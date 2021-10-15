Clear

Learn to let go of sleep battles with your teen

Learn to let go of sleep battles with your teen

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Icard, CNN

It's 11 p.m. on a school night, and the light is still pouring out from under your teen's door. You do some quick math. If they fall asleep ... NOW ... they'll get just under 6.5 hours of sleep before they have to be up and out the door.

That's definitely not enough, but what can you do? Hold their eyelids closed? If it were that easy, we'd all have tried.

It is one of the great frustrations and ironies of parenting that getting your child to do something so necessary, unavoidable and pleasurable as sleep has to also be a daily battle.

In my work with teens for the past 15 years, and in my own experience as a parent, I've seen and engaged in these battles firsthand. It's caused me to wonder why we adults have so many strong emotions invested in our how our kids sleep?

It starts at birth. "Sleep is one of the first markers of whether or not you're nailing it as a parent," explained psychologist Kristin Daley, who serves as chair of the national clinical practice committee for the Society for Behavioral Sleep Medicine.

Comparison might be our downfall

Over the past 20 years, Daley said sleep has become an even more emotionally loaded issue for families. "Along with the idea that we should have it all, we now have comparisons," Daley said, and often those comparisons leave us feeling we're falling short.

Parents don't just put their kids to bed, wring their hands and hope they're doing it right. Now they put those hands to work, scrolling through family lifestyle accounts on Instagram, parenting groups on Facebook and mom blogs, finding a stream of cheerful advice and peaceful photos of sleeping kiddos with fresh-faced parents gazing over them appreciatively.

"Sleep is an area of health and medicine that's strongly politicized," Daley said. "You have the attachment parenting people and the rigorous sleep training crowd, and so starting from infancy there is a marker of 'how I'm doing as a parent can be seen in how regulated my kid is.'"

This feeling doesn't go away once our kids start sleeping through the night. There may be a reprieve in bedtime battles and parental insecurity for a short time until kids hit puberty.

Cue the family fights again

"I know she'd do better if she would just sleep more!" says the tired parent. "This is just one more area of my life you want to control!" says the independence-seeking teen.

Scenes like this play out all the time in Daley's private practice. As an expert in adolescent sleep, Daley advises clients, "don't fight what you can't control." You can't change a person's biological clock. Circadian rhythm -- the internal clock that tells you when to be awake and when to get sleepy -- shifts during early adolescence, turning even formerly great sleepers into night owls.

But you can optimize the environment for more success.

What can parents control?

The biggest impact on your child's sleep may surprise you. More than weighted blankets, blackout curtains, limited access to electronics, or temperature-controlled bedrooms -- all of which can certainly help -- the single thing that has the greatest influence on a young child's healthy sleep habits is how much a parent prioritizes, values and is consistent with sleep in the home, according to a 2016 study.

That means if you protect the time and environment around bedtime, your child is more likely to reap the benefits of good sleep, of which there are many. In addition to renewed energy and mood, Daley said that long exposure to sleep during dark hours is what optimizes human growth hormone.

Got a teen who wants to be taller? This may be the one approach that convinces your child that sleep is worthwhile.

Ways parents can protect and prioritize sleep

Scheduling is critical. Kids who don't get home from extracurricular activities until well after dinner, still needing to eat and do homework, are at a big disadvantage for meeting their sleep requirements. Valuing sleep as a parent often means making hard choices when you also value sports, theater, grades or family time.

It's not just nighttime schedules that matter. A consistent wake time, exposure to light and a good breakfast send signals to the brain that it's time to get moving, even when school's start doesn't align with your teen's new circadian clock. Those are the natural ways our bodies regulate time. And of course, devices in rooms are notorious for pushing a teen's normal schedule much later than is healthy. Watching TV across the room is not bad for a teen near bedtime, Daley said, but a light source that is 18 inches or less from eyeballs will really interfere with a teen's ability to fall asleep.

Take care of you (really)

Here is one final thing you can control: your mood, health and well-being. These are huge factors in your child's relationship to healthy sleep. Prioritize your own sleep, and your kids will eventually follow suit.

While teens are much more resilient when it comes to sleep loss, Daley says a night or two of bad sleep can derail a parent for much longer than it would a teen. Leave your devices out of the bedroom, shut the door and get the sleep you need, first and foremost. You'll be a happier person, and your child will probably thank you for it.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 752060

Reported Deaths: 8503
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1508561900
Ramsey62446971
Dakota55936519
Anoka52797511
Washington33051325
Stearns27814252
St. Louis23073351
Scott21262159
Wright20797169
Olmsted17737118
Sherburne15149111
Carver1331854
Clay1001098
Rice9832130
Blue Earth946359
Crow Wing9180105
Kandiyohi814795
Chisago811561
Otter Tail7755103
Benton7332105
Mower628940
Beltrami626976
Douglas612288
Winona601552
Goodhue599382
Itasca592578
McLeod577468
Steele568725
Isanti554472
Morrison538265
Becker515362
Polk500276
Freeborn479242
Nobles475452
Lyon442256
Carlton435665
Nicollet422150
Pine417030
Cass408242
Mille Lacs401165
Brown395745
Todd384236
Le Sueur377230
Meeker348052
Waseca321429
Martin313934
Wabasha28185
Hubbard281444
Dodge26679
Roseau259024
Fillmore232612
Redwood232543
Houston227617
Wadena227229
Renville222849
Faribault213330
Pennington212527
Sibley203312
Cottonwood192127
Kanabec184929
Chippewa183739
Aitkin176642
Watonwan168211
Rock153119
Pope15238
Yellow Medicine149420
Jackson143614
Koochiching137119
Clearwater132518
Swift132219
Pipestone131527
Marshall130019
Murray129810
Stevens119911
Lake105721
Wilkin99414
Lac qui Parle94724
Mahnomen84312
Norman8359
Big Stone7834
Grant7609
Lincoln7485
Kittson59022
Red Lake5739
Unassigned532124
Traverse4975
Lake of the Woods4484
Cook2400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Cooler conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Black Friday and Holiday Shopping Tips

Image

Morning Web Forecast 10/15/21

Image

Winterizing your vehicle for driving safety

Image

Holiday shopping safety tips

Image

Bremer County Sheriff's Office shares ways to stay safe while shopping

Image

Snow removal preparation ahead of the winter season

Image

Kimt News 3 at Ten 10/14/2021

Image

Vote tabled on development through 'rookery'

Image

Mayo Clinic requiring employee vaccinations

Image

Sen. Klobuchar highlights preventive care amid pandemic drop in cancer screenings

Community Events