Clear

They're trying to preserve Hong Kong's neon lights

They're trying to preserve Hong Kong's neon lights

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: By Simran Vaswani, CNN

From Hollywood blockbusters to Wong Kar-wai movies, neon signs have been an iconic representation of Hong Kong.

First introduced in the 1920s, these signs flourished in the later half of the 20th century amid the city's economization. Restaurants, hotels, nightclubs, pawn shops and even mah jong parlors hung up neon lights as a way to advertise they were open for business.

Each sign has been individually made -- incorporating Western neon alongside local craft -- rather than mass produced in factories.

Now, neon lights are becoming increasingly rare. As the city transformed, businesses recast themselves from manufacturers to service providers, losing out on old traditional industries. Neon has not been an exception.

A visual memory

Swiss-born artist Pascal Greco's book "Hong Kong Neon" explores the many neon lights which have illuminated the city's streets for years.

Inspired by Wong Kar-wai's Hong Kong-set films like "In the Mood for Love" and "Chungking Express," Greco photographed neon lights on a Polaroid camera, capturing one vanishing art form through another.

He traveled to Hong Kong for a month each year for eight years, photographing 170 of its neon signs.

"Around 70% of the neon signs in my book don't exist anymore," says Greco.

In a city as dense as Hong Kong, neon signs have become inevitable victims of modernization. Old walk-up buildings are being demolished and replaced with skyscrapers. Eventually, a large numbe of old signs have been replaced with safer and more energy-efficient LED lights.

Only a handful of these neon lights have a rare home of being put in storage. Most end up in landfills.

But the crackdown on neon lights may go deeper than purely safety concerns.

Most of the neon signs in Hong Kong depict traditional Chinese characters. Mainland China uses simplified Chinese, which may be playing a factor in the disappearance of Hong Kong's one-of-a-kind heritage, says Greco.

It's also a matter of hard work for minimal financial reward. The art takes years to master and requires skilled physical labor. A lot of neon lights artists in Hong Kong have no one to pass their legacy onto.

"We managed to take neon, this foreign invention, and add our own touch," says Cardin Chan, spokesperson for Tetra Neon Exchange, a non-profit neon light conservation group.

She estimates that there were more than 400 neon sign artists in Hong Kong at its peak, but now there are only about ten left.

Neon lights masters don't want their successors to struggle in the now-dying industry like they once did.

"For the longest time, these people actually worked so hard for Hong Kong to create the (city's) landscape," Cardin adds. "I think they deserve to be seen. They have been the unsung heroes."

Reshaping the future

Karen Chan is the founder of both CeeKayEllo, a local art design studio, and HKCRAFTS, a non-profit art organization that fosters local crafts and artists.

She has been studying neon sign techniques since 2019 in hope of keeping the art alive.

The neon light industry is largely male dominated in Hong Kong, making her the only female neon designer and practitioner in the city.

She has also been learning from different neon light artists around the world in the Netherlands, France, Taiwan, the United States and South Korea.

But the 32-year-old says that mastering the craft is no piece of cake. "The physical part is definitely one of my weaknesses," she said.

From glass bending and blowing to handling gas, neon signs require a lot of attention to detail. "It's also a matter of practice and muscle memory."

Even through the struggle, Karen says it's worth it because she gets to keep such an ingrained and precious part of Hong Kong's tradition alive.

While neon lights may be tangibly removed, their memories continue to live on among Hong Kong's residents.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 738843

Reported Deaths: 8433
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1488871892
Ramsey61674964
Dakota55244513
Anoka51930509
Washington32576325
Stearns27241251
St. Louis22559347
Scott20934157
Wright20360169
Olmsted17346117
Sherburne14843111
Carver1304854
Clay982398
Rice9690128
Blue Earth933356
Crow Wing8958104
Kandiyohi799395
Chisago791561
Otter Tail7536102
Benton7173102
Mower617839
Beltrami607576
Douglas596388
Winona593952
Goodhue587982
Itasca579676
McLeod562567
Steele559125
Isanti541872
Morrison523064
Becker504762
Polk488875
Freeborn470142
Nobles469952
Lyon433356
Carlton427064
Nicollet411550
Pine408930
Cass394241
Mille Lacs391364
Brown386845
Le Sueur370430
Todd369636
Meeker342651
Waseca317928
Martin306934
Hubbard273544
Wabasha27125
Dodge26149
Roseau254424
Redwood226443
Houston223517
Fillmore220812
Wadena219929
Renville219149
Pennington209024
Faribault208527
Sibley195712
Cottonwood189127
Chippewa181139
Kanabec180929
Aitkin171442
Watonwan166311
Rock151719
Pope14618
Yellow Medicine143320
Jackson141814
Koochiching136219
Swift130519
Pipestone130027
Clearwater128718
Murray127110
Marshall124919
Stevens116711
Lake103921
Wilkin97314
Lac qui Parle93224
Mahnomen81612
Norman8039
Big Stone7624
Grant7479
Lincoln7385
Kittson58222
Red Lake5668
Unassigned539113
Traverse4865
Lake of the Woods4424
Cook2300

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Rainy and very windy on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hagedorn telephone town hall highlights Veteran Affairs issues

Image

New court unveiled for the Prairie Island Indian Community

Image

Rochester runner takes part in Chicago Marathon in honor of friend

Image

Veterans voice their concerns to Rep. Hagedorn

Image

RPS board plans midterm review for Interim Superintendent Pekel

Image

Midterm review for RPS interim superintendent

Image

New disc golf course opens in Rochester

Image

Nashua freshman honored for National History Day project

Image

Celebrating Autumn safely 4

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/12/21)

Community Events