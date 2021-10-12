Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Waymo's self-driving taxi struggles with left turns and puddles. But it's still winning over some Arizona riders

Waymo's self-driving taxi struggles with left turns and puddles. But it's still winning over some Arizona riders

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Matt McFarland, CNN Business

Waymo says its self-driving vans have given tens of thousands of rides since the company launched a public robotaxi service in Chandler, Arizona a year ago.

CNN Business tested Waymo's service this month and spoke with eight Waymo customers who have used the service over the past year. They say they're generally very satisfied and prefer it to Uber, Lyft or car ownership. Their stories suggest that there's demand for robotaxis, but there are also significant barriers to self-driving cars becoming a mainstay in Americans lives anytime soon.

A rider can request a ride via the Waymo app and is directed to walk to a pick-up point where the robotaxi can safely stop to pick them up. A Waymo Chrysler Pacifica minivan pulls up, displaying the riders initials on the dashboard so that it can't be confused with another Waymo van.

"Good afternoon," a recording greets riders as they enter. "This car is all yours with no one up front."

The vans still have a steering wheel, which turns right and left as the car navigates. A piece of plastic separates the front seats from passengers in the back, where riders are supposed to stay. Riders hit a button to start their trip.

Trips are generally longer and less direct than an Uber or Lyft trip. The taxis still aren't using shared turn lanes, the company said. That forces them to sometimes take roundabout routes, like three right turns instead of one left turn.

Waymo says its vehicles have driven more than 20 million autonomous miles on public roads, but rainy days and puddles that linger on roads afterwards can still confuse the robotaxis enough that Waymo has to revert to an older, less impressive version of its robotaxis, featuring a human test driver behind the wheel.

The robotaxi service in Arizona is the culmination of 12 years of work since Google created its self-driving car project, which was later re-named Waymo, and made a separate subsidiary of Alphabet. The project began with grand ambition and promises. Google co-founder Sergey Brin said in 2012 that "you can count on one hand the number of years until ordinary people can experience this."

The reality has turned out differently. Following years of promise, Waymo offers a robotaxi service in a 50 square mile portion of Chandler, Arizona, and has yet to offer fully autonomous rides to the public elsewhere.

There are advantages to a computer driving the car over a human, customers say. Some like riding alone, rather than being driven by a stranger. Waymo's prices can be cheaper and the vehicles all drive with the same cautious personality, unlike ridehail drivers, whose driving styles vary, the riders say.

They say they've seen Waymo improve. Two riders said they had experienced sudden braking in Waymo taxis that appeared to be due to birds near the car, as no other vehicles were around. But both riders said the cars are no longer braking sharply when near birds. Waymo declined to comment on the riders' experiences with sudden braking around birds. The Waymo vans are also more confident driving in crowded parking lots, according to riders.

But much work remains to be done. Waymo remains focused on learning to improve its services, rather than profitability according to Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana.

Waymo struck a deal in 2018 with Fiat Chrysler to add up to 62,000 Pacifica Hybrids to its fleet. Three years later, the fleet remains at only slightly more than 700 vehicles. Former CEO John Krafcik, who led the deal, exited the role earlier this year.

Three rights make a left turn

Chandler resident John Mitkowski gave his car to his college-age daughter after Waymo began offering rides. He figured he could use a combination of Waymo, Uber and Lyft to get around. He rides Waymo to work, run errands and go golfing, and calls it his favorite mode of transportation.

He's taken more than 400 rides, more than anyone using the service, according to Waymo, which introduced CNN Business to Mitkowski.

He told CNN Business that he'll only use Lyft or Uber today if Waymo has no cars available. He arranges his schedule to be somewhat flexible in case a Waymo car is immediately available or not available for 15 minutes.

He does work on his laptop during trips, so he doesn't mind if they're slightly longer than in an Uber or Lyft. He said he saves money with Waymo because there's no need to tip a robotaxi. Riders told CNN Business that Waymo prices were generally comparable to Uber and Lyft.

Waymo riders said they regularly draw attention from people who approach them with questions after drop-offs or attempt to record trips while driving alongside Waymos.

"In the corner of my eye, I'll notice a car driving erratically. I'll look up from my laptop and it's like, 'What is he doing?'" Mitkowski said. "My car might be trying to make a right, but the guy doesn't see it because he's trying to record me and the no driver in the car."

Waymo's vehicles avoid making a left turn from a busy street into his neighborhood. Mitkowski said that instead they take a slight detour into a neighborhood across the busy street so that they can cross the busy street at a traffic signal.

