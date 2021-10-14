Clear

Why Virginia's 2021 election matters

Why Virginia's 2021 election matters

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

Virginia's gubernatorial election is now less than three weeks away. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe hopes to keep the governor's mansion in Democratic hands, while Glenn Youngkin hopes to become the first Republican to win a statewide race in Virginia since 2009.

A big question for national political followers is whether Virginia will continue a trend we saw among voters in the California recall: a decline in President Joe Biden's standing. History tells us that such a decline can foretell massive midterm problems for the sitting president's party.

Biden easily won the 2020 presidential race in the Old Dominion. His 10-point victory was the largest for any Democrat there since 1944, when Franklin Delano Roosevelt won his fourth term. Biden's favorable rating in the exit poll stood at 52% with an unfavorable rating of 47%, which was good enough for a +5 point net favorability rating. An average of pre-election and post-election data put his net favorability rating at closer to +10 points.

The polling today paints a different picture of how voters view the President. Biden sports a -2 points net popularity rating in an average of recent polls in a state he won by 10 points.

The fact that Biden's numbers are where they are shouldn't be surprising. This 12-point turnaround mirrors what we're seeing nationally. His net approval rating (approve - disapprove) among voters is at about -5 points, while he won nationally by 4.5 points.

Additionally, this downward trend is similar to what we saw in California. Yes, Gov. Gavin Newsom easily beat back a recall effort there. At the same time, Biden's net approval rating in the exit poll was +23 points. This was down from a 29-point victory in 2020, and a +30 point net favorability rating in the exit polls that year.

Still, the Virginia check-in has added importance because it has a fairly good track record of foretelling the national environment a year later.

Look back at the exit polls in the last three governor's races:

  • In 2009, former President Barack Obama scored a -3 point net approval rating. This came after he won Virginia by 6 points -- a swing of 9 points away from him. The following midterms, Democrats got crushed.
  • In 2013, Obama had a -7 point net approval rating after winning in Virginia by 4 points the previous year. His party went on to lose a number of House seats and control of the Senate in 2014.
  • In 2017, former President Donald Trump came in with a very bad -17 point net approval rating. This was after he lost the state by 5 points in 2016. His party, like Obama's in 2009, went on to lose the House in the next midterm.

While the exact numbers differ from year-to-year, there is a consistent 10-point or so drop from the margin in the presidential race to the president's net approval rating each cycle. Right now, the pre-election exit polls are suggesting Biden will see an analogous dropoff. That would mean that Democrats likely have a lot of work to do ahead of next year.

If Biden doesn't see a decline, it could be indicative that the national environment isn't as bad for Democrats as some of the national polling indicates.

I should note that just because Biden's popularity in Virginia may have declined from last year it does not mean that Democrats won't win in Virginia. The correlation between a president's approval rating and any individual gubernatorial results can be shaky.

In California, Newsom did beat back the recall by 24 points. That was nearly identical to Biden's net approval rating in the exit polls.

On the other hand, candidates do matter, and Virginia is one race. In 2013, McAuliffe won against an unpopular Republican (Ken Cuccinelli), even as Obama was unpopular. It was Obama's unpopularity that held through 2014, not Democratic candidates defying political gravity.

There were a number of blue state Republican governors who won easily in 2018, even as the Democrats romped in federal elections.

What we'll see in 2022 is a lot of elections and ones where the correlation between a president's approval rating and the results have been considerably higher the last few cycles (i.e. House and Senate races).

This is the reason why it probably doesn't matter very much who wins in Virginia for national implications. What matters is how voters feel about Biden. Right now, they're not feeling too great about him relative to 2020.

The good news for Democrats: If Biden's ratings are bad in Virginia next month, Election Day 2022 is a year away. They'll have to hope that the recent past is not a precedent, and Biden sees an upswing in his approval rating over the next year.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 749144

Reported Deaths: 8478
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1504451896
Ramsey62280969
Dakota55791517
Anoka52591511
Washington32937325
Stearns27701252
St. Louis22965349
Scott21193159
Wright20676169
Olmsted17646118
Sherburne15089111
Carver1326454
Clay996198
Rice9791129
Blue Earth943257
Crow Wing9138105
Kandiyohi811595
Chisago806061
Otter Tail7710103
Benton7299104
Mower626939
Beltrami621976
Douglas608788
Winona599252
Goodhue595582
Itasca590177
McLeod573367
Steele566925
Isanti551472
Morrison535365
Becker512862
Polk498376
Freeborn477242
Nobles474052
Lyon440456
Carlton433364
Nicollet420050
Pine414930
Cass405941
Mille Lacs399565
Brown394245
Todd380736
Le Sueur376230
Meeker346751
Waseca321029
Martin312134
Hubbard280344
Wabasha27925
Dodge26559
Roseau257124
Redwood231443
Fillmore229312
Houston226417
Wadena226029
Renville221849
Faribault212227
Pennington211426
Sibley202612
Cottonwood191827
Kanabec184329
Chippewa183039
Aitkin175842
Watonwan168111
Rock152819
Pope15208
Yellow Medicine147020
Jackson143114
Koochiching136819
Swift131819
Clearwater131718
Pipestone131127
Marshall129319
Murray129110
Stevens119511
Lake105721
Wilkin98814
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen83612
Norman8319
Big Stone7764
Grant7559
Lincoln7455
Kittson58722
Red Lake5728
Unassigned526124
Traverse4945
Lake of the Woods4454
Cook2380

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Wind will gradually diminish through Thursday, Fall Air Returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

GYB: Olmsted Co. History Center, part 3

Image

GYB: Olmsted Co. History Center, part 2

Image

GYB: Olmsted Co. History Center, part 1

Image

RFD gives tips on preparing the home for winter temperatures

Image

Snowblower repair to prepare for colder weather

Image

Full Morning Forecast 10/14/21

Image

As temperatures get colder, preparations for winter are starting

Image

Northern Tool and Equipment's snow blower repair

Image

RPD says CERT has helped lower crime rates in downtown

Image

Brad Trahan announces bid for Rochester Mayor

Community Events