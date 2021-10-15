Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police say 2 dead following response to Charles City residence Full Story

What big bank earnings tell us about America's economy

What big bank earnings tell us about America's economy

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

The biggest US banks move trillions of dollars around the world every day. That gives them a unique lens on how the economy is functioning, both in the United States and globally. And despite concerns about inflation, workers quitting, supply chain issues and slowing growth, bank executives just delivered a clear message to investors: We're in pretty good shape right now.

"While there's been some discussion around the slowdown, I would just note that US economy is now as large as it was ... pre-pandemic," Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told analysts Thursday.

Wall Street is cheering the latest earnings from America's top lenders, which have released billions of dollars they'd set aside earlier in the coronavirus crisis to cover potential bad loans. The Dow finished Thursday up 1.6%, while the S&P 500 rallied 1.7%. Bank of America's stock jumped 4.5%, while the KBW Bank Index, which tracks the sector, gained 1.3%.

So what exactly are banks seeing that makes them feel confident about the future?

Spending: Citi reported that credit card spending is up 20% compared to one year ago and is now "well above 2019 levels." Wells Fargo also found that weekly debit card spending was up every week last quarter compared to 2019 as customers shelled out on entertainment and restaurants again.

"We continue to see that our customers have significant liquidity and consumers are continuing to spend," Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf said.

There may be some changes in spending patterns as Covid-era government support dissipates, executives said. But they think the strength will persist.

Supply chains: Backlogged supply chains are worrying enough that the Biden administration has announced a "90-day sprint" to fix the problem. But banks don't see it as a game changer.

"I doubt we'll be talking about supply chain stuff in a year. I just think that we're focusing on it too much," JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said. "It's simply dampening a fairly good economy. It's not reversing a fairly good economy."

Deals: Banks aren't just feeling good because spending is ramping up on Main Street. They're also cashing in on Wall Street, which has seen a huge boom in dealmaking.

JPMorgan reported that its investment banking revenue shot up 45% as it raked in fees from advising companies on mergers and orchestrating stock sales. Morgan Stanley saw its investment banking revenue leap 67% compared to a year ago. Citi had its best quarter for mergers and acquisitions in a decade.

Does that mean everything is rosy? Certainly not. Citi CEO Jane Fraser said the company is watching three things "closely." There's inflation, including the impact of worker shortages and the energy crunch, as well as the slowdown in China and what happens with US debt ceiling negotiations.

But the big picture is that for now, lenders are making tons of money — and they expect the trend to continue.

Virgin Galactic's stock is cratering

Virgin Galactic's stock is nosediving after the company said it was delaying the dream of space tourism for its uber-wealthy customers.

The latest: The company, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, has announced that it's pushing back the start of full commercial service to the fourth quarter of next year. It had been targeting late third quarter.

Shares plunged 18% in premarket trading Friday.

Virgin Galactic said its immediate priority is an "enhancement program" designed to improve the performance of its rocket-powered plane VSS Unity and the mother ship from which it launches.

But that means customers that have paid six figures for trips will need to wait a bit longer. Virgin Galactic has sold about 600 tickets for future flights.

The company's shares were already under pressure. After shooting up above $60 in February, they finished Thursday at $24.06.

On the radar: Space tourism increasingly has been dividing the public. On Thursday, Prince William criticized billionaires focused on rockets in an interview with the BBC, saying they should invest more time and money in saving Earth.

"Star Trek" actor William Shatner, who blasted into space earlier this week on one of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' rockets, shot back at the British royal, who he said has "got the wrong idea."

"The idea here is not to go, 'Yeah, look at me. I'm in space,'" Shatner told Entertainment Tonight. Instead, the trips represent a "baby step" toward relocating polluting industries to space, he said.

New paper suggests S&P 500 membership could be 'for sale'

Companies are extremely eager to join the S&P 500, and for good reason.

Becoming a member of the most prominent index of US stocks helps firms attract significant investment from market players who otherwise may not have purchased shares. It's also a prestigious distinction — the ultimate members club for companies to prove they've "made it."

But are spots in the index for sale? That's the explosive question asked in a working paper by academics at the Australian National University and Columbia University recently published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The paper, whose findings have not been peer-reviewed, claims that companies tend to purchase more S&P ratings of their creditworthiness when there are openings in the flagship index. It also found that purchases "appear to improve their chance of entering the index."

In a statement, S&P Global criticized the paper as "flawed."

"S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Ratings are separate businesses with policies and procedures to ensure they are operated independently of one another," the company said. "Our Index Governance segregates analytical and commercial activities to protect the integrity of our indices."

Step back: Its assertions aside, the paper is a reminder that the process of joining the S&P 500 involves a good deal of discretion. To be eligible for the index, companies need to be US firms, have a market value of at least $11.8 billion and log four consecutive quarters of positive earnings. The ultimate decision, however, is up to an index committee — and their calls have big consequences for where money flows.

Up next

Goldman Sachs, J.B. Hunt, PNC and Truist report results before US markets open.

Also today: US retail sales for September post at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Coming next week: Earnings season marches ahead with results from Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Netflix, United Airlines, IBM and Tesla.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 752060

Reported Deaths: 8503
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1508561900
Ramsey62446971
Dakota55936519
Anoka52797511
Washington33051325
Stearns27814252
St. Louis23073351
Scott21262159
Wright20797169
Olmsted17737118
Sherburne15149111
Carver1331854
Clay1001098
Rice9832130
Blue Earth946359
Crow Wing9180105
Kandiyohi814795
Chisago811561
Otter Tail7755103
Benton7332105
Mower628940
Beltrami626976
Douglas612288
Winona601552
Goodhue599382
Itasca592578
McLeod577468
Steele568725
Isanti554472
Morrison538265
Becker515362
Polk500276
Freeborn479242
Nobles475452
Lyon442256
Carlton435665
Nicollet422150
Pine417030
Cass408242
Mille Lacs401165
Brown395745
Todd384236
Le Sueur377230
Meeker348052
Waseca321429
Martin313934
Wabasha28185
Hubbard281444
Dodge26679
Roseau259024
Fillmore232612
Redwood232543
Houston227617
Wadena227229
Renville222849
Faribault213330
Pennington212527
Sibley203312
Cottonwood192127
Kanabec184929
Chippewa183739
Aitkin176642
Watonwan168211
Rock153119
Pope15238
Yellow Medicine149420
Jackson143614
Koochiching137119
Clearwater132518
Swift132219
Pipestone131527
Marshall130019
Murray129810
Stevens119911
Lake105721
Wilkin99414
Lac qui Parle94724
Mahnomen84312
Norman8359
Big Stone7834
Grant7609
Lincoln7485
Kittson59022
Red Lake5739
Unassigned532124
Traverse4975
Lake of the Woods4484
Cook2400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Cooler conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning Web Forecast 10/15/21

Image

Winterizing your vehicle for driving safety

Image

Holiday shopping safety tips

Image

Bremer County Sheriff's Office shares ways to stay safe while shopping

Image

Snow removal preparation ahead of the winter season

Image

Kimt News 3 at Ten 10/14/2021

Image

Vote tabled on development through 'rookery'

Image

Mayo Clinic requiring employee vaccinations

Image

Sen. Klobuchar highlights preventive care amid pandemic drop in cancer screenings

Image

Vote on development running through rookery

Community Events