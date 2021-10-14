Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mayo Clinic employees must get COVID vaccination or lose their jobs Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Michigan governor signs executive directive to help Benton Harbor residents get access to safe drinking water

Michigan governor signs executive directive to help Benton Harbor residents get access to safe drinking water

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Joseph and Taylor Romine, CNN

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Thursday designed to help residents of Benton Harbor get access to safe drinking water amid concerns about unsafe levels of lead in its water system.

"Every Michigander deserves access to safe drinking water and every community deserves lead-free pipes," Whitmer, a Democrat, said in the directive. She said the city's water system "has failed to meet the regulatory standard for lead" for six consecutive sampling periods over the last three years.

The directive comes amid increased attention on the lead levels in Benton Harbor's water supply after a coalition of groups filed an emergency petition to the Enivornmental Protection Agency (EPA) on September 9 asking for federal intervention in mandating assistance in the community.

The governor directed state departments and agencies to work in coordination with local and federal partners, community organizations and the private sector to "expeditiously" take action to ensure access to safe drinking water and free bottled water, as well as free or low-cost lead-related health care services.

Whitmer also directed available state resources to support Benton Harbor in replacing lead service lines, and directed state agencies and departments to "encourage and assist" homeowners to replace lead pipes in their homes.

"Departments and agencies must expeditiously take all appropriate action to ensure that information about their work is communicated to residents of Benton Harbor and that residents have access to clear and up-to-date information about the harmful effects of lead exposure, including the effects of lead in drinking water on vulnerable populations, the replacement of lead service lines, and lead data results for their community," the directive says.

Benton Harbor, a city bordering Lake Michigan on the western edge of the state, is mostly made up of people of color and low-income homes. Of the city's 9,700 residents, about 85% are Black and 5% are Hispanic, and about 45% of the population have an income below the federal poverty line, according to the US Census.

In June of this year, EPA officials held a roundtable with local officials to discuss the lead issues in Benton Harbor and other areas of Michigan, but these issues have been a national discussion for many years.

One of the most prominent examples is the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, which had dangerous levels of lead starting in 2014 after the city started using the Flint River as a water source.

The state is attempting to address the inequities of water equality through the Michigan Clean Water Plan announced last year, which dedicates a total of $500 million toward a "comprehensive water infrastructure package," with $207 million in investments made directly related to clean, safe drinking water.

What the emergency petition says

According to the emergency petition, lead issues were first found during the summer of 2018 when a sampling period conducted every three years detected lead that was 22 parts per billion, which is above the federal guidelines requiring less than 15 parts per billion. Over the next several years, continued testing found a variety of elevated lead levels that were above 22 parts per billion, the petition states.

Lead can affect almost every organ in all people, according to the EPA, but children and pregnant women are the most susceptible to its effects. In children, it can impact behavior and learning problems, cause lower IQ and hyperactivity, and potentially slow growth. Lead can also impact pregnant women, potentially causing developmental issues in fetuses, or may even cause a miscarriage.

"The persistently high levels of lead in Benton Harbor's public water system, the City's status as an environmental justice community, the City of Benton Harbor and (the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's) failure to address these issues in a timely manner, and the failure of authorities to adopt any immediate solution to reduce levels of lead contamination in the water system have created an imminent and substantial endangerment to public health that warrants emergency EPA action under the Safe Drinking Water Act," the petition to the EPA reads.

In a statement to CNN, the EPA said that they are "committed to following the best science to address lead in drinking water."

"EPA is providing support and oversight of Michigan's actions, including the delivery of bottled water to ensure an expeditious and effective response to the immediate and pressing water issues in Benton Harbor," said EPA spokeswoman Taylor Gillespie. "We also are working with Michigan's state agencies, the City of Benton Harbor and the drinking water system on long-term solutions, which are essential to ensuring the community's health and well-being."

Advocates and community leaders say priority is to get lead pipes out

While the state is taking some action to help Benton Harbor, those advocating for the community say that what is being offered is just one small step in the right direction.

"Well now there is a response," said Cyndi Roper, senior policy advocate for the Natural Resources Defense Council, who was one of the filers of the petition. "Prior to the petition, people continued to consume high level of leads and the state would just accept that. The state agency would just adjust chemicals at the treatment plant to try and prevent the lead from the pipes leaking out. Nothing was happening before September 9."

She said that while the state is heading in the right direction, there is still a lot of work to do. One of the biggest issues that need to be addressed immediately is getting the city's 6,000 lead pipes replaced as quickly as possible, she continued.

"Just last week the city said it plans to remove 100 pipes by next May," Roper told CNN, and said that the state plans invest $20 million to replace all the pipes in the city within five years. "We know that they can get them all out in one year."

The Rev. Edward Pinkney, who is the president and chairman of the Benton Harbor Community Water Council, said the state is only doing the bare minimum. He agreed that the lead pipes need to be replaced within a year, but also emphasized that the language being used by Whitmer's office is harmful.

He said that instead of the state saying that bottled water should be used "out of an abundance of caution," they should just call the drinking water "unsafe."

Pinkney said the lack of clarity causes confusion among the residents, and that many don't fully understand the dangers of consuming the water.

"Her language affects the health of my community," he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 749144

Reported Deaths: 8478
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1504451896
Ramsey62280969
Dakota55791517
Anoka52591511
Washington32937325
Stearns27701252
St. Louis22965349
Scott21193159
Wright20676169
Olmsted17646118
Sherburne15089111
Carver1326454
Clay996198
Rice9791129
Blue Earth943257
Crow Wing9138105
Kandiyohi811595
Chisago806061
Otter Tail7710103
Benton7299104
Mower626939
Beltrami621976
Douglas608788
Winona599252
Goodhue595582
Itasca590177
McLeod573367
Steele566925
Isanti551472
Morrison535365
Becker512862
Polk498376
Freeborn477242
Nobles474052
Lyon440456
Carlton433364
Nicollet420050
Pine414930
Cass405941
Mille Lacs399565
Brown394245
Todd380736
Le Sueur376230
Meeker346751
Waseca321029
Martin312134
Hubbard280344
Wabasha27925
Dodge26559
Roseau257124
Redwood231443
Fillmore229312
Houston226417
Wadena226029
Renville221849
Faribault212227
Pennington211426
Sibley202612
Cottonwood191827
Kanabec184329
Chippewa183039
Aitkin175842
Watonwan168111
Rock152819
Pope15208
Yellow Medicine147020
Jackson143114
Koochiching136819
Swift131819
Clearwater131718
Pipestone131127
Marshall129319
Murray129110
Stevens119511
Lake105721
Wilkin98814
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen83612
Norman8319
Big Stone7764
Grant7559
Lincoln7455
Kittson58722
Red Lake5728
Unassigned526124
Traverse4945
Lake of the Woods4454
Cook2380

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Cooler conditions through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT News 3 Midday First Segment

Image

Full MidDay Forecast 10/14/21

Image

GYB: Olmsted Co. History Center, part 3

Image

GYB: Olmsted Co. History Center, part 2

Image

GYB: Olmsted Co. History Center, part 1

Image

RFD gives tips on preparing the home for winter temperatures

Image

Snowblower repair to prepare for colder weather

Image

Full Morning Forecast 10/14/21

Image

As temperatures get colder, preparations for winter are starting

Image

Northern Tool and Equipment's snow blower repair

Community Events