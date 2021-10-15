Clear

Teen in Barnard student murder sentenced to 9 years to life in prison

Teen in Barnard student murder sentenced to 9 years to life in prison

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 12:21 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 12:21 AM
Posted By: By Sonia Moghe, CNN

A teenager who pleaded guilty to murder and robbery charges last month in the death of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors was sentenced Thursday to nine years to life in prison.

Luchiano Lewis, who was 14-years-old at the time of the murder but who was charged as an adult, cried as he spoke in court Thursday, saying he was truly sorry.

"As a human I feel ashamed, embarrassed and sad at the role I played in destroying two families. Nothing I say or do can change that fact," Lewis said.

Majors was an 18-year-old musician, poet and "fledgling journalist" who was about to finish her first semester at Barnard when she was killed, her parents, Inman and Christy Majors, said in a statement to CNN.

"Our hearts ache as we watch Tess's friends return to school, perform concerts, start new jobs, and experience all the things that our daughter never will. It is hard for many old friends to be around us. Our grief is too profound. We are too changed from the people we used to be," the Majors said in their statement.

Prosecutors say Majors was in Morningside Park in December 2019, near Barnard, when she was approached by Lewis and two other teens and was stabbed. One of the teens, Rashaun Weaver, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and pleaded not guilty. CNN is not naming the other teen who was not charged as an adult and pleaded guilty to a first-degree robbery charge. Both Lewis and the unnamed teen said in court statements that Weaver stabbed Majors.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos said Lewis poses a danger to society in court Thursday, detailing how in the year-and-a-half since he was taken into custody he has "engaged in acts of physical aggression again and again" while in custody at a juvenile detention facility. Bogdanos said Lewis was part of a "brutal gang assault" on another inmate over the summer, and another group assault last month.

"Sadly and troublingly the defendant has learned no lesson from his experience in his case," Bogdanos said. "Mr. Lewis, though his actions took the life of Tessa Majors and destroyed his own."

An attorney for Lewis had no comment when contacted by CNN.

Tessa's last moments

Inman Majors left the courtroom before prosecutors played a video of his daughter's final moments alive, which was taken by a security camera at the top of the steep staircase by the park where Majors was attacked. She died minutes later.

"Here is the end of the brutal attack," Bogdanos said, referring to the video. "She finally breaks away. She starts walking up the stairs. She's already been stabbed at least once in the heart. All the bleeding is internal. With each breath, according to the medical examiner, she is closer to death."

Bogdanos said the attack itself took more than a minute and started on a steep staircase in the park that Majors ran up as she fought against the teens. He said Majors continued to run up another level of the staircase after she had been stabbed.

"She is struggling now up the stairs. She has minutes left to live. She does not realize at this point why she is light-headed or why she's dizzy or why she can't walk or why she can't stand or why she's about to fall," Bogdanos said. "And she will get to this lamp pole and collapse. And she will die -- face down -- on a dirty New York City street at the hands of the defendant and two others."

Bogdanos told the court on Thursday that the group of three boys had followed at least one other person before attacking Majors, and that the teens had wanted her iPhone.

"That is a long, intentional, pre-mediated attack before which the defendant had many opportunities to stop, to turn away, to walk away, to run away, to do anything," Bogdanos said.

Bogdanos said Majors was outnumbered and that each teen played a role in her death. "Without each of their actions she gets away," Bogdanos said.

At his September plea hearing, Lewis described the encounter with Majors in detail. He said the two boys who were with him kicked Majors to the ground and tussled with her in two separate places in the park. Lewis said that while he knew that one of the other teens had a knife that night, he did not know that Majors had been stabbed, let alone killed, until he saw a news story the next morning.

"The next morning, I heard there was a murder in the Park. I looked up the story on a phone and saw a photo of the dead girl and I realized it was the girl we had robbed," Lewis said, according to a copy of a statement he read in court at the hearing.

Unable to grieve

Tessa Majors' parents said in their statement that they have been unable to grieve in peace as court proceedings for the three suspects continue.

"With every legal proceeding, we are forced to re-live the events of December 11, 2019. We have not been able to grieve our daughter properly or in peace. Nearly two years after her murder, we still have very little closure," the Majors' statement said.

In 2020, the unnamed teen pleaded guilty to a first-degree robbery charge and was sentenced to 18 months in the custody of Administration for Children's Services.

Jeffrey Lichtman, an attorney for Weaver, said in a statement to CNN that his client is a 16-year-old who was raised in dire circumstances, with an incarcerated father and a mother who battled substance abuse.

"With all the concern for racial and judicial equality for people of color over the past few years, somehow one segment of this population has been ignored: Black children charged and treated as adults in the criminal justice system," Lichtman said in his statement. "Does anyone actually think that if Rashaun Weaver was raised as comfortably and with the privilege as the racial justice marchers from the Upper West Side that he would be sitting in a jail cell inside a violent 'juvenile center' for almost two years, from age 14, rarely getting to see or even speak to his parents?"

Weaver does not have a trial date but is expected to have another hearing in his case in January 2022, Lichtman said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 749144

Reported Deaths: 8478
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1504451896
Ramsey62280969
Dakota55791517
Anoka52591511
Washington32937325
Stearns27701252
St. Louis22965349
Scott21193159
Wright20676169
Olmsted17646118
Sherburne15089111
Carver1326454
Clay996198
Rice9791129
Blue Earth943257
Crow Wing9138105
Kandiyohi811595
Chisago806061
Otter Tail7710103
Benton7299104
Mower626939
Beltrami621976
Douglas608788
Winona599252
Goodhue595582
Itasca590177
McLeod573367
Steele566925
Isanti551472
Morrison535365
Becker512862
Polk498376
Freeborn477242
Nobles474052
Lyon440456
Carlton433364
Nicollet420050
Pine414930
Cass405941
Mille Lacs399565
Brown394245
Todd380736
Le Sueur376230
Meeker346751
Waseca321029
Martin312134
Hubbard280344
Wabasha27925
Dodge26559
Roseau257124
Redwood231443
Fillmore229312
Houston226417
Wadena226029
Renville221849
Faribault212227
Pennington211426
Sibley202612
Cottonwood191827
Kanabec184329
Chippewa183039
Aitkin175842
Watonwan168111
Rock152819
Pope15208
Yellow Medicine147020
Jackson143114
Koochiching136819
Swift131819
Clearwater131718
Pipestone131127
Marshall129319
Murray129110
Stevens119511
Lake105721
Wilkin98814
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen83612
Norman8319
Big Stone7764
Grant7559
Lincoln7455
Kittson58722
Red Lake5728
Unassigned526124
Traverse4945
Lake of the Woods4454
Cook2380

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Cooler conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kimt News 3 at Ten 10/14/2021

Image

Vote tabled on development through 'rookery'

Image

Mayo Clinic requiring employee vaccinations

Image

Sen. Klobuchar highlights preventive care amid pandemic drop in cancer screenings

Image

Vote on development running through rookery

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/14/21)

Image

Beloved North Iowa priest to be laid to rest

Image

Sen. Klobuchar promotes preventive care at Mayo Clinic

Image

Salvation Army coat drive giving warmth

Image

Gas prices skyrocket across the nation

Community Events