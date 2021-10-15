Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police say 2 dead following response to Charles City residence Full Story

Your children need life skills -- this dad explains how to teach them

Your children need life skills -- this dad explains how to teach them

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Shannon Carpenter, CNN

I taught my 12-year-old daughter to change a car battery at 8 p.m. in a grocery store parking lot.

It's one of the many skills that I want her to know in case she ever finds herself stranded in a parking lot -- just like her father at that very moment. I also wanted to get her familiar with a car engine, even though to me it mostly looks like metal spaghetti.

Parents know there is a whole host of life skills that our children need to learn, but my reasons date back to my childhood.

My father taught me how to do laundry, but no one talked about mental health -- we covered up our issues with bro talk and the firm belief that real men don't cry.

And no one said anything about finances. That might explain why I took out a 22% car loan when I was 24. To make it worse, both of my parents were accountants. Forty-year-old me cringes at that memory. (Yes, I've let them know I hold a grudge.)

Car repair, finances, cooking and mental health: There are so many skills we need to teach that it can often seem overwhelming.

Which ones can they learn on their own? How much do we teach versus standing back and letting them learn from experience?

I've continued these life skill lessons with my three children over the years -- and I don't split the chores by gender. A smart person once told me that "dishes don't care about gender," and I make it a point to give my sons -- not just my daughter -- the fundamentals they'll need as independent adults.

Don't fear if you didn't start early with your children. I've found the middle school years are a perfect time to teach many of them. Here's how I do it.

Life skills start in the home

I started my kids on household chores young because I refuse to send any of them into the world without being able to provide the most basic care for themselves.

We started small such as teaching them how to crack an egg or load the washing machine. We made a game of it and let it get messy. With these small exposures, the kids were able to eventually get comfortable with the chore, gain competence and then finally achieve confidence.

If there is pushback or lack of enthusiasm, don't worry about it. Consistency and patience is the key. Keep at it.

Years into this experiment, my 13-year-old son can cook a basic meal and is in charge of cooking on Sunday nights. That means planning, shopping and meal prep. My 15-year-old daughter has her own night Saturday with the same responsibilities. She also does a lot of car maintenance with me. Everyone is responsible for their own laundry.

Jessica Lahey, author of "The Gift of Failure," advocates that we teach our kids autonomy so they will be more motivated to engage in the business of their lives and learn how to be competent.

We do this by giving them clear expectations and then stepping away after we have taught them. This allow our kids to take ownership of the task, and Lahey notes that they learn to solve problems and deal with failure.

Yes, we have had some magnificent disasters in this house -- we all remember the great lemon tart disaster of 2018, and the banshee wail of the smoke alarms. Each one was a moment where we could come together as a family, figure out the solution and deal with the consequences.

One of my biggest moments of pride was when my eighth-grade son taught his older cousin him how to grill the perfect All-American brat. As a father, I'll admit, I teared up a bit as he double-clicked the tongs.

It's all about the bills

Money can be a taboo subject for many, as my own high-interest car loan experience can show. This skill is much harder to teach for me because I'm not as comfortable with it. But it's important to get underneath the hood of financial literacy and make sure our kids learn it.

The Jump$tart Coalition CEO Laura Levine said that it makes a more lasting impact when a parent and a child learn together. The Jump$tart Coalition advocates for financial literacy in schools in grades K through 12.

She recommends, like Lahey, to start with small and controlled exposure for our middle school children.

"Practice by using an app or student debit card. Teach on a smaller scale, within safety, but with the consequences of their actions," she said. "To gain your child's interest, make sure the kids are presented with the discussion in a way that speaks to them. In a way that they can see themselves in the example."

That means I don't give my kids an allowance. There are chores they have to do because it's expected as part of the family. But there are paying jobs around the home such as cleaning the garage and mom's car after she's had a long week at work.

With that money, the kids build up their vacation funds. This is money that they are free to spend how they choose. I find that when they are responsible for their own money, they are more frugal. We are also able to build savings habits that help them continue the practice as adults

I have begun to include my kids a little bit when I do my taxes as well. So far, their takeaway is that dad is going to have to go to court if I don't pay my taxes (but it's a start.) As they grow, they will become more involved so that the mystery of the skill is explained, and they will understand.

Teaching mental health management

Finally, like money, many parents have a hard time talking about mental health until it reaches a level of crisis. Learning to manage their mental health is a life skill that I cannot overlook.

It has a way of affecting every other area of their lives, including cleaning, hygiene and managing their money responsibly. From doubt and anxiety to more serious issues, they need to learn coping skills now.

How do we begin to broach these subjects? There's a simple answer, but it's difficult in practice. We teach our kids about mental health by being honest with them and showing them our struggles.

That's not to say that we dump a parent's pandemic year or two on our children. But we are honest that we are anxious at times, or depressed, or doubt our abilities.

Again, we start small in a way that they can understand. But we show them that not only is it OK to be vulnerable, but they are not alone.

We make it a point to treat mental health the same way that we do our physical health. Talking to a lot of fathers, most said that we lead by example. That means getting our own mental health checkups and being honest with those around.

In the middle school years, there's such a wonderful opportunity to teach our children the skills they will eventually need.

Just remember to develop comfort by introducing them to the subject in short, small bursts, develop competence by guiding them and let them achieve confidence with the skill once they take ownership.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 752060

Reported Deaths: 8503
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1508561900
Ramsey62446971
Dakota55936519
Anoka52797511
Washington33051325
Stearns27814252
St. Louis23073351
Scott21262159
Wright20797169
Olmsted17737118
Sherburne15149111
Carver1331854
Clay1001098
Rice9832130
Blue Earth946359
Crow Wing9180105
Kandiyohi814795
Chisago811561
Otter Tail7755103
Benton7332105
Mower628940
Beltrami626976
Douglas612288
Winona601552
Goodhue599382
Itasca592578
McLeod577468
Steele568725
Isanti554472
Morrison538265
Becker515362
Polk500276
Freeborn479242
Nobles475452
Lyon442256
Carlton435665
Nicollet422150
Pine417030
Cass408242
Mille Lacs401165
Brown395745
Todd384236
Le Sueur377230
Meeker348052
Waseca321429
Martin313934
Wabasha28185
Hubbard281444
Dodge26679
Roseau259024
Fillmore232612
Redwood232543
Houston227617
Wadena227229
Renville222849
Faribault213330
Pennington212527
Sibley203312
Cottonwood192127
Kanabec184929
Chippewa183739
Aitkin176642
Watonwan168211
Rock153119
Pope15238
Yellow Medicine149420
Jackson143614
Koochiching137119
Clearwater132518
Swift132219
Pipestone131527
Marshall130019
Murray129810
Stevens119911
Lake105721
Wilkin99414
Lac qui Parle94724
Mahnomen84312
Norman8359
Big Stone7834
Grant7609
Lincoln7485
Kittson59022
Red Lake5739
Unassigned532124
Traverse4975
Lake of the Woods4484
Cook2400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Cooler conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning Web Forecast 10/15/21

Image

Winterizing your vehicle for driving safety

Image

Holiday shopping safety tips

Image

Bremer County Sheriff's Office shares ways to stay safe while shopping

Image

Snow removal preparation ahead of the winter season

Image

Kimt News 3 at Ten 10/14/2021

Image

Vote tabled on development through 'rookery'

Image

Mayo Clinic requiring employee vaccinations

Image

Sen. Klobuchar highlights preventive care amid pandemic drop in cancer screenings

Image

Vote on development running through rookery

Community Events