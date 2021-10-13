Clear

New findings a 'complete reversal' in understanding why Earth became hospitable to life and its 'twin' didn't

New findings a 'complete reversal' in understanding why Earth became hospitable to life and its 'twin' didn't

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Venus may be a sweltering wasteland today, but scientists have questioned whether the planet was always so inhospitable. While previous studies suggested Venus might have once been covered in oceans, new research has found the opposite: Venus has likely never been able to support oceans.

Researchers also determined that a similar story could have played out on Earth as well had things been just a bit different.

Venus, our closest planetary neighbor, is called Earth's twin because of the similarity in size and density of both planets. Otherwise, the planets differ radically.

While Earth is a natural hub for life, Venus is a lifeless planet with a toxic carbon dioxide atmosphere 90 times thicker than ours, clouds of sulphuric acid and surface temperatures that reach 864 degrees Fahrenheit (462 degrees Celsius) -- hot enough to melt lead.

To understand how these two rocky planets turned out so differently, a team of astrophysicists decided to try to simulate the beginning, when our solar system's planets formed 4.5 billion years ago.

They used climate models -- similar to what researchers use when simulating climate change on Earth -- to peer back in time at young Venus and Earth.

Their new study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

When Earth and Venus were furnaces

More than 4 billion years ago, Earth and Venus were piping hot and covered in magma.

Oceans can only form when temperatures are cool enough for water to condense and fall as rain over thousands of years. That's how Earth's global ocean formed over tens of millions of years. Venus, on the other hand, remained hot.

At the time, our sun was about 25% fainter than it is now. But that wouldn't have been enough to help Venus cool off, since it's the second-closest planet to the sun. The researchers questioned whether clouds could have played a role in helping Venus cool down.

Their climate model determined that clouds did contribute, but in an unexpected way. They clustered on the night side of Venus where they wouldn't have been able to shield the planet's day side from the sun. While Venus is not tidally locked to the sun, where one side of the planet always faces the star, it has an extremely slow rotation rate.

Rather than shielding Venus from heat, the night side clouds contributed to a greenhouse effect that trapped heat within the planet's dense atmosphere and kept temperatures high. With such consistent, trapped heat, Venus would have been too hot for rain to fall. Instead, water could only exist as its gaseous form, water vapor, in the atmosphere.

"The associated high temperatures meant that any water would have been present in the form of steam, as in a gigantic pressure cooker," said Martin Turbet, lead study author, researcher at the University of Geneva's Department of Astronomy of the Faculty of Science and member of the National Centre of Competence in Research PlanetS, Switzerland, in a statement.

Why Earth might have gone the same way

Things could have turned out the same way for Earth if our planet had been slightly closer to the sun or if the sun was as bright back then as it is now.

Because the sun was dimmer billions of years ago, Earth was able to cool down enough from its molten state for water to form and create our global ocean. The faint young sun "was a key ingredient to actually form the first oceans on Earth," Turbet wrote in an email.

"This is a complete reversal in the way we look at what has long been called the 'Faint Young Sun paradox,'" said Emeline Bolmont, study coauthor and professor at the University of Geneva, in a statement. "It has always been considered as a major obstacle to the appearance of life on Earth. But it turns out that for the young, very hot Earth, this weak Sun may have in fact been an unhoped-for opportunity."

Previously, scientists believed if the sun's radiation was weaker billions of years ago, Earth would have just turned into a snowball. Instead, the opposite was true.

The findings show the variety of ways rocky planets have evolved in our solar system.

Earth's ocean has existed for nearly 4 billion years. There is evidence that Mars was covered in rivers and lakes between 3.5 billion and 3.8 billion years ago. And now it seems less likely that Venus could have ever supported liquid water on its surface.

Beyond our solar system

The new research could also be applied to exoplanets (planets outside of our solar system).

"Our results have strong implications for exoplanets, as they suggest that a large fraction of the exoplanets that were thought to be capable of having surface oceans of liquid water are probably now desiccated because they never succeeded in condensing and thus forming their first oceans," Turbet said.

"This is particularly important for exoplanets around low mass stars like TRAPPIST-1, which will be prime targets for NASA and ESA's James Webb Space Telescope, to be launched in December this year."

Future missions to Venus can help test the theory put forth by Turbet and his team.

"Our results are based on theoretical models and are an important building-block in answering this question," he said. "But observations are needed to rule on the matter definitively! Let's hope that the future space missions EnVision, VERITAS and DAVINCI+ will bring us a definitive answer."

These NASA and European Space Agency missions, set for launch at the end of the decade, will help scientists understand the oldest surface features on Venus called tesserae, which "may hold pieces of evidence of past traces of the presence (or absence) of liquid water on the surface of Venus," Turbet said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 746768

Reported Deaths: 8454
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1500411893
Ramsey62157966
Dakota55649514
Anoka52429509
Washington32870325
Stearns27602251
St. Louis22834348
Scott21137157
Wright20599169
Olmsted17590118
Sherburne15022111
Carver1319954
Clay993498
Rice9764128
Blue Earth941856
Crow Wing9099104
Kandiyohi809895
Chisago802761
Otter Tail7677102
Benton7267104
Mower625239
Beltrami619176
Douglas606088
Winona598352
Goodhue593382
Itasca586576
McLeod570867
Steele564725
Isanti549272
Morrison533065
Becker510662
Polk496575
Freeborn476342
Nobles473452
Lyon438856
Carlton431764
Nicollet418250
Pine414330
Cass404541
Mille Lacs396964
Brown391645
Todd377836
Le Sueur375430
Meeker346451
Waseca320028
Martin311034
Hubbard279344
Wabasha27785
Dodge26469
Roseau256424
Redwood229443
Fillmore227912
Houston226017
Wadena224729
Renville221749
Faribault211927
Pennington210425
Sibley199512
Cottonwood190827
Kanabec183529
Chippewa182939
Aitkin174942
Watonwan167611
Rock152619
Pope15038
Yellow Medicine146720
Jackson142914
Koochiching136819
Swift131419
Clearwater131218
Pipestone131127
Murray128710
Marshall128419
Stevens119511
Lake105421
Wilkin98614
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen82812
Norman8239
Big Stone7714
Grant7549
Lincoln7415
Kittson58422
Red Lake5708
Unassigned545124
Traverse4935
Lake of the Woods4444
Cook2360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Rainy and very windy on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday fire in Stewartville

Image

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in need of peace officers

Image

National decrease in college enrollment seen right at home

Image

Full Morning Forecast

Image

College enrollment declining: what Rochester Community and Technical College is doing to combat this

Image

Olmsted County Sheriff's Department hiring peace officers during nationwide worker shortage

Image

Hagedorn telephone town hall highlights Veteran Affairs issues

Image

New court unveiled for the Prairie Island Indian Community

Image

Rochester runner takes part in Chicago Marathon in honor of friend

Image

Veterans voice their concerns to Rep. Hagedorn

Community Events