Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

UK bakery banned from using sprinkles which are legal in the US

UK bakery banned from using sprinkles which are legal in the US

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 5:50 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Jack Guy, CNN

The owner of a bakery in northern England has been left with a bitter taste in his mouth after authorities told him he had to stop using banned sprinkles sourced from the US.

West Yorkshire Trading Standards said the sprinkles contained an artificial coloring which isn't approved for use in sprinkles in the UK.

The sprinkles had the red food coloring E127, or erythrosine. E127 is only permitted for use in cocktail cherries and candied cherries in the UK and the EU, according to a statement from West Yorkshire Trading Standards sent to CNN Thursday.

But the owner of the bakery isn't happy that his most popular product has lost out on its prize topping.

Rich Myers, director and founder of Get Baked bakery in Leeds, told CNN he had been using the sprinkles since opening the business in July.

Myers said he bought the offending sprinkles from a UK wholesaler, and said he had no idea there was any issue until West Yorkshire Trading Standards visited the business on September 30.

"I thought it was a joke at first, I thought it was someone pulling a prank," he said on Thursday.

"It's quite an intimidating process really, being interviewed by Trading Standards. It's not something you expect to happen when you run a little bakery."

The situation has led to jokes and puns in the UK, with the saga spawning social media posts about #sprinklegate on Thursday.

Myers was using the sprinkles in a raspberry-glazed doughnut cookie, which he said is the most popular cookie on the bakery's short menu.

"They're one of the best selling items," he said, adding that the ban has been tough for business. "It's not easy and it's not ideal."

For now the bakery has swapped the sprinkles for icing sugar.

"British sprinkles just aren't good enough, they're just not worth using," said Myers. "Until I can find a sprinkle that's legal that is worth using we'll just continue to use something else."

In a statement sent to CNN, West Yorkshire Trading Standards confirmed they had advised the business that the use of E127 is not permitted in this type of confectionery item.

"We stand by this advice and would urge all food business operators, when seeking to use imported foods containing additives, to check that they are permitted for use in the UK," the statement added.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 752060

Reported Deaths: 8503
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1508561900
Ramsey62446971
Dakota55936519
Anoka52797511
Washington33051325
Stearns27814252
St. Louis23073351
Scott21262159
Wright20797169
Olmsted17737118
Sherburne15149111
Carver1331854
Clay1001098
Rice9832130
Blue Earth946359
Crow Wing9180105
Kandiyohi814795
Chisago811561
Otter Tail7755103
Benton7332105
Mower628940
Beltrami626976
Douglas612288
Winona601552
Goodhue599382
Itasca592578
McLeod577468
Steele568725
Isanti554472
Morrison538265
Becker515362
Polk500276
Freeborn479242
Nobles475452
Lyon442256
Carlton435665
Nicollet422150
Pine417030
Cass408242
Mille Lacs401165
Brown395745
Todd384236
Le Sueur377230
Meeker348052
Waseca321429
Martin313934
Wabasha28185
Hubbard281444
Dodge26679
Roseau259024
Fillmore232612
Redwood232543
Houston227617
Wadena227229
Renville222849
Faribault213330
Pennington212527
Sibley203312
Cottonwood192127
Kanabec184929
Chippewa183739
Aitkin176642
Watonwan168211
Rock153119
Pope15238
Yellow Medicine149420
Jackson143614
Koochiching137119
Clearwater132518
Swift132219
Pipestone131527
Marshall130019
Murray129810
Stevens119911
Lake105721
Wilkin99414
Lac qui Parle94724
Mahnomen84312
Norman8359
Big Stone7834
Grant7609
Lincoln7485
Kittson59022
Red Lake5739
Unassigned532124
Traverse4975
Lake of the Woods4484
Cook2400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Mason City
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Cooler conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kimt News 3 at Ten 10/14/2021

Image

Vote tabled on development through 'rookery'

Image

Mayo Clinic requiring employee vaccinations

Image

Sen. Klobuchar highlights preventive care amid pandemic drop in cancer screenings

Image

Vote on development running through rookery

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/14/21)

Image

Beloved North Iowa priest to be laid to rest

Image

Sen. Klobuchar promotes preventive care at Mayo Clinic

Image

Salvation Army coat drive giving warmth

Image

Gas prices skyrocket across the nation

Community Events