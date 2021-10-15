Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police say 2 dead following response to Charles City residence Full Story

'Succession' doesn't miss a beat as its Murdochian family feud continues

'Succession' doesn't miss a beat as its Murdochian family feud continues

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

Success hasn't spoiled "Succession," as the Emmy-winning drama returns with all its Shakespearean and Murdochian overtones intact, with a bruising father-son battle over its fictional media empire. Stripped of that, the HBO series remains enormously fun, filled with cringe-inducing moments and the kind of vicious insults that would make the writers of "Veep" blush.

Having become HBO's version of "Game of Thrones" in sportscoats and loafers, the events of season two have left the company's future very much in doubt. That includes the real possibility that some of its executives could be going to jail -- a prospect that particularly obsesses Tom (Matthew Macfadyen, creating one meme-worthy scene after another), who laments, among other things, about the absence of "fine wines" in prison.

The main event, however, again boils down to family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong), who wages a one-man war for control of Waystar, while seeking to pick off support from other members of his immediate and extended corporate family, testing the transactional nature of their loyalties.

Amid all the twisted family dynamics, Kendall remains the awkward heart of the show, a guy desperate to prove that he can take a joke who looks profoundly uncomfortable when he hears one. His father, he notes rightly, isn't the indestructible figure he represented in the past, yet he's still plenty formidable, prompting Kendall to ask, "Can I do this? Can I win?"

Series creator Jesse Armstrong essentially turns that question into a season-long proposition based on the seven episodes previewed, which again demonstrate an extraordinarily savvy ear for corporate deal-making but also politics, with Logan relishing his ability to influence the latter and eldest son Connor (Alan Ruck) still harboring vaguely delusional political ambitions.

While Armstrong has stressed that Rupert Murdoch and his progeny only serve as one of the inspirations for the series (there are plenty of eccentric media moguls and family dynasties), certain elements of this third season -- particularly in the later episodes previewed -- certainly evoke images of the News Corp. chairman, including influencing editorial matters to advance the company's interests.

Perhaps most impressively, the new episodes set up plenty of tests for all of the Roys (and thus splendid showcases for the cast), including daughter Shiv (Sarah Snook) and son Roman (Kieran Culkin). Indeed, just the promise of being named a figurehead CEO -- as Logan contemplates stepping more into the shadows -- sets off a dizzying whirlwind of shifting alliances even by "Succession" brutal standards.

Adrien Brody, Hope Davis and Alexander Skarsgard are among those who appear as major financial players in later episodes, as the Roys explore various options in their efforts to save the company.

As with "Veep," much of the dialogue is gleefully vulgar, and the episodes get better and better as the season progresses, from the backstage maneuvering at a shareholders meeting to an insanely over-the-top birthday party.

"Succession" has no shortage of company in pulling back the curtain on the outwardly glamorous lives of the super-rich, exposing the insecurities and family grievances that lurk underneath.

As for that "Game of Thrones" comparison, the battles on "Succession" don't leave a trail of bodies in their wake. But as meticulously constructed, the collateral damage associated with losing this game might be the next worst thing.

"Succession" begins its third season Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, which, like CNN, is a unit of WarnerMedia.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 752060

Reported Deaths: 8503
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1508561900
Ramsey62446971
Dakota55936519
Anoka52797511
Washington33051325
Stearns27814252
St. Louis23073351
Scott21262159
Wright20797169
Olmsted17737118
Sherburne15149111
Carver1331854
Clay1001098
Rice9832130
Blue Earth946359
Crow Wing9180105
Kandiyohi814795
Chisago811561
Otter Tail7755103
Benton7332105
Mower628940
Beltrami626976
Douglas612288
Winona601552
Goodhue599382
Itasca592578
McLeod577468
Steele568725
Isanti554472
Morrison538265
Becker515362
Polk500276
Freeborn479242
Nobles475452
Lyon442256
Carlton435665
Nicollet422150
Pine417030
Cass408242
Mille Lacs401165
Brown395745
Todd384236
Le Sueur377230
Meeker348052
Waseca321429
Martin313934
Wabasha28185
Hubbard281444
Dodge26679
Roseau259024
Fillmore232612
Redwood232543
Houston227617
Wadena227229
Renville222849
Faribault213330
Pennington212527
Sibley203312
Cottonwood192127
Kanabec184929
Chippewa183739
Aitkin176642
Watonwan168211
Rock153119
Pope15238
Yellow Medicine149420
Jackson143614
Koochiching137119
Clearwater132518
Swift132219
Pipestone131527
Marshall130019
Murray129810
Stevens119911
Lake105721
Wilkin99414
Lac qui Parle94724
Mahnomen84312
Norman8359
Big Stone7834
Grant7609
Lincoln7485
Kittson59022
Red Lake5739
Unassigned532124
Traverse4975
Lake of the Woods4484
Cook2400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Cooler conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning Web Forecast 10/15/21

Image

Winterizing your vehicle for driving safety

Image

Holiday shopping safety tips

Image

Bremer County Sheriff's Office shares ways to stay safe while shopping

Image

Snow removal preparation ahead of the winter season

Image

Kimt News 3 at Ten 10/14/2021

Image

Vote tabled on development through 'rookery'

Image

Mayo Clinic requiring employee vaccinations

Image

Sen. Klobuchar highlights preventive care amid pandemic drop in cancer screenings

Image

Vote on development running through rookery

Community Events