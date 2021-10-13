Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Stores are preparing for a blowout Halloween

Stores are preparing for a blowout Halloween

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 11:11 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 11:11 AM
Posted By: By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business

Last year, Halloween entailed homemade candy chutes — pipes that allowed people to send candy down to costumed children without getting too close — and pre-packaged goody bags left on stoops, curbs and outdoor tables.

This year, families are eager to get back to trick or treating. That's good news for stores, which are looking forward to a banner year.

The National Retail Federation expects Halloween spending to hit a record $10.14 billion, according to a survey it conducts each year through Prosper Insights and Analytics, a firm that uses data to track and predict consumer behavior. This year's survey was conducted from September 1 to September 8, with about 8,000 consumers participating.

Candy and chocolate sales are already soaring above 2020 levels, according to the National Confectioners Association, a trade group. Retail sales of chocolate and candy were $74 million in the four weeks ending on September 5, 2021, up 42% from the same period in 2020, said Christopher Gindlesperger, spokesperson for the National Confectioners Association, citing data from market research firm IRI.

"People are just looking forward to being able to celebrate," said Marcia Mogelonsky, director of insight for food and drink for research firm Mintel. "Kids have been so buttoned down." This year, Mogelonsky expects trick or treating to be "a lot more up close and personal."

More candy earlier

Major retailers are starting the season earlier or stocking up on more candy this year to seize on shopper enthusiasm.

Kroger is "ordering more sweet treats" because "we believe there will be a higher demand for candy this year compared to last year," a company spokesperson said.

Walmart brought candy to shelves a little earlier this year, according to a spokesperson.

The chain is also strategic about how to display its assortment. In setting up its shelves, Walmart moved candy corn into its seasonal aisle first, the spokesperson said, explaining that it's a top seller early in the season. Later on, closer to Halloween, bagged candy is more popular.

Some suppliers have also noticed that this year is different.

Mars Wrigley, which makes M&Ms, Twix, Skittles and more, said that this year, stores ordered more candy early in the season.

That's a change from last year, when regulations designed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic were still in place. Because of the uncertainty of that time, some retailers were more "conservative" in their early Halloween orders from Mars Wrigley, said Tim LeBel, president of sales for Mars Wrigley US.

"No one really knew what Halloween 2020 was going to look like," he said. The company stopped selling its largest variety pack, which includes 455 pieces of 3 Musketeers, Milky Way, Twix and Snickers because it did not anticipate a big trick-or-treating season.

For stores, there's good reason to place Halloween candy on shelves earlier.

With some products, like laundry detergent, earlier displays don't translate to higher sales. But with candy, longer seasons tend to mean more purchases because early shoppers will likely end up eating the candy well before Halloween — and coming back for more.

"Consumers will often buy when things are presented to them," said Neil Saunders, retail analyst and managing director at GlobalData. "If you put Halloween candy out early, consumers will pick it up," especially if there are deals or promotions.

This year especially, it makes sense for stores to put up their Halloween displays earlier because shoppers, aware of supply chain disruptions, may want to buy candy in advance, he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 746768

Reported Deaths: 8454
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1500411893
Ramsey62157966
Dakota55649514
Anoka52429509
Washington32870325
Stearns27602251
St. Louis22834348
Scott21137157
Wright20599169
Olmsted17590118
Sherburne15022111
Carver1319954
Clay993498
Rice9764128
Blue Earth941856
Crow Wing9099104
Kandiyohi809895
Chisago802761
Otter Tail7677102
Benton7267104
Mower625239
Beltrami619176
Douglas606088
Winona598352
Goodhue593382
Itasca586576
McLeod570867
Steele564725
Isanti549272
Morrison533065
Becker510662
Polk496575
Freeborn476342
Nobles473452
Lyon438856
Carlton431764
Nicollet418250
Pine414330
Cass404541
Mille Lacs396964
Brown391645
Todd377836
Le Sueur375430
Meeker346451
Waseca320028
Martin311034
Hubbard279344
Wabasha27785
Dodge26469
Roseau256424
Redwood229443
Fillmore227912
Houston226017
Wadena224729
Renville221749
Faribault211927
Pennington210425
Sibley199512
Cottonwood190827
Kanabec183529
Chippewa182939
Aitkin174942
Watonwan167611
Rock152619
Pope15038
Yellow Medicine146720
Jackson142914
Koochiching136819
Swift131419
Clearwater131218
Pipestone131127
Murray128710
Marshall128419
Stevens119511
Lake105421
Wilkin98614
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen82812
Norman8239
Big Stone7714
Grant7549
Lincoln7415
Kittson58422
Red Lake5708
Unassigned545124
Traverse4935
Lake of the Woods4444
Cook2360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Rainy and very windy on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday fire in Stewartville

Image

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in need of peace officers

Image

National decrease in college enrollment seen right at home

Image

Full Morning Forecast

Image

College enrollment declining: what Rochester Community and Technical College is doing to combat this

Image

Olmsted County Sheriff's Department hiring peace officers during nationwide worker shortage

Image

Hagedorn telephone town hall highlights Veteran Affairs issues

Image

New court unveiled for the Prairie Island Indian Community

Image

Rochester runner takes part in Chicago Marathon in honor of friend

Image

Veterans voice their concerns to Rep. Hagedorn

Community Events