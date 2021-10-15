Clear

Actress Lili Bernard files lawsuit against Bill Cosby alleging he drugged and raped her

Actress Lili Bernard files lawsuit against Bill Cosby alleging he drugged and raped her

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 1:41 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 1:41 AM
Posted By: By Laura Ly, CNN

Actress Lili Bernard filed a lawsuit against Bill Cosby on Thursday, alleging he drugged and raped her in Atlantic City in or around August 1990, according to court documents.

In her lawsuit, Bernard alleges that she met the comedian on the set of "The Cosby Show" and that in July 1990 he offered to be a mentor for her acting career. It adds that Cosby asked her detailed questions about her life and told her he would view her as if she were his own daughter, and warned her of "the sexual pressures of Hollywood," the suit alleges.

Cosby allegedly told Bernard he would feature her in a principal speaking role on his show "if she worked hard and followed his directions." According to the lawsuit, Cosby "violently, and without permission grabbed and squeezed" her breasts during an exercise in vocal projection.

Bernard alleges in the suit that around August 1990, Cosby drugged and raped her at the Trump Taj Mahal casino resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, after enticing her to travel there by telling her he was arranging a meeting with a producer who would advance her career.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby's spokesman, said in a statement Thursday: "This is just another attempt to abuse the legal process, by opening up the flood gates for people, who never presented an ounce of evidence, proof, truth and/or facts, in order to substantiate their alleged allegations."

"Mr. Cosby continues to maintain steadfast in his innocence and will vigorously fight ANY alleged allegations waged against him and is willing and able to take this fight to the highest court in these United States of America," Wyatt said.

Wyatt added that in July 2015, "the New Jersey Prosecutor terminated the investigation against Mr. Cosby and decided not to move forward with Lili Bernard claims," adding that the allegations were "far beyond the statute of limitations."

Bernard, who has previously accused Cosby of assault, spoke outside the courthouse when he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in April 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, another accuser, at his Pennsylvania home.

Documents dating back to 2005 from a civil lawsuit filed by Constand show Cosby has admitted to acquiring prescription Quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with. However, he has not admitted to actually drugging any of his accusers. Cosby's publicist at the time the documents were made public declined to comment. Constand and Cosby, who did not admit to wrongdoing, agreed to a civil settlement in 2006.

Cosby's criminal conviction was overturned in June and he was released from prison after Pennsylvania's highest court said the disgraced actor's due process rights were violated.

In her lawsuit, Bernard alleged that Cosby prepared a beverage for her to drink, after which she began to feel "symptoms of dizziness, an urge to vomit, and weakness." She vomited and lost consciousness, the lawsuit alleged.

The lawsuit described Bernard allegedly going in and out of consciousness, waking up to find Cosby undressing her despite her saying "no," and later awoke again to find Cosby naked on top of her and raping her. In the suit, Bernard said she then awoke to find herself naked and unable to move in an empty bathtub or jacuzzi and then awoke naked in bed the next morning.

The suit alleges that Cosby threatened the actress that he would file a police report against her if she went to the police, and he would "erase" her and prevent her from working in the entertainment industry if she reported what happened.

Bernard said she has suffered psychological, mental and physical trauma. She is seeking $125 million in damages, according to the lawsuit.

"I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me. Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain and shame every day of my life," Bernard said in a news release.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 749144

Reported Deaths: 8478
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1504451896
Ramsey62280969
Dakota55791517
Anoka52591511
Washington32937325
Stearns27701252
St. Louis22965349
Scott21193159
Wright20676169
Olmsted17646118
Sherburne15089111
Carver1326454
Clay996198
Rice9791129
Blue Earth943257
Crow Wing9138105
Kandiyohi811595
Chisago806061
Otter Tail7710103
Benton7299104
Mower626939
Beltrami621976
Douglas608788
Winona599252
Goodhue595582
Itasca590177
McLeod573367
Steele566925
Isanti551472
Morrison535365
Becker512862
Polk498376
Freeborn477242
Nobles474052
Lyon440456
Carlton433364
Nicollet420050
Pine414930
Cass405941
Mille Lacs399565
Brown394245
Todd380736
Le Sueur376230
Meeker346751
Waseca321029
Martin312134
Hubbard280344
Wabasha27925
Dodge26559
Roseau257124
Redwood231443
Fillmore229312
Houston226417
Wadena226029
Renville221849
Faribault212227
Pennington211426
Sibley202612
Cottonwood191827
Kanabec184329
Chippewa183039
Aitkin175842
Watonwan168111
Rock152819
Pope15208
Yellow Medicine147020
Jackson143114
Koochiching136819
Swift131819
Clearwater131718
Pipestone131127
Marshall129319
Murray129110
Stevens119511
Lake105721
Wilkin98814
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen83612
Norman8319
Big Stone7764
Grant7559
Lincoln7455
Kittson58722
Red Lake5728
Unassigned526124
Traverse4945
Lake of the Woods4454
Cook2380

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Cooler conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kimt News 3 at Ten 10/14/2021

Image

Vote tabled on development through 'rookery'

Image

Mayo Clinic requiring employee vaccinations

Image

Sen. Klobuchar highlights preventive care amid pandemic drop in cancer screenings

Image

Vote on development running through rookery

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/14/21)

Image

Beloved North Iowa priest to be laid to rest

Image

Sen. Klobuchar promotes preventive care at Mayo Clinic

Image

Salvation Army coat drive giving warmth

Image

Gas prices skyrocket across the nation

Community Events