Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Dan Rather Fast Facts

Dan Rather Fast Facts

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 9:31 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of journalist and former "CBS Evening News" anchor Dan Rather.

Personal

Birth date: October 31, 1931

Birth place: Wharton, Texas

Birth name: Daniel Irvin Rather Jr.

Father: Daniel Irvin Rather Sr., oil pipeliner

Mother: Byrl (Page) Rather

Marriage: Jean (Goebel) Rather (April 21, 1957-present)

Children: Daniel and Robin

Education: Sam Houston State Teachers College (now known as Sam Houston State University), B.A. 1953

Military Service: US Army

Other Facts

Known for his folksy metaphors and sayings during news reports.

Winner of 33 News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

Timeline

1950 - Editor of his college newspaper at Sam Houston State Teachers College.

1953-1954 - Teaches journalism at Sam Houston State Teachers College.

1954 - Begins working for the Houston Chronicle newspaper and its radio station KTRH.

1956 - Promoted to news director at KTRH.

1959 - Takes a job as a television reporter for KTRK-TV in Houston.

1961 - Is the news director for CBS affiliate KHOU-TV.

1962 - Hired as Bureau chief, CBS News Southwest Bureau in Dallas.

1963 - Bureau chief, CBS News Southern Bureau, New Orleans.

1964 - Becomes the CBS White House correspondent.

1965 - Bureau chief, CBS News London.

1965-1966 - Bureau chief, CBS News Saigon.

1966 - Returns to job as CBS White House correspondent, staying in the position until 1974.

August 27, 1968 - Attacked by security personnel as he attempts to question a Georgia delegate being removed from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

1968 - Contributes to new CBS program "60 Minutes." Over the next 38 years, Rather works as a correspondent, host and co-editor on the show.

1980 - Rather reports from Afghanistan wearing traditional Afghani clothing, earning him the nickname "Gunga Dan" from television critic Tom Shales.

March 9, 1981-March 9, 2005 - Anchor of "CBS Evening News."

1986 - For a brief time, Rather adds the word "courage" to his sign off of his "CBS Evening News" broadcast. He later says that he's "the only one who liked it."

October 4, 1986 - Is assaulted in New York by two men who he says repeatedly asked him, "Kenneth, what is the frequency?"

September 11, 1987 - Walks off the "CBS Evening News" set in Miami to call CBS executives to protest a delayed starting time due to coverage of the US Open Tennis semi-finals. His actions cause six minutes of dead air.

January 19, 1988-December 27, 2002 - Host of "48 Hours."

January 25, 1988 - Rather has a confrontational interview with Vice President George H. W. Bush over the Iran-Contra scandal. From that point on, Bush refuses to be interviewed by Rather. President George W. Bush also refuses to be interviewed by Rather.

1993-1995 - Shares "CBS Evening News" anchor duties with Connie Chung.

August 1994 - Sam Houston State University honors Rather by renaming its communications building the Dan Rather Communications Building.

January 1997 - William Tager is identified as the assailant in Rather's 1986 assault. The statute of limitations has expired and Tager, incarcerated for manslaughter in the 1994 death of a "Today Show "employee, cannot be charged in Rather's case.

January 13, 1999-September 2, 2005 - Correspondent and host for "60 Minutes II."

September 9, 2004 - Rather comes under fire after running a "60 Minutes II" story which alleges President George W. Bush received preferential treatment while serving in the Texas Air National Guard during the 1970s.

September 20, 2004 - Rather apologizes and announces that he no longer has confidence in the authenticity of the documents used in the story about President Bush.

March 9, 2005 - Formally steps down as the anchor of the "CBS Evening News."

June 20, 2006 - Rather leaves CBS News, before his November contract expiration, ending a 44-year career with the network.

November 14, 2006 - Makes debut as host of "Dan Rather Reports" on HDNet.

September 19, 2007 - Files a $70 million lawsuit against CBS and Viacom, claiming he was made a scapegoat when the network came under criticism over the story about President Bush's service in the Texas Air National Guard.

September 29, 2009 - Rather's lawsuit against CBS is dismissed.

January 12, 2010 - Rather's request to reinstate his 2007 breach-of-contract lawsuit against CBS is rejected by New York's Court of Appeals.

May 1, 2012 - Rather releases a memoir called "Rather Outspoken: My Life in the News."

October 16, 2015 - The film, "Truth," based on the controversy surrounding Rather and his eventual departure from CBS, opens.

September 27, 2016 - Debuts a weekly show, "Dan Rather's America," on SiriusXM.

January 22, 2018 - Debuts a new show, "The News with Dan Rather," on The Young Turks Network.

January 22, 2021 - Launches a newsletter on Substack.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 746768

Reported Deaths: 8454
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1500411893
Ramsey62157966
Dakota55649514
Anoka52429509
Washington32870325
Stearns27602251
St. Louis22834348
Scott21137157
Wright20599169
Olmsted17590118
Sherburne15022111
Carver1319954
Clay993498
Rice9764128
Blue Earth941856
Crow Wing9099104
Kandiyohi809895
Chisago802761
Otter Tail7677102
Benton7267104
Mower625239
Beltrami619176
Douglas606088
Winona598352
Goodhue593382
Itasca586576
McLeod570867
Steele564725
Isanti549272
Morrison533065
Becker510662
Polk496575
Freeborn476342
Nobles473452
Lyon438856
Carlton431764
Nicollet418250
Pine414330
Cass404541
Mille Lacs396964
Brown391645
Todd377836
Le Sueur375430
Meeker346451
Waseca320028
Martin311034
Hubbard279344
Wabasha27785
Dodge26469
Roseau256424
Redwood229443
Fillmore227912
Houston226017
Wadena224729
Renville221749
Faribault211927
Pennington210425
Sibley199512
Cottonwood190827
Kanabec183529
Chippewa182939
Aitkin174942
Watonwan167611
Rock152619
Pope15038
Yellow Medicine146720
Jackson142914
Koochiching136819
Swift131419
Clearwater131218
Pipestone131127
Murray128710
Marshall128419
Stevens119511
Lake105421
Wilkin98614
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen82812
Norman8239
Big Stone7714
Grant7549
Lincoln7415
Kittson58422
Red Lake5708
Unassigned545124
Traverse4935
Lake of the Woods4444
Cook2360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Rainy and very windy on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National decrease in college enrollment seen right at home

Image

Full Morning Forecast

Image

College enrollment declining: what Rochester Community and Technical College is doing to combat this

Image

Olmsted County Sheriff's Department hiring peace officers during nationwide worker shortage

Image

Hagedorn telephone town hall highlights Veteran Affairs issues

Image

New court unveiled for the Prairie Island Indian Community

Image

Rochester runner takes part in Chicago Marathon in honor of friend

Image

Veterans voice their concerns to Rep. Hagedorn

Image

RPS board plans midterm review for Interim Superintendent Pekel

Image

Midterm review for RPS interim superintendent

Community Events