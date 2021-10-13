Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Social Security benefits get a huge bump. But retirees need to do more to protect savings

Social Security benefits get a huge bump. But retirees need to do more to protect savings

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Jeanne Sahadi, CNN Business

The announcement that Social Security retiree benefits will rise by 5.9% next year -- the largest cost of living increase since 1982 -- should be welcome news for many seniors.

Besides the strain of the pandemic, those living on low to moderate incomes have been hit especially hard by the one-two punch of rising inflation and low interest rates.

Senior citizens found themselves paying more for essentials, while earning next to nothing on their savings and getting a monthly Social Security check that rose by just $20 on average in 2021.

That small increase was based on inflation growth from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2020. So it didn't account for the pandemic-induced inflation spike that occurred this year.

As a result, the upcoming 5.9% bump will help compensate for that shortfall, since the average Social Security retiree check will increase by $92 to an estimated $1,657 per month.

But it's unlikely to make seniors whole again for a few reasons.

For starters, inflation isn't going away, so "the buying power of Social Security benefits may continue to erode into 2022," said Mary Johnson, the Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for the Senior Citizens League.

What's more, rising Medicare premiums -- which are deducted from one's Social Security check -- will reduce the amount left over to pay for other essentials, according to the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

Johnson notes the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have estimated that prescription drug plan premiums will increase by nearly 5% in 2022. And the Part D out-of-pocket threshold before reaching the catastrophic phase of coverage will grow by 7.6%.

Taxes may also become an issue for some, since the threshold for family income that determines whether a portion of your Social Security benefits will be taxed is not adjusted for inflation. So as your check grows, so too will the chance that you will owe income taxes on a portion of it.

Modest income, modest net worth

Social Security benefits are a major source of income for the majority of retirees, according to the Social Security Administration. They make up at least half of the monthly income for 50% of married recipients and 70% of single recipients.

For many of those retirees, the potential to draw income from elsewhere -- such as savings, investments and home equity -- is modest. Seniors with average household income of $29,000 a year, for instance, have an average net wealth of $278,742, according to the Center for Retirement Research, which based its calculations on the Federal Reserve's 2019 Survey of Consumer Finance. Those earning just under $15,000 a year had an average net wealth of $123,841.

In an email survey this summer, the Senior Citizens League asked retirees what financial changes they had made since the pandemic started. Among the more than 500 responses, 34% said they had tapped their emergency savings while 19% said they applied for food assistance (SNAP benefits) or visited a food pantry. Another 19% said they had to draw down more from their retirement savings than they planned.

Playing it too safe presents its own risk

As asset classes go, US stocks were a good place to be this year, having risen 100% from the lows they hit at the start of the pandemic.

But many retirees often rely more heavily on safer investments that pay interest. Keeping money in cash and cash-equivalent assets, like CDs, money markets and interest-bearing savings accounts provided paltry growth this year, given that anemic interest rates were far outpaced by inflation. That eroded many savers' purchasing power. Many bonds didn't perform well, either, with the S&P 500 bond index and most S&P US Treasury bond indexes trading down year-to-date.

So for retirees, managing their savings for maximum return is especially tricky these days.

Interest rates are unlikely to increase before 2023, according to the Federal Reserve's own economic projections. And the roaring stock market may be in line for a correction sooner rather than later.

So what's a risk-averse retiree with modest means to do?

William Nunn, a fee-only certified financial planner who founded Horizon Financial Planning in New Orleans, recommends retired clients have at least six months' worth of their bill payments in cash.

Given how low interest rates are, he prefers putting that money in savings accounts over CDs to avoid the penalty that you may incur if you have to pull money out of a CD before it comes to term. "It's not worth the risk of losing the CD interest you earned to break it. And if you do, you also may have to pay a fee," Nunn said.

Beyond money for bills and any other funds stashed in a liquid account for emergencies, retirees who are keeping the rest of their savings in bonds and cash-equivalent assets may be taking on more risk than they realize, the Senior Citizens League's Johnson said.

"The low interest rates are taking a huge toll on retirement plans. And retirees who are invested in CDs and bonds are not getting the type of return they need to make savings grow and last through retirement. That means more people have to turn to equities and investments, such as real estate."

While that will entail more risk and volatility, it may offer the best chance of beating inflation over time if you invest funds you won't need for five or more years.

While it would be optimal, the goal is not for every dollar saved or invested to outperform inflation so much as it is for your retirement savings as a whole to do so over time, Nunn said. "You should view your portfolio in terms of a total return."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 746768

Reported Deaths: 8454
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1500411893
Ramsey62157966
Dakota55649514
Anoka52429509
Washington32870325
Stearns27602251
St. Louis22834348
Scott21137157
Wright20599169
Olmsted17590118
Sherburne15022111
Carver1319954
Clay993498
Rice9764128
Blue Earth941856
Crow Wing9099104
Kandiyohi809895
Chisago802761
Otter Tail7677102
Benton7267104
Mower625239
Beltrami619176
Douglas606088
Winona598352
Goodhue593382
Itasca586576
McLeod570867
Steele564725
Isanti549272
Morrison533065
Becker510662
Polk496575
Freeborn476342
Nobles473452
Lyon438856
Carlton431764
Nicollet418250
Pine414330
Cass404541
Mille Lacs396964
Brown391645
Todd377836
Le Sueur375430
Meeker346451
Waseca320028
Martin311034
Hubbard279344
Wabasha27785
Dodge26469
Roseau256424
Redwood229443
Fillmore227912
Houston226017
Wadena224729
Renville221749
Faribault211927
Pennington210425
Sibley199512
Cottonwood190827
Kanabec183529
Chippewa182939
Aitkin174942
Watonwan167611
Rock152619
Pope15038
Yellow Medicine146720
Jackson142914
Koochiching136819
Swift131419
Clearwater131218
Pipestone131127
Murray128710
Marshall128419
Stevens119511
Lake105421
Wilkin98614
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen82812
Norman8239
Big Stone7714
Grant7549
Lincoln7415
Kittson58422
Red Lake5708
Unassigned545124
Traverse4935
Lake of the Woods4444
Cook2360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Wind will gradually diminish through Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday fire in Stewartville

Image

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in need of peace officers

Image

National decrease in college enrollment seen right at home

Image

Full Morning Forecast

Image

College enrollment declining: what Rochester Community and Technical College is doing to combat this

Image

Olmsted County Sheriff's Department hiring peace officers during nationwide worker shortage

Image

Hagedorn telephone town hall highlights Veteran Affairs issues

Image

New court unveiled for the Prairie Island Indian Community

Image

Rochester runner takes part in Chicago Marathon in honor of friend

Image

Veterans voice their concerns to Rep. Hagedorn

Community Events