is so low for getting a lifesaving surgery, in part, because of the financial burden of the 24/7 required care afterward.

Without professional home care for Ady, I could not adequately care for Ady, care for my children and pursue my career as a professor. To do all three, I need both home care and childcare. These are things we are all entitled to. And this isn't just the socially ethical choice; it also makes economic sense.

Research shows every dollar put into childcare generates up to $1.88 in increased economic activity by care providers, in addition to the economic benefits of closing educational achievement gaps and boosting female workforce participation. It has been estimated the proposed $400 billion for home care would create approximately one million new jobs.

The truth is any resistance to funding home care may be grounded in a fundamental stigma: a belief that life with serious disabilities is not worth living. Many people look at Ady and blithely state they "could not live like that." But Ady has a high quality of life. He eats dinner with his family every night. He takes his son to basketball practice and picks his daughter up from daycare. He also has an intense, full-time job working to strengthen our democracy and advocate for the healthcare we all deserve. It would be life in a nursing home, away from those he loves, that would not be livable.

And at the same time, no one should assume they will not at some point be disabled or have to care for someone who is. As the Baby Boomers -- my parents' generation -- age, many more people will need home care. Without affordable childcare, people of my generation will be unable to assist their parents. People in this "sandwich generation" suffer from high levels of caregiver burnout, further restricting both economic and social advancement.

Funding home care, childcare, and the other social services the US sorely lacks would create a society of mutual caring alongside economic advance. We are all entitled to live in that society.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 752060

Reported Deaths: 8503
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1508561900
Ramsey62446971
Dakota55936519
Anoka52797511
Washington33051325
Stearns27814252
St. Louis23073351
Scott21262159
Wright20797169
Olmsted17737118
Sherburne15149111
Carver1331854
Clay1001098
Rice9832130
Blue Earth946359
Crow Wing9180105
Kandiyohi814795
Chisago811561
Otter Tail7755103
Benton7332105
Mower628940
Beltrami626976
Douglas612288
Winona601552
Goodhue599382
Itasca592578
McLeod577468
Steele568725
Isanti554472
Morrison538265
Becker515362
Polk500276
Freeborn479242
Nobles475452
Lyon442256
Carlton435665
Nicollet422150
Pine417030
Cass408242
Mille Lacs401165
Brown395745
Todd384236
Le Sueur377230
Meeker348052
Waseca321429
Martin313934
Wabasha28185
Hubbard281444
Dodge26679
Roseau259024
Fillmore232612
Redwood232543
Houston227617
Wadena227229
Renville222849
Faribault213330
Pennington212527
Sibley203312
Cottonwood192127
Kanabec184929
Chippewa183739
Aitkin176642
Watonwan168211
Rock153119
Pope15238
Yellow Medicine149420
Jackson143614
Koochiching137119
Clearwater132518
Swift132219
Pipestone131527
Marshall130019
Murray129810
Stevens119911
Lake105721
Wilkin99414
Lac qui Parle94724
Mahnomen84312
Norman8359
Big Stone7834
Grant7609
Lincoln7485
Kittson59022
Red Lake5739
Unassigned532124
Traverse4975
Lake of the Woods4484
Cook2400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Cooler conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Black Friday and Holiday Shopping Tips

Image

Morning Web Forecast 10/15/21

Image

Winterizing your vehicle for driving safety

Image

Holiday shopping safety tips

Image

Bremer County Sheriff's Office shares ways to stay safe while shopping

Image

Snow removal preparation ahead of the winter season

Image

Kimt News 3 at Ten 10/14/2021

Image

Vote tabled on development through 'rookery'

Image

Mayo Clinic requiring employee vaccinations

Image

Sen. Klobuchar highlights preventive care amid pandemic drop in cancer screenings

Community Events