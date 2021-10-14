Clear

'The Last Duel' doesn't disappoint, but the lengthy buildup to it does

'The Last Duel' doesn't disappoint, but the lengthy buildup to it does

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 8:20 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 8:20 AM
Posted By: Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

"The Last Duel" of the title doesn't disappoint in director Ridley Scott's latest period epic, but the protracted buildup to it somewhat does. A "Rashomon"-like tale that tells its story from different perspectives, this fact-based adaptation of Eric Jager's book is muddy, bloody and grim but too drawn out in filtering 14th-century feudal norms through a modern prism.

In addition to Scott, whose most pertinent credentials for these purposes include "Gladiator" (successfully) and "Kingdom of Heaven" (considerably less so), the film was written and produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. In an intriguing division of labor, the longtime colleagues collaborated on the script with independent writer-director Nicole Holofcener, who worked on the portion told from the woman's point of view.

As constructed, that would be one of three distinct chapters, in a movie that runs more than 2 ½ hours, building toward the last sanctioned duel in France in 1386. The contest pitted a knight, Jean de Carrouges (Damon), against the perfectly named Jacques Le Gris (the ubiquitous Adam Driver), seeking justice after Carrouges' wife Marguerite ("Killing Eve's" Jodie Comer) accused her husband's one-time comrade in arms of raping her.

"I want him to answer for what he has done," Marguerite says when prodded as to whether she wishes to proceed with a charge that could lead to bloodshed, adding -- in a line that echoes through the centuries into the #MeToo era -- "I cannot be silent."

Speaking out, however, doesn't necessarily mean that Le Gris will be held accountable. The result of the duel is intended to reflect God's will and the righteousness of the allegation, leaving Marguerite's rights dependent on her taciturn husband, since she is seen as his property.

Given the conflicting accounts, what happened? "The Last Duel" dices that into parts representing "the truth" in the eyes of Carrouges, Le Gris and Marguerite, which explains the obvious "Rashomon" parallels, although the variations here are in some respects more subtle.

In part for that reason, poring over small details gradually becomes a drag on the movie's momentum. The most interesting recollections come from Marguerite, and Comer -- making quite a transition to major movie roles with "Free Guy" this summer -- makes the strongest impression among the otherwise male-dominated cast.

Affleck also takes a smallish role as the nobleman Count Pierre d'Alençon, who finds a welcome companion for his lecherous exploits in Le Gris and doesn't much care for Carrouges primarily because his all-war, no-play demeanor means he's not much fun to have around.

Shot in washed-out tones, the movie meticulously replicates the period, and the visceral climactic sequence is worth catching on a big screen (and probably again at home). As for the precipitating event, its depiction feels necessary to the story, which doesn't make watching it any less disturbing.

At 83, Scott's knack for brawny filmmaking that transports audiences into different worlds and times hasn't diminished. Even so, the film's star power will be tested by a movie that proves as much a psychological character study as a swashbuckling epic, wading into feudal politics with talk of taxes and shedding blood for ungrateful lords and lieges.

The movie thus plays like a throwback in several respects, back to an era when audiences dutifully flocked to theaters to see the likes of Robert Taylor or Alan Ladd tramp around in armor. In the age of streaming, inspiring people to leave their castles for that sort of fare looks like a battle that "The Last Duel" will be hard-pressed to win.

"The Last Duel" premieres in US theaters on Oct. 15. It's rated R.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 749144

Reported Deaths: 8478
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1504451896
Ramsey62280969
Dakota55791517
Anoka52591511
Washington32937325
Stearns27701252
St. Louis22965349
Scott21193159
Wright20676169
Olmsted17646118
Sherburne15089111
Carver1326454
Clay996198
Rice9791129
Blue Earth943257
Crow Wing9138105
Kandiyohi811595
Chisago806061
Otter Tail7710103
Benton7299104
Mower626939
Beltrami621976
Douglas608788
Winona599252
Goodhue595582
Itasca590177
McLeod573367
Steele566925
Isanti551472
Morrison535365
Becker512862
Polk498376
Freeborn477242
Nobles474052
Lyon440456
Carlton433364
Nicollet420050
Pine414930
Cass405941
Mille Lacs399565
Brown394245
Todd380736
Le Sueur376230
Meeker346751
Waseca321029
Martin312134
Hubbard280344
Wabasha27925
Dodge26559
Roseau257124
Redwood231443
Fillmore229312
Houston226417
Wadena226029
Renville221849
Faribault212227
Pennington211426
Sibley202612
Cottonwood191827
Kanabec184329
Chippewa183039
Aitkin175842
Watonwan168111
Rock152819
Pope15208
Yellow Medicine147020
Jackson143114
Koochiching136819
Swift131819
Clearwater131718
Pipestone131127
Marshall129319
Murray129110
Stevens119511
Lake105721
Wilkin98814
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen83612
Norman8319
Big Stone7764
Grant7559
Lincoln7455
Kittson58722
Red Lake5728
Unassigned526124
Traverse4945
Lake of the Woods4454
Cook2380

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Wind will gradually diminish through Thursday, Fall Air Returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

GYB: Olmsted Co. History Center, part 3

Image

GYB: Olmsted Co. History Center, part 2

Image

GYB: Olmsted Co. History Center, part 1

Image

RFD gives tips on preparing the home for winter temperatures

Image

Snowblower repair to prepare for colder weather

Image

Full Morning Forecast 10/14/21

Image

As temperatures get colder, preparations for winter are starting

Image

Northern Tool and Equipment's snow blower repair

Image

RPD says CERT has helped lower crime rates in downtown

Image

Brad Trahan announces bid for Rochester Mayor

Community Events