Clear

China-Taiwan tensions are raising fears of a conflict. In Taipei, however, people don't seem worried

China-Taiwan tensions are raising fears of a conflict. In Taipei, however, people don't seem worried

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 9:40 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 9:40 PM
Posted By: By Eric Cheung, Will Ripley and Ben Westcott, CNN

China has stepped up pressure on Taiwan in recent weeks, flying dozens of warplanes near the self-ruled island in a show of strength that has put the entire region on edge.

But at a park in the Taiwanese capital on Thursday, the topic of conversation was about anything but the potential for conflict between Beijing and the island it considers part of its territory.

Huang and Chang, both grandmothers in their 80s, said they had spent the morning with friends chatting about snacks, tea and whether they should do some exercise.

War is not something they worry about, they said.

"We don't worry about it at all. The threat has always been there and there's nothing to worry about. If it were going to happen, it would've had happened a long time ago," said Huang, who said she preferred to be called Grandma Huang.

Their relaxed attitude stands in stark contrast to recent military maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait and terse statements from leaders in mainland China and Taiwan, which have been governed separately since the end of a civil war more than seven decades ago.

So far in October alone, Beijing has sent more than 150 warplanes into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), breaking daily records for such incursions, which Taipei has vowed to respond to with radio warnings, anti-aircraft missile tracking or fighter jet intercepts.

On October 9, Chinese President Xi Jinping -- who has refused to rule out military force to capture Taiwan if necessary -- said "reunification" between China and Taiwan was inevitable.

A day later, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Taipei would not bow to pressure from Beijing. "Nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us," she said, adding that the future of the democratic island should be decided by its 24 million people.

"We are all Chinese"

Taiwanese and US officials have publicly estimated that Beijing could have the capacity to invade the island within the next six years.

But on the streets of Taipei, the mood this week was mostly relaxed and confident. While a few people said they were a bit worried about threats of forced "reunification" by Beijing, many believed the Chinese government would never really go ahead with it.

"I think mainland China and Taiwan have always co-existed peacefully. There are Taiwanese people in mainland China, and there are mainland people here in Taiwan. We are all Chinese people," said Vicky Tsai, 38, a market trader in Taipei.

The trader said military tensions didn't really have much impact on most people's daily lives, dismissing them as "games played by the upper class." "I think it is more important to earn money," she said.

Incursions by China's People's Liberation Army Air Force into Taiwan's ADIZ have become so routine in fact -- nearly 400 since May, according to Taiwan's Defense Ministry -- that the sorties rarely even make front page news domestically.

"A battle of psychology"

Liu Ting-ting, who reports on the military for Taiwan's TVBS News channel, said although tensions were rising in the region, it didn't affect daily life.

"People are more concerned as to ... whether they can put food on the table," she said.

Liu said while she had no doubt there was a possibility Beijing might try to take Taiwan by force if it felt it had no other option, the people of the island "have no say in that."

"There's nothing they can do about it," she said.

Liu described China's military sorties as a "battle of psychology." She said that while both Beijing and Taipei were trying to project military power, it appeared that China was aiming to instil fear in Taiwanese people.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged China to stop military activity around Taiwan and reiterated the US' commitment to the island, calling it "rock solid."

Asked whether they believed the US would help Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, opinion was divided among Taiwanese people interviewed by CNN.

Lisu Su, 34, the owner of a herbal tea shop, said Taiwan's "strategic position" meant the US would have to help defend the island.

"As long as Taiwan does not give up on itself and has a strong defense ability, I think the United States will definitely help," he said.

Huang and Chang, the octogenarians, were more circumspect. While they said they didn't want a war, both believed that any potential invasion was beyond the control of the Taiwanese people.

"If it's bound to happen, it doesn't make a difference whether you worry about it or not," Huang said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 749144

Reported Deaths: 8478
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1504451896
Ramsey62280969
Dakota55791517
Anoka52591511
Washington32937325
Stearns27701252
St. Louis22965349
Scott21193159
Wright20676169
Olmsted17646118
Sherburne15089111
Carver1326454
Clay996198
Rice9791129
Blue Earth943257
Crow Wing9138105
Kandiyohi811595
Chisago806061
Otter Tail7710103
Benton7299104
Mower626939
Beltrami621976
Douglas608788
Winona599252
Goodhue595582
Itasca590177
McLeod573367
Steele566925
Isanti551472
Morrison535365
Becker512862
Polk498376
Freeborn477242
Nobles474052
Lyon440456
Carlton433364
Nicollet420050
Pine414930
Cass405941
Mille Lacs399565
Brown394245
Todd380736
Le Sueur376230
Meeker346751
Waseca321029
Martin312134
Hubbard280344
Wabasha27925
Dodge26559
Roseau257124
Redwood231443
Fillmore229312
Houston226417
Wadena226029
Renville221849
Faribault212227
Pennington211426
Sibley202612
Cottonwood191827
Kanabec184329
Chippewa183039
Aitkin175842
Watonwan168111
Rock152819
Pope15208
Yellow Medicine147020
Jackson143114
Koochiching136819
Swift131819
Clearwater131718
Pipestone131127
Marshall129319
Murray129110
Stevens119511
Lake105721
Wilkin98814
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen83612
Norman8319
Big Stone7764
Grant7559
Lincoln7455
Kittson58722
Red Lake5728
Unassigned526124
Traverse4945
Lake of the Woods4454
Cook2380

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Cooler conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sen. Klobuchar highlights preventive care amid pandemic drop in cancer screenings

Image

Vote on development running through rookery

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/14/21)

Image

Beloved North Iowa priest to be laid to rest

Image

Sen. Klobuchar promotes preventive care at Mayo Clinic

Image

Salvation Army coat drive giving warmth

Image

Gas prices skyrocket across the nation

Image

Main Street Economic Revitalization Awards

Image

Roundtable discusses social media policy changes for kids

Image

Breaking The Glass Ceiling

Community Events