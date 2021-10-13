Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Elizabeth Smart Fast Facts

Elizabeth Smart Fast Facts

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 9:11 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 9:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of Elizabeth Smart, children's advocate and kidnapping survivor.

Personal

Birth date: November 3, 1987

Birth name: Elizabeth Ann Smart

Father: Ed Smart, real-estate and mortgage broker

Mother: Lois Smart

Marriage: Matthew Gilmour (February 18, 2012-present)

Children: Olivia, November 2018; James, April 2017; Chloe, February 2015

Education: Attended Brigham Young University.

Other Facts

According to books and news stories, immediately after her abduction, Smart was kept at a campsite a few miles from her home. She was sometimes tethered to a tree or hidden in a hole. She once heard her uncle calling for her, but was unable to answer.

She met her husband when they were on missionary assignments in Paris.

Timeline

June 5, 2002 - Fourteen-year-old Smart is abducted from the bedroom of her home in Salt Lake City, Utah, by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Eileen Barzee. Her younger sister, Mary Katherine Smart, is the only witness.

July 24, 2002 - Mitchell allegedly attempts to kidnap Smart's cousin, Jessica Wright, but is unsuccessful.

October 2002 - Mary Katherine Smart tells her parents that she believes the kidnapper might have been a man named "Immanuel" who worked at their home for one day in November of 2001.

October 2002-March 2003 - Mitchell and Barzee take Smart to San Diego where they camp out and panhandle.

February 3, 2003 - Police release a sketch of the drifter, "Immanuel."

February 2003 - The sketch and information is profiled on the TV program "America's Most Wanted."

March 12, 2003 - Smart is found alive, walking down a street with Mitchell and Barzee in Sandy, Utah, five miles from her home.

March 18, 2003 - Both Mitchell and Barzee are charged with six felony counts, including aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and two charges for allegedly trying to break into the home of Smart's cousin.

April 30, 2003 - Smart and her family meet with President George W. Bush at the White House. Bush signs a child protection bill encouraging states to establish Amber Alert systems to quickly post information about child abductions.

October 24, 2003 - Smart appears in her first televised interview. Katie Couric, of NBC, speaks with her in an hour-long, primetime program.

October 28, 2003 - The book, "Bringing Elizabeth Home: A Journey of Faith and Hope," a collaboration between Smart, her father and author Laura Morton, is published.

November 9, 2003 - CBS airs "The Elizabeth Smart Story," a TV movie about Smart's ordeal from the point-of-view of her parents.

January 9, 2004 - Barzee is found incompetent to stand trial and is sent to Utah State Hospital for further review.

September 2, 2004 - Mitchell pleads not guilty to kidnapping and five other charges.

February 16, 2005 - Mitchell is removed from the courtroom for singing during a competency hearing.

July 26, 2005 - A judge rules that Mitchell is mentally incompetent to stand trial. He is sent to Utah State Hospital.

December 18, 2006 - Mitchell is again found mentally unfit to stand trial after screaming outbursts in the courtroom.

March 7, 2008 - A federal grand jury indicts Mitchell and Barzee with one count of unlawful transportation of a minor across state lines and one count of interstate kidnapping.

May 21, 2008 - Smart and four other kidnapping survivors publish a Department of Justice pamphlet, "You're Not Alone: The Journey from Abduction to Empowerment."

October 24, 2008 - US Magistrate Judge Samuel Alba enters a not guilty plea on behalf of Mitchell. Mitchell is removed from the courtroom after he begins singing hymns.

September 28, 2009 - A US District Court judge rules that Smart can testify about her kidnapping and ordeal with Mitchell.

October 1, 2009 - Smart testifies against Mitchell in a hearing to determine his competency.

November 17, 2009 - Barzee pleads guilty to kidnapping and unlawful transportation of a minor and agrees to cooperate in state and federal cases against Mitchell.

May 21, 2010 - Barzee is sentenced to 15 years in prison.

November 1, 2010 - Mitchell's trial on kidnapping charges begins.

November 8-10, 2010 - Smart testifies against Mitchell, describing her nine months of captivity.

December 10, 2010 - Jurors find Mitchell guilty of kidnapping and the unlawful transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity.

May 25, 2011 - US District Judge Kimball sentences Mitchell to life in prison.

2011 - Smart establishes the Elizabeth Smart Foundation to help promote the "Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force" organized for law enforcement agencies.

July 7, 2011 - ABC News announces that it has hired Smart as a contributor to comment on missing persons cases.

February 18, 2012 - Smart marries Matthew Gilmour at a Mormon temple on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

October 7, 2013 - Smart's memoir, "My Story," is published.

March 27, 2018 - Smart's book, "Where There's Hope: Healing, Moving Forward, and Never Giving Up," is published.

September 11, 2018 - The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole announces that Barzee will be released on September 19, 2018, because her time in federal custody must be counted toward her state sentence. Barzee wasn't expected to be released for another five years.

September 19, 2018 - Barzee is released from prison. Under the conditions of her release, she must register as a sex offender and participate in a mental health treatment program.

February 6, 2020 - Smart tells Gayle King of "CBS This Morning" that she is launching a self-defense initiative called Smart Defense after she says she was assaulted on a flight to Utah last summer. The program, designed by mixed martial arts and law enforcement experts, "empowers women and girls with confidence and self-defense skills to prevent, ward off, and fight back against sexual assault in a safe, controlled environment," according to the Elizabeth Smart Foundation website.

January 13, 2021 - Smart is revealed as a contestant on the reality competition series, "The Masked Dancer."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 746768

Reported Deaths: 8454
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1500411893
Ramsey62157966
Dakota55649514
Anoka52429509
Washington32870325
Stearns27602251
St. Louis22834348
Scott21137157
Wright20599169
Olmsted17590118
Sherburne15022111
Carver1319954
Clay993498
Rice9764128
Blue Earth941856
Crow Wing9099104
Kandiyohi809895
Chisago802761
Otter Tail7677102
Benton7267104
Mower625239
Beltrami619176
Douglas606088
Winona598352
Goodhue593382
Itasca586576
McLeod570867
Steele564725
Isanti549272
Morrison533065
Becker510662
Polk496575
Freeborn476342
Nobles473452
Lyon438856
Carlton431764
Nicollet418250
Pine414330
Cass404541
Mille Lacs396964
Brown391645
Todd377836
Le Sueur375430
Meeker346451
Waseca320028
Martin311034
Hubbard279344
Wabasha27785
Dodge26469
Roseau256424
Redwood229443
Fillmore227912
Houston226017
Wadena224729
Renville221749
Faribault211927
Pennington210425
Sibley199512
Cottonwood190827
Kanabec183529
Chippewa182939
Aitkin174942
Watonwan167611
Rock152619
Pope15038
Yellow Medicine146720
Jackson142914
Koochiching136819
Swift131419
Clearwater131218
Pipestone131127
Murray128710
Marshall128419
Stevens119511
Lake105421
Wilkin98614
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen82812
Norman8239
Big Stone7714
Grant7549
Lincoln7415
Kittson58422
Red Lake5708
Unassigned545124
Traverse4935
Lake of the Woods4444
Cook2360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Rainy and very windy on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National decrease in college enrollment seen right at home

Image

Full Morning Forecast

Image

College enrollment declining: what Rochester Community and Technical College is doing to combat this

Image

Olmsted County Sheriff's Department hiring peace officers during nationwide worker shortage

Image

Hagedorn telephone town hall highlights Veteran Affairs issues

Image

New court unveiled for the Prairie Island Indian Community

Image

Rochester runner takes part in Chicago Marathon in honor of friend

Image

Veterans voice their concerns to Rep. Hagedorn

Image

RPS board plans midterm review for Interim Superintendent Pekel

Image

Midterm review for RPS interim superintendent

Community Events