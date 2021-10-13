Clear

Southwest Airlines canceled her entire family's flights and they missed her wedding day

Southwest Airlines canceled her entire family's flights and they missed her wedding day

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

What was supposed to be a special day over the weekend instead became an emotional roller coaster for a bride whose family couldn't attend her wedding after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights around the country.

Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty live in Chicago, along with most of her family. The couple flew to Las Vegas for their weekend wedding on Wednesday, October 6, and didn't have any issues.

A bridesmaid's flight was delayed Friday. But it wasn't until Saturday morning, the day before the wedding, that the couple became concerned Romano's parents wouldn't make it.

Hlavaty's friend was supposed to be on the same flight as Romano's parents from Chicago Midway International Airport. He called to tell the couple his flight had been canceled, and he didn't know what was going on because he was still on hold with customer service.

"So, I call my parents immediately and told them double-check everything because we just got notification that the flight was canceled," she said. "And, of course, it turns out that it was, and I was freaking out. I was so emotional.

"That was probably one of the most difficult things I've ever had to do was to get married without my parents."

Southwest said a number of issues caused the weekend cancellations, including bad weather and a brief problem at the Air Traffic Control center in Jacksonville, Florida. Those problems caused minimal disruptions at other airlines, and Southwest admitted to employees Monday that things cascaded out of control because it lacks adequate staffing.

CNN has reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment.

Two years of planning, one venue change

Romano and Hlavaty got engaged October 2019. The couple started planning right away for an October 2021 wedding, and it was originally supposed to be near Chicago.

With everything being so fluid due to the pandemic, the couple rethought their plans in March 2020 and opted for a smaller ceremony with 18 guests in Overton, Nevada, about 60 miles east of Las Vegas.

Romano's family looked at flying into neighboring airports in Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego -- anything that would get them in the general vicinity, but to no avail.

"Everyone was scrambling. Kyle and I were scrambling to try to find flights. We obviously couldn't get anyone on the phone. We actually went to the Las Vegas airport to try to talk to an agent to see what we could do.

"It's unbearable for a lot of people," she said. "And it's very, very disappointing. I've defended Southwest for so long and been a loyal customer of theirs for so long, and the way we were treated at the airport -- they were so rude and disrespectful and had absolutely no remorse for anything. It's very upsetting."

Romano was able to get her parents on a scheduled flight out of Milwaukee for Sunday morning at 6 but learned at midnight that even that flight had been canceled, as well.

Apart from Hlavaty's mom and aunt, who had flown to Las Vegas earlier in the week, the couple didn't have any family present. Her parents watched via FaceTime as their daughter walked down the aisle.

"Service was spotty because we were up in the mountains and everything, but my mom said that she was able to see most of it," Romano said. "She couldn't hear anything but she could see most of it."

Over 2,000 miles away from home

The couple considered postponing the wedding, but her parents encouraged them to continue.

"We were back and forth on it about what to do," she said. "But then, this was what we were working so hard for. This is what we had saved for so long for."

Not having her family present on her wedding way was heartbreaking for Romano. The newlyweds plan to celebrate again when they return from their honeymoon, but she said it won't be the same.

"There's honestly nothing that they (Southwest Airlines) can do that's going to make up for what's already been lost, what's been taken from me, essentially," she said. "You know, those are memories that can't be replaced by just having another."

She still wants an apology.

"I'm sure that I'm not the only person who's been hugely inconvenienced by what happened over the weekend," she said. "I'm looking for a sincere apology more so than anything else. Money's money. Money doesn't bring memories back."

The pair are in California right now and have plans to make their way back to Chicago by car next Tuesday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 746768

Reported Deaths: 8454
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1500411893
Ramsey62157966
Dakota55649514
Anoka52429509
Washington32870325
Stearns27602251
St. Louis22834348
Scott21137157
Wright20599169
Olmsted17590118
Sherburne15022111
Carver1319954
Clay993498
Rice9764128
Blue Earth941856
Crow Wing9099104
Kandiyohi809895
Chisago802761
Otter Tail7677102
Benton7267104
Mower625239
Beltrami619176
Douglas606088
Winona598352
Goodhue593382
Itasca586576
McLeod570867
Steele564725
Isanti549272
Morrison533065
Becker510662
Polk496575
Freeborn476342
Nobles473452
Lyon438856
Carlton431764
Nicollet418250
Pine414330
Cass404541
Mille Lacs396964
Brown391645
Todd377836
Le Sueur375430
Meeker346451
Waseca320028
Martin311034
Hubbard279344
Wabasha27785
Dodge26469
Roseau256424
Redwood229443
Fillmore227912
Houston226017
Wadena224729
Renville221749
Faribault211927
Pennington210425
Sibley199512
Cottonwood190827
Kanabec183529
Chippewa182939
Aitkin174942
Watonwan167611
Rock152619
Pope15038
Yellow Medicine146720
Jackson142914
Koochiching136819
Swift131419
Clearwater131218
Pipestone131127
Murray128710
Marshall128419
Stevens119511
Lake105421
Wilkin98614
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen82812
Norman8239
Big Stone7714
Grant7549
Lincoln7415
Kittson58422
Red Lake5708
Unassigned545124
Traverse4935
Lake of the Woods4444
Cook2360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Rainy and very windy on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday fire in Stewartville

Image

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in need of peace officers

Image

National decrease in college enrollment seen right at home

Image

Full Morning Forecast

Image

College enrollment declining: what Rochester Community and Technical College is doing to combat this

Image

Olmsted County Sheriff's Department hiring peace officers during nationwide worker shortage

Image

Hagedorn telephone town hall highlights Veteran Affairs issues

Image

New court unveiled for the Prairie Island Indian Community

Image

Rochester runner takes part in Chicago Marathon in honor of friend

Image

Veterans voice their concerns to Rep. Hagedorn

Community Events