Jamie Costa's Robin Williams impersonation leaves fans clamoring for a whole film

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 8:21 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 8:21 AM
Posted By: By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Robin Williams' fans are very excited by actor Jamie Costa's impersonation of the late star.

Costa posted a five-minute clip to his YouTube channel, titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene," on Tuesday, showing a scene featuring himself as Williams and Sarah Murphree as Pam Dawber on the set of "Mork & Mindy."

The clip shows Dawber interrupting Williams as he runs through lines to break the news of comedian John Belushi's death -- and shows Williams' reaction to the news.

When Murphree tells Costa that Belushi had been found dead that morning, Costa finds it hard to digest the news, insisting: "No, I told you, I was with him. John's not dead, I was with him last night."

"Blues Brothers" star Belushi died aged 33 of a cocaine and heroin overdose at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in 1982.

After Murphree warns Costa: "I can't let what happened to him happen to you" and a knock on the door signals it is time for the pair to go back on set, Costa returns to reciting lines -- this time, with a break in his voice.

The short film left some viewers hankering for a full biopic of Williams, who died by suicide in 2014 after battling Lewy body dementia.

"Who else has been hoping Jamie would play Robin in a biopic since you saw his first Robin impressions?" one wrote.

"It's one thing to resemble a person but it's how much he sounds like him and has his mannerisms and expressions down that's so freaking impressive. I hope this movie gets made. I still feel his loss," said another.

"This is absolutely incredible. Make this full length movie and hire this man NOW!" a third wrote.

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 746768

Reported Deaths: 8454
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1500411893
Ramsey62157966
Dakota55649514
Anoka52429509
Washington32870325
Stearns27602251
St. Louis22834348
Scott21137157
Wright20599169
Olmsted17590118
Sherburne15022111
Carver1319954
Clay993498
Rice9764128
Blue Earth941856
Crow Wing9099104
Kandiyohi809895
Chisago802761
Otter Tail7677102
Benton7267104
Mower625239
Beltrami619176
Douglas606088
Winona598352
Goodhue593382
Itasca586576
McLeod570867
Steele564725
Isanti549272
Morrison533065
Becker510662
Polk496575
Freeborn476342
Nobles473452
Lyon438856
Carlton431764
Nicollet418250
Pine414330
Cass404541
Mille Lacs396964
Brown391645
Todd377836
Le Sueur375430
Meeker346451
Waseca320028
Martin311034
Hubbard279344
Wabasha27785
Dodge26469
Roseau256424
Redwood229443
Fillmore227912
Houston226017
Wadena224729
Renville221749
Faribault211927
Pennington210425
Sibley199512
Cottonwood190827
Kanabec183529
Chippewa182939
Aitkin174942
Watonwan167611
Rock152619
Pope15038
Yellow Medicine146720
Jackson142914
Koochiching136819
Swift131419
Clearwater131218
Pipestone131127
Murray128710
Marshall128419
Stevens119511
Lake105421
Wilkin98614
Lac qui Parle94224
Mahnomen82812
Norman8239
Big Stone7714
Grant7549
Lincoln7415
Kittson58422
Red Lake5708
Unassigned545124
Traverse4935
Lake of the Woods4444
Cook2360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
