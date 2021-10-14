Clear

Despite soothing words, the Taliban are much as they were

Despite soothing words, the Taliban are much as they were

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Nic Robertson and Tim Lister, CNN

The Taliban are the most unlikely of populists: brutal, myopic, the epitome of intolerance.

During five years in power until 2001, they banished women to their homes, banned music and most sport and imposed pitiless punishments on offenders. Adulterers were stoned in public; thieves had their hands amputated. Criminals were hanged for all to see.

Anything that didn't fit their austere interpretation of Sharia was a target. They blew up the centuries-old Buddhas of Bamiyan, because they saw art that depicted the human form as an affront to God.

The Taliban came from a rural, deeply conservative setting -- where their perception of religious purity and pious cultural traditions outweighed anything the modern world could offer: education, technology, discourse, the very idea of choice.

That was Taliban 1.0. How Taliban 2.0 will rule, two decades later, is far from clear -- but there are a few straws in the wind. And they suggest the Taliban see little need to change.

They believe their success was God-given. Anas Haqqani, a member of Afghanistan's most powerful family, told CNN that the Taliban "succeeded against 52 [countries]. It is not due to the worldly plan; it is because of the blessing of the faith."

It followed that running the country would have but one inspiration. Khalil Haqqani -- Anas' uncle and a minister in the interim government -- told a tribal summit in Kabul: "The aim was to create a pure Islamic government in Afghanistan, a government which is centered on justice and whose laws are divine. It will be based on one book, that of God and his prophet. That book is the holy Quran."

The Taliban also see themselves as the vanguard of a national uprising in which Afghans threw off an alien culture imposed by foreigners. Anas Haqqani told CNN that the West "must not try to impose its culture and thoughts/beliefs on Afghans." A chilling message for the many Afghans who valued the freedoms of the last 20 years.

The Taliban truly believe they defeated America -- and that's enormously empowering for their ideology. Haqqani compared the Taliban to George Washington, telling CNN he had "liberate[d] his homeland; he had defeated the British; he had gained independence from them. Here our elders are heroes for their nation ... they have liberated their land; they have defended their religion and honor."

Claiming popular roots

The Taliban's spokesman said on August 15 as the group moved into Kabul that they might have surprised the world but not themselves "because we have roots among the people."

In their southern heartlands and among small farmers, this is true. In the cities, and especially Kabul, less so. For all the corruption and nepotism of US-backed governments in Afghanistan, the health, wealth and education of Afghans improved by almost every metric in the 20 years since the Taliban were last in power. A vibrant independent media expressed a wide range of views; private universities flourished. A whole generation of Afghans tasted freedom.

As they surged from one province to another, the Taliban floated the possibility of a more tolerant reincarnation. The word "inclusive" tripped from their spokesmen's lips; they let most soldiers go home rather than kill them. They promised amnesty for all adversaries.

The day the Taliban swept into Kabul, Suhail Shaheen, now the Taliban's proposed envoy to the United Nations, assured CNN that girls would be educated up to university age.

And in the days after they ousted the previous government, there was a big show of talking to former President Hamid Karzai and former Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah. There were tribal gatherings in Kabul.

The reality has looked very different. The talks with Karzai and Abdullah evaporated. Their personal security remains tenuous. The caretaker government was stocked with veteran hardliners. There were no women in the government, nor in any public position; the Ministry for Women became the Ministry for the Protection of Virtue.

Very quickly protests were suppressed -- and outlawed unless cleared by the Ministry of Interior. Afghanistan's sportswomen made for the exits, by the dozen.

The Taliban offered instead the promise of security -- in answer to the insecurity they had themselves created. Their latest publication is entitled: "Security and Stability Prevail Throughout Afghanistan."

As Anas Haqqani asked rhetorically of the years of civil war: "Was it better that 200 people were getting killed every day?"

Murders -- and kidnappings

After four kidnappers were killed in Herat, their bodies were hanged from cranes as an example to others. The bodies of other kidnappers were dumped in a square in Mazar-i-Sharif. One Taliban ideologue has defended amputation as punishment.

This is justified in the name of social peace. "Now peace has come -- what people of the world wanted," said Haqqani. "100% peace has come, there is security, thieves disappeared, not ceasefire but the war ended."

