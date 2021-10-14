Clear

Why just passing Biden's agenda won't solve Democrats' political problems

Why just passing Biden's agenda won't solve Democrats' political problems

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

As congressional Democrats negotiate with President Joe Biden over the contours (read: cost) of both the infrastructure bill and a broader measure to expand the social safety net, the underlying belief appears to be that if the party can just find a way to pass these measures, then their political fortunes will begin to improve ahead of 2022.

Not so fast.

In new CNN polling, there's a huge red flag for Democrats who believe that if only the twin pieces of legislation pass, then everything will be hunky-dory. And it's this: Only 1 in 4 voters said that the passage of the two bills would make their families better off. One in three (32%) said the bills being passed would make their family worse off and 43% said that things would remain about the same.

What those numbers suggest is that Biden and, to a lesser extent, congressional Democrats have, to date, done a very poor job in selling the legislation to the American public. A very poor job.

After all, we are talking about the federal government spending trillions of dollars on a variety of fronts -- from the economy to immigration to the environment. While that sort of investment in big government isn't going to sit well with Republicans (65% of whom say passing the two bills will make their lives worse), it absolutely should resonate with Democrats and even many independents.

Yet, as a detailed look into the numbers in the CNN poll shows, there is less enthusiasm for the bills in those two groups than you might think. Less than half of Democrats (49%) say that passing both bills will make their lives better while roughly the same number (45%) say it won't change much of anything. Among independents, the numbers are even less positive; just 1 in 5 believe the bills would make their lives better while roughly half (49%) say it won't change things.

Those numbers make clear that passing the infrastructure bill and the social safety net measure are just the start of the political challenge for Democrats. The bigger -- and, yes, more difficult -- task in front of the President and his party is selling the American public on what the bills do, and why that is a good thing for them in their own lives.

The poll numbers suggest that won't be any easy task. Remember that these pieces of legislation have been kicking around Congress for months now -- and yet people still don't feel as though passing them would make their lives better.

The one bright spot for Democrats is this: Voters never like the sausage-making on Capitol Hill. (There's a reason why watching sausage be made isn't very popular -- even among foodies!) Once the bills become law -- assuming they do so in some way, shape or form -- it may become easier for Biden (and Democrats more broadly) to go out and sell the more popular elements of the legislation. (As recently as August, clear majorities of the public supported the passage of both the infrastructure bill and the social safety net measure.)

What's clear today, however, is this: Passing these bills isn't a political panacea for Democrats already nervously looking to next November. Not even close.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 749144

Reported Deaths: 8478
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1504451896
Ramsey62280969
Dakota55791517
Anoka52591511
Washington32937325
Stearns27701252
St. Louis22965349
Scott21193159
Wright20676169
Olmsted17646118
Sherburne15089111
Carver1326454
Clay996198
Rice9791129
Blue Earth943257
Crow Wing9138105
Kandiyohi811595
Chisago806061
Otter Tail7710103
Benton7299104
Mower626939
Beltrami621976
Douglas608788
Winona599252
Goodhue595582
Itasca590177
McLeod573367
Steele566925
Isanti551472
Morrison535365
Becker512862
Polk498376
Freeborn477242
Nobles474052
Lyon440456
Carlton433364
Nicollet420050
Pine414930
Cass405941
Mille Lacs399565
Brown394245
Todd380736
Le Sueur376230
Meeker346751
Waseca321029
Martin312134
Hubbard280344
Wabasha27925
Dodge26559
Roseau257124
Redwood231443
Fillmore229312
Houston226417
Wadena226029
Renville221849
Faribault212227
Pennington211426
Sibley202612
Cottonwood191827
Kanabec184329
Chippewa183039
Aitkin175842
Watonwan168111
Rock152819
Pope15208
Yellow Medicine147020
Jackson143114
Koochiching136819
Swift131819
Clearwater131718
Pipestone131127
Marshall129319
Murray129110
Stevens119511
Lake105721
Wilkin98814
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen83612
Norman8319
Big Stone7764
Grant7559
Lincoln7455
Kittson58722
Red Lake5728
Unassigned526124
Traverse4945
Lake of the Woods4454
Cook2380

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Wind will gradually diminish through Thursday, Fall Air Returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Full MidDay Forecast 10/14/21

Image

GYB: Olmsted Co. History Center, part 3

Image

GYB: Olmsted Co. History Center, part 2

Image

GYB: Olmsted Co. History Center, part 1

Image

RFD gives tips on preparing the home for winter temperatures

Image

Snowblower repair to prepare for colder weather

Image

Full Morning Forecast 10/14/21

Image

As temperatures get colder, preparations for winter are starting

Image

Northern Tool and Equipment's snow blower repair

Image

RPD says CERT has helped lower crime rates in downtown

Community Events