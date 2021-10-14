Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Disney wants some of Netflix's Asian success

Disney wants some of Netflix's Asian success

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 5:51 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 5:51 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

Disney is coming after Netflix in Asia.

The owner of Disney+ announced a major expansion into Asian content on Thursday, with plans to greenlight more than 50 original titles from the region by 2023.

Disney is commissioning new shows from South Korea, Japan, Australia, Taiwan and Indonesia. Many of the programs will be presented in local languages, from Bahasa Indonesia to Mandarin.

The move comes as fans worldwide continue to buzz over "Squid Game," a South Korean hit from Netflix that has become the company's top show globally. The streaming king told CNN Business exclusively this week that it had been viewed by 111 million accounts since its rollout in September, making it the company's "biggest-ever" series launch.

Netflix has been pouring money into original Asian language content, and the streaming service has touted the global success of its Korean and Japanese programs. It's also had hits with European series, including "Lupin," a French mystery thriller.

Jessica Kam-Engle, Disney's head of content and development for Asia Pacific, noted the popularity of Korean content in a presentation shown to the media on Thursday, saying that it had "evolved into a global phenomenon."

To capture that interest, the company unveiled a sneak peek of its own slate of upcoming Korean shows, including "Snowdrop," a romantic drama series starring Jisoo, a member of the popular K-pop band Blackpink.

Disney declined to share how much its new investment in original content would cost.

The company only launched Disney+, its flagship streaming service, in late 2019, but it has impressed analysts and investors so far.

The platform currently has more than 116 million subscribers across 61 markets around the world, including eight in the Asia Pacific region, such as India, Australia and New Zealand.

Executives are now gearing up for more launches, with debuts in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan expected next month.

To blitz each market, the Hollywood heavyweight will be relying on the help of local creators, according to Luke Kang, the company's president in Asia Pacific.

"Consumers across the region are increasingly demanding the best of global and the best of local language content," he said.

Disney wants to combine the two by leaning into its storied history and existing army of talent, which include creatives from Pixar and Marvel. The company announced plans Thursday to connect hundreds of Asian creators to Disney's global executives and producers through masterclasses, live panels and other activities.

"I believe we are at an inflection point," said Kang. "Streaming is quickly going mainstream, and Disney+ is well placed to play a central role."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 749144

Reported Deaths: 8478
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1504451896
Ramsey62280969
Dakota55791517
Anoka52591511
Washington32937325
Stearns27701252
St. Louis22965349
Scott21193159
Wright20676169
Olmsted17646118
Sherburne15089111
Carver1326454
Clay996198
Rice9791129
Blue Earth943257
Crow Wing9138105
Kandiyohi811595
Chisago806061
Otter Tail7710103
Benton7299104
Mower626939
Beltrami621976
Douglas608788
Winona599252
Goodhue595582
Itasca590177
McLeod573367
Steele566925
Isanti551472
Morrison535365
Becker512862
Polk498376
Freeborn477242
Nobles474052
Lyon440456
Carlton433364
Nicollet420050
Pine414930
Cass405941
Mille Lacs399565
Brown394245
Todd380736
Le Sueur376230
Meeker346751
Waseca321029
Martin312134
Hubbard280344
Wabasha27925
Dodge26559
Roseau257124
Redwood231443
Fillmore229312
Houston226417
Wadena226029
Renville221849
Faribault212227
Pennington211426
Sibley202612
Cottonwood191827
Kanabec184329
Chippewa183039
Aitkin175842
Watonwan168111
Rock152819
Pope15208
Yellow Medicine147020
Jackson143114
Koochiching136819
Swift131819
Clearwater131718
Pipestone131127
Marshall129319
Murray129110
Stevens119511
Lake105721
Wilkin98814
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen83612
Norman8319
Big Stone7764
Grant7559
Lincoln7455
Kittson58722
Red Lake5728
Unassigned526124
Traverse4945
Lake of the Woods4454
Cook2380

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467281

Reported Deaths: 6685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk73698716
Linn28680379
Scott24441271
Black Hawk20130355
Woodbury18854242
Johnson17800100
Dubuque15577228
Pottawattamie14073197
Dallas13894107
Story1275148
Warren763496
Webster6876111
Cerro Gordo6816107
Clinton6814100
Des Moines657893
Marshall635484
Muscatine6294113
Wapello5807136
Jasper571478
Lee560787
Sioux560276
Marion499791
Buena Vista489745
Plymouth459187
Henry378647
Jones365160
Washington362255
Bremer353867
Benton352056
Boone344837
Carroll341753
Crawford337345
Mahaska313656
Dickinson297651
Clay274631
Buchanan274239
Jackson270445
Kossuth269373
Hardin266448
Tama261476
Fayette253848
Delaware253444
Cedar246326
Page244827
Wright240945
Winneshiek230837
Hamilton228553
Floyd216744
Harrison215277
Madison214325
Clayton210058
Poweshiek206840
Iowa204229
Butler203237
Jefferson197340
Mills197227
Allamakee192952
Cherokee191943
Lyon190641
Cass190557
Winnebago185432
Hancock184739
Calhoun184115
Appanoose175950
Shelby174239
Louisa169651
Grundy167937
Emmet163842
Franklin163328
Humboldt161826
Mitchell161843
Union159437
Chickasaw156418
Sac156323
Guthrie154034
Palo Alto140831
Clarke140028
Montgomery138941
Keokuk137534
Monroe131534
Howard125422
Ida116641
Davis113825
Greene113712
Lucas112224
Pocahontas109323
Monona107436
Worth10678
Adair103634
Osceola91117
Fremont83711
Van Buren82721
Decatur81212
Taylor78612
Wayne72024
Ringgold66827
Audubon64514
Adams4984
Unassigned150
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 41°
Wind will gradually diminish through Thursday, Fall Air Returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPD says CERT has helped lower crime rates

Image

Brad Trahan announces bid for Mayor

Image

William Shatner goes to space

Image

Columbine survivor shares lessons, hope with students and educators

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather

Image

Columbine survivor shares lessons with students, staff

Image

Brad Trahan announces Rochester Mayoral bid

Image

Mason City Community Theater reopens

Image

RPD says CERT has helped lower assaults in the Med City

Image

"Click it or ticket" campaign reports over 1,800 unbelted drivers

Community Events