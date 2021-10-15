At least 16 killed as explosion rocks mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar

At least 16 people were killed and 32 injured after an explosion hit a Shia mosque in Kandahar during Friday prayers, a doctor at a hospital in the Afghan city told CNN.

The doctor, who preferred to remain unnamed for security reasons, is at the Mirwais hospital where victims of the blast are being treated.

The spokesman for the Taliban-run Ministry of Interior, Qari Saeed Khosty, also confirmed the explosion on Twitter adding that a number of people had died and were injured.

Last Friday, at least 20 people were killed and 90 others wounded in a blast from a suicide bomber at another Shia mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