"The object of their game appears to be the safest route," Mitkowski said. "How do we not put the driver, the car and the passenger in danger?"

Waymo rider Sophia Lovasz told CNN Business that a recent trip that would usually be a 10-minute drive took her 27 minutes with Waymo.

"If you had somewhere to be at a specific time, you may not want to call a Waymo," Lovasz said.

Even so, Lovasz said she's a very satisfied Waymo customer and views it as like a better second car for her family. She said she prefers it to Uber and Lyft and feels more independent in it.

Lovasz took her first ride this April, requesting a ride from the public library in Tempe, which neighbors Chandler. Lovasz said Waymo asked her to cross a seven-lane road and wait on a residential street across from the library to be picked up.

Lovasz crossed the street and walked into the neighborhood, waiting on a narrow median as the sun set, she said.

"That was a little bit awkward as a Black woman just standing in the middle of some neighborhood where no one's seen me before. I was really uncomfortable," Lovasz said.

Waymo has since updated its service so that riders can be picked up directly at the library. A CNN Business reporter requested a ride from the library last week. Following a 15-minute wait, a Waymo van appeared about to turn into the library.

Instead it drove past the library, turned around, drove past again rather than making a left turn into the library, and then took a circuitous 15-minute route before finally entering the library.

A Waymo spokeswoman explained that the Waymo van appeared unable to change lanes to get in the proper lane to make its initial turn into the library. After doubling back, the Waymo van didn't make a left into the library because its vehicles aren't using shared turn lanes. The spokeswoman said such turns are tricky because local law requires drives to exit the lane within a few hundred feet, which can lead to tight turns.

Even so, Chandler is well-suited to self-driving cars in many ways, according to autonomous vehicles experts.

There's little inclement weather, which is challenging for self-driving cars. Waymo has human test drivers behind the wheel on days with expected rain, and often afterwards. Light reflecting off puddles can make driving difficult for the vehicles.

Another advantage of Chandler is the lack of pedestrians and cyclists. CNN Business encountered a single cyclist and no pedestrians, aside from in a Whole Foods parking lot, during its two rides,

Riders told CNN Business they've seen Waymo vehicles get more confident and assertive in parking lots, where the vehicles have to deal with crossing pedestrians and vehicles backing out. But there are still problems that sometimes emerge.

Rajan Phadnis said that when he was dropped at a Walmart recently, the vehicle stopped in a way that parked in a driver in the lot. Phadnis said the driver of the vehicle yelled at him, making him feel uncomfortable, as he couldn't control and move the Waymo vehicle.

He contacted Waymo's support, and said after a couple minutes the Waymo vehicle moved out of the way.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 738843

Reported Deaths: 8433
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1488871892
Ramsey61674964
Dakota55244513
Anoka51930509
Washington32576325
Stearns27241251
St. Louis22559347
Scott20934157
Wright20360169
Olmsted17346117
Sherburne14843111
Carver1304854
Clay982398
Rice9690128
Blue Earth933356
Crow Wing8958104
Kandiyohi799395
Chisago791561
Otter Tail7536102
Benton7173102
Mower617839
Beltrami607576
Douglas596388
Winona593952
Goodhue587982
Itasca579676
McLeod562567
Steele559125
Isanti541872
Morrison523064
Becker504762
Polk488875
Freeborn470142
Nobles469952
Lyon433356
Carlton427064
Nicollet411550
Pine408930
Cass394241
Mille Lacs391364
Brown386845
Le Sueur370430
Todd369636
Meeker342651
Waseca317928
Martin306934
Hubbard273544
Wabasha27125
Dodge26149
Roseau254424
Redwood226443
Houston223517
Fillmore220812
Wadena219929
Renville219149
Pennington209024
Faribault208527
Sibley195712
Cottonwood189127
Chippewa181139
Kanabec180929
Aitkin171442
Watonwan166311
Rock151719
Pope14618
Yellow Medicine143320
Jackson141814
Koochiching136219
Swift130519
Pipestone130027
Clearwater128718
Murray127110
Marshall124919
Stevens116711
Lake103921
Wilkin97314
Lac qui Parle93224
Mahnomen81612
Norman8039
Big Stone7624
Grant7479
Lincoln7385
Kittson58222
Red Lake5668
Unassigned539113
Traverse4865
Lake of the Woods4424
Cook2300

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Rainy and very windy on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/12

Image

Event for women in construction later this month

Image

Ways to budget during National Savings Day

Image

Women in construction education event

Image

National Savings Day tips to save for the holidays

Image

Rochester Police Department still understaffed despite new hires

Image

The Med City Mafia is looking for competitors