The thieves may be disappearing, but ISIS is evidently not. IS Khorasan - which sees the Taliban as an apostate regime - has carried out attacks in Jalalabad, Kabul and Kunduz since the Taliban came to power - with the aim of showing that the Taliban can't provide security and is 'soft' on minorities such as the Shia. IS Khorasan has no such qualms, as last Friday's attack on a Shia mosque in Kunduz shows. The Taliban's reputation for bringing peace and security will depend on their ability to cripple IS - Khorasan, a group that has defied intense efforts to destroy it over the last five years.

They have also promised an end to corruption, claiming the US had "handed over the reins of power to the great thieves and corruptors, who bullied and levied royalties on sellers and farmers."

As for the bright promises of August, there has been some "recalibration." Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told CNN: "We have not decided about women's affairs or rights yet, but we are discussing." Different transport and teaching arrangements were necessary, he said.

Simply put, their worldview is diametrically opposite to those of western democracies.

Anas Haqqani argued that the freedom that women have elsewhere is not real freedom, telling CNN: "Women are our mother, our sister and our daughter. The respect this nation has for women -- no one in the world has that. Look -- in the West you have forced them to be servants."

So complete was the Taliban's military victory that they have little incentive to compromise, nor bargain with Afghanistan's warlords. They have moved quickly to snuff out dissent, whether from social activists, rebels in the Panjshir valley or Salafists who practice Islam differently from the Taliban.

But the group is not a monolith. The lengthy internal debate over the formation of a government exposed disagreements, while festering tensions between pragmatic political leaders and doctrinaire military commanders are being won by hard-line militarists.

That in itself may limit the leadership's room for maneuver on women's rights, elections and media freedom, even if they wanted to make a moderate gesture. In the past, some Taliban have defected to even more militant groups -- and in the mountains of eastern Afghanistan ISIS is waiting for the chance to recruit the disaffected if the Taliban tone down their fundamentalism.

There is every chance that the Taliban elite in Kabul will make emollient noises when challenged on these issues by foreign media and governments, while the reality for the Afghan people -- far from the gaze of the international community -- will be much harsher.

Two months after they entered the Presidential Palace, the evidence suggests that it's not a Taliban 2.0 that is running Afghanistan so much as a Taliban 1.1.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 746768

Reported Deaths: 8454
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1500411893
Ramsey62157966
Dakota55649514
Anoka52429509
Washington32870325
Stearns27602251
St. Louis22834348
Scott21137157
Wright20599169
Olmsted17590118
Sherburne15022111
Carver1319954
Clay993498
Rice9764128
Blue Earth941856
Crow Wing9099104
Kandiyohi809895
Chisago802761
Otter Tail7677102
Benton7267104
Mower625239
Beltrami619176
Douglas606088
Winona598352
Goodhue593382
Itasca586576
McLeod570867
Steele564725
Isanti549272
Morrison533065
Becker510662
Polk496575
Freeborn476342
Nobles473452
Lyon438856
Carlton431764
Nicollet418250
Pine414330
Cass404541
Mille Lacs396964
Brown391645
Todd377836
Le Sueur375430
Meeker346451
Waseca320028
Martin311034
Hubbard279344
Wabasha27785
Dodge26469
Roseau256424
Redwood229443
Fillmore227912
Houston226017
Wadena224729
Renville221749
Faribault211927
Pennington210425
Sibley199512
Cottonwood190827
Kanabec183529
Chippewa182939
Aitkin174942
Watonwan167611
Rock152619
Pope15038
Yellow Medicine146720
Jackson142914
Koochiching136819
Swift131419
Clearwater131218
Pipestone131127
Murray128710
Marshall128419
Stevens119511
Lake105421
Wilkin98614
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen82812
Norman8239
Big Stone7714
Grant7549
Lincoln7415
Kittson58422
Red Lake5708
Unassigned545124
Traverse4935
Lake of the Woods4444
Cook2360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Wind will gradually diminish through Thursday, Fall Air Returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPD says CERT has helped lower crime rates

Image

Brad Trahan announces bid for Mayor

Image

William Shatner goes to space

Image

Columbine survivor shares lessons, hope with students and educators

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather

Image

Columbine survivor shares lessons with students, staff

Image

Brad Trahan announces Rochester Mayoral bid

Image

Mason City Community Theater reopens

Image

RPD says CERT has helped lower assaults in the Med City

Image

"Click it or ticket" campaign reports over 1,800 unbelted drivers

Community Events