Clear

How to practice mindful eating, the useful tool for every diet

How to practice mindful eating, the useful tool for every diet

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Kristen Rogers, CNN

You gobbled down your lunch while scrolling through your social media or watching your favorite show, and now you feel bloated and unsure of what your food even tasted like. Or maybe you feel guilty for eating leftover chocolate cake straight out of the fridge.

These behaviors and mindsets contrast with mindful eating, which means using all your physical and emotional senses to experience and enjoy the food choices you make without judgment, said Lilian Cheung, a lecturer and director of health promotion and communication in the nutrition department at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, via email.

It "stems from the broader philosophy of mindfulness, a widespread, centuries-old practice used in many religions," Cheung said. "Mindfulness is an intentional focus on one's thoughts, emotions, and physical sensations in the present moment."

Mindful eating and intuitive eating philosophies overlap, but they differ in some key ways. While mindful eating is about being present to experience your food as you eat it, intuitive eating focuses more on improving one's relationship with food and body image by rejecting external rigid diet messaging.

Whether one method is better than the other depends on individuals' needs, said Lisa Young, an adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University, nutritionist in private practice and author of "Finally Full, Finally Slim: 30 Days to Permanent Weight Loss One Portion at a Time."

Mindful eating fits with all types of counseling and strategies for eating, weight and health. "It's more user-friendly for a larger audience because it's a tool that can be incorporated into a lot of different methods," Young said.

These experts cautioned that mindful eating isn't a panacea for food- or health-related issues, but small studies have suggested some benefits of the practice, largely based on its meditative aspects and abilities to help people distinguish physical hunger cues from emotional hunger. Some people have experienced weight loss or stability, anxiety and stress reduction, normalized eating habits, and relief from irritable bowel syndrome and gastrointestinal symptoms, Young said.

If you want to try mindful eating, here's what else you should know about getting started and potential hurdles.

Practicing mindful eating

The goal of mindful eating is to become more in tune with all your senses -- sight, smell, hearing, taste and feeling -- and thoughts during your eating experiences without distraction, said Teresa T. Fung, a professor and director of the Didactic Program in Dietetics at Simmons University in Boston, and adjunct professor of nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

"When I'm going to eat breakfast, I'm not going to be holding my iPad and reading today's news. I'm not checking my email on that. I'll just sit in a quiet place -- it could be a couch. I don't have to sit at the dining room table," Fung explained.

Fung walked CNN through her morning coffee experience: She would pay attention to the sound of her coffee brewing, then the scent. She would notice the color of her drink, its balance between cream and coffee. Then she can focus on whether the coffee itself feels as warm in her mouth as the mug does in her hands, or the liquid's texture. As she sips, she could mentally note the flavors.

Gratitude is both an aspect and potential outcome of mindful eating. Heightening your awareness beyond yourself while eating, you could also think of "where the food came from, expressing gratitude for the environmental elements and individuals involved in the food's journey to the plate," said Cheung, the editorial director of The Nutrition Source, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health nutrition department's online resource for science-based guidance for healthy living.

You might be used to using your phone, watching television or reading while eating, but you can break the habit by gradually cutting out mealtime distractions. "If you eat dinner while watching TV most nights of the week, can you start by reserving Sunday night to eat mindfully? Then Monday, and so on?" Cheung said.

The same goes for those who have a busy schedule that complicates being able to solely focus on eating. Just try to practice mindful eating as much as you can -- whether that's for five minutes during lunchtime or during each meal and snack, doing what you can is better than nothing at all, these experts said.

If you feel impatient or the urge to grab your phone while eating, that's OK, Cheung said. Just notice those feelings, take a few deep breaths, and return your attention to your meal. Take small bites and chew thoroughly, too. If you eat slowly, you're more likely to recognize when you're satisfied -- rather than stuffed -- and can stop eating.

"Sharing a meal or eating alongside others is certainly encouraged," Cheung said, and mindful eating "doesn't have to mean consuming your food in silence. Rather, aim to set aside a few minutes at the start of the meal: Smile to your peers, express your gratitude for the food and the company of others, and try the first few bites without talking to focus on the eating experience."

Once you have been mindfully eating for a while, the mindset can apply to other areas of your life. "It can apply to mindful living and doing one thing at a time," Fung said. "I'm going to check my emails now; I'm going to watch TV later. So often, we're doing so many things at the same time that we're multitasking, and we're not paying attention to anything."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 749144

Reported Deaths: 8478
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1504451896
Ramsey62280969
Dakota55791517
Anoka52591511
Washington32937325
Stearns27701252
St. Louis22965349
Scott21193159
Wright20676169
Olmsted17646118
Sherburne15089111
Carver1326454
Clay996198
Rice9791129
Blue Earth943257
Crow Wing9138105
Kandiyohi811595
Chisago806061
Otter Tail7710103
Benton7299104
Mower626939
Beltrami621976
Douglas608788
Winona599252
Goodhue595582
Itasca590177
McLeod573367
Steele566925
Isanti551472
Morrison535365
Becker512862
Polk498376
Freeborn477242
Nobles474052
Lyon440456
Carlton433364
Nicollet420050
Pine414930
Cass405941
Mille Lacs399565
Brown394245
Todd380736
Le Sueur376230
Meeker346751
Waseca321029
Martin312134
Hubbard280344
Wabasha27925
Dodge26559
Roseau257124
Redwood231443
Fillmore229312
Houston226417
Wadena226029
Renville221849
Faribault212227
Pennington211426
Sibley202612
Cottonwood191827
Kanabec184329
Chippewa183039
Aitkin175842
Watonwan168111
Rock152819
Pope15208
Yellow Medicine147020
Jackson143114
Koochiching136819
Swift131819
Clearwater131718
Pipestone131127
Marshall129319
Murray129110
Stevens119511
Lake105721
Wilkin98814
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen83612
Norman8319
Big Stone7764
Grant7559
Lincoln7455
Kittson58722
Red Lake5728
Unassigned526124
Traverse4945
Lake of the Woods4454
Cook2380

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Wind will gradually diminish through Thursday, Fall Air Returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

GYB: Olmsted Co. History Center, part 3

Image

GYB: Olmsted Co. History Center, part 2

Image

GYB: Olmsted Co. History Center, part 1

Image

RFD gives tips on preparing the home for winter temperatures

Image

Snowblower repair to prepare for colder weather

Image

Full Morning Forecast 10/14/21

Image

As temperatures get colder, preparations for winter are starting

Image

Northern Tool and Equipment's snow blower repair

Image

RPD says CERT has helped lower crime rates in downtown

Image

Brad Trahan announces bid for Rochester Mayor

Community Events