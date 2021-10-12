Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Texas' ban of vaccine mandates puts businesses in a difficult position

Texas' ban of vaccine mandates puts businesses in a difficult position

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 4:01 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 4:01 PM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Corporate America cheered last month when President Joe Biden announced plans to require most larger businesses to mandate Covid vaccines or weekly tests for their workers, So Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order prohibiting businesses from enforcing a vaccine mandate on their Texas-based employees puts companies in a difficult position.

Many employers want employees to get vaccinated, which they believe will reduce health care costs that can average $50,000 for each hospitalized worker. It could also trim down on absenteeism, companies believe.

The promised federal rules would allow businesses to push employees to get vaccinated without being blamed by those who objected. And the rules would reduce the chance that vaccine hesitant workers would quit, since any other employer with 100 or more workers would also have the same vaccine or weekly testing requirements.

But Abbott's order puts employers exactly where they didn't want to be — in the middle of a legal and political battle between the federal government and a Republican governor.

"It creates more confusion, more difficulty, more frustration for employers," said Brian Kropp, chief of research at consulting firm Gartner's HR practice.

Abbott said that the vaccine is "safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus," but he believes it "should remain voluntary and never forced."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Abbott's order put him out of step with business leaders. The US Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, a national organization of CEOs from many of the largest and most influential US companies, praised Biden's action when it was announced. Psaki accused Abbott of putting political motives above public health.

"I think it's pretty clear when you make a choice that's against all public health information and data out there that it's not based on what is in the interest of the people you are governing, it's perhaps in the interest of your own politics," Psaki said.

Federal law likely to win out

Federal law, including regulations like the ones proposed by Biden, typically have legal precedence over state laws or mandates, under what is known as the supremacy clause of the US Constitution, and a well-established legal theory known as federal preemption. American and Southwest Airlines, two Texas-based companies that are preparing to impose vaccine mandates on employees, cited that fact Tuesday when saying that they intend to move forward with their vaccine mandate plans, despite Abbott's order.

"We are aware of the recent order by Gov. Abbott," said Southwest. "Federal action supersedes any state mandate or law, and we would be expected to comply with the president's order to remain compliant as a federal contractor. We will continue to follow all orders closely."

But that doesn't mean companies that chose to follow Biden's order over Abbott's will be trouble-free, said Kropp.

Most unvaccinated adults at this point remain opposed to getting the shots, and a disputed mandate will create more friction between bosses and employees than an undisputed one, he said.

"With Abbott's announcement, now they'll have employees saying, 'The governor says I don't need to be vaccinated,'" Kropp said. "There will likely to be lawsuits, even if they turn out to be nuisance lawsuits. At a minimum, it creates a lot of distraction for employees and employers."

Different rules in different states?

Although federal rules may eventually have the force of law over Abbott's order, there are no such federal rules today — the Biden administration has not yet imposed its vaccine mandate. That could create problems for employers wanting to enforce a mandate on employees, Kropp said.

The rules are still in the works and will be available "hopefully in the next several weeks," Labor Secretary Martin Walsh told Axios in an interview that aired on HBO Sunday. Until the federal rules are published and in place, the Texas order could be in effect, Kropp said.

That means national employers could have one set of rules that apply to workers in New York or California, and another set of rules that apply to workers in Texas and any other state where a Republican governor might chose to follow Abbott's lead.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday also suggested he is looking at ways to stop businesses from firing unvaccinated workers. And the state's health department fined Leon County $3.7 million on Tuesday for requiring county workers to provide proof of vaccination, which it said violated a state law prohibiting "vaccine passports." Psaki also criticized DeSantis' actions Tuesday.

"The things that companies hate more than anything else are complexity and different rules in different places they do business," Kropp said. The delay in rolling out the federal rules is only adding to difficulties for businesses.

"They're starting to get frustrated because they want the [federal] rules to be written and in place," he said. "They might like having the [federal] rules, but now they're saying 'What is taking so long?' It's like telling a kid on Christmas morning he's getting the gift he wants, but it's still in the mail and it's unknown when it will arrive."

What rules apply to what businesses?

It's also not completely clear what federal rules will apply to which employers.

Government contractors have to follow stricter rules than the broad swath of businesses that can require either proof of vaccination or weekly tests. The testing option is not allowed for contractors. But who is considered a contractor and who is not remains unclear.

American and Southwest have said they'll be requiring vaccines due to the contractor provision of the rule, while Delta Air Lines said it is still studying whether it falls under the contractor designation.

It's also not clear if the proposed Biden rule allowing for either testing or proof of a vaccine would be allowed under the Texas mandate.

Abbott's order doesn't mention any prohibition on testing. Kropp said it's possible that if employers require weekly Covid tests of their employees, but allow them to opt out if they present proof of vaccination, it could satisfy both rules.

But he said he believes many employers will prefer to comply with federal rules with a vaccine mandate so they don't have to deal with weekly test results.

-- CNN's Jason Hoffman contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 738843

Reported Deaths: 8433
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1488871892
Ramsey61674964
Dakota55244513
Anoka51930509
Washington32576325
Stearns27241251
St. Louis22559347
Scott20934157
Wright20360169
Olmsted17346117
Sherburne14843111
Carver1304854
Clay982398
Rice9690128
Blue Earth933356
Crow Wing8958104
Kandiyohi799395
Chisago791561
Otter Tail7536102
Benton7173102
Mower617839
Beltrami607576
Douglas596388
Winona593952
Goodhue587982
Itasca579676
McLeod562567
Steele559125
Isanti541872
Morrison523064
Becker504762
Polk488875
Freeborn470142
Nobles469952
Lyon433356
Carlton427064
Nicollet411550
Pine408930
Cass394241
Mille Lacs391364
Brown386845
Le Sueur370430
Todd369636
Meeker342651
Waseca317928
Martin306934
Hubbard273544
Wabasha27125
Dodge26149
Roseau254424
Redwood226443
Houston223517
Fillmore220812
Wadena219929
Renville219149
Pennington209024
Faribault208527
Sibley195712
Cottonwood189127
Chippewa181139
Kanabec180929
Aitkin171442
Watonwan166311
Rock151719
Pope14618
Yellow Medicine143320
Jackson141814
Koochiching136219
Swift130519
Pipestone130027
Clearwater128718
Murray127110
Marshall124919
Stevens116711
Lake103921
Wilkin97314
Lac qui Parle93224
Mahnomen81612
Norman8039
Big Stone7624
Grant7479
Lincoln7385
Kittson58222
Red Lake5668
Unassigned539113
Traverse4865
Lake of the Woods4424
Cook2300

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Rainy and very windy on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/12

Image

Event for women in construction later this month

Image

Ways to budget during National Savings Day

Image

Women in construction education event

Image

National Savings Day tips to save for the holidays

Image

Rochester Police Department still understaffed despite new hires

Image

The Med City Mafia is looking for competitors

Image

Rochester city council member runs Boston Marathon

Image

City of Rochester facing rising maintenance costs for DMC improvements

Image

Rochester city council member runs Boston Marathon

Community Events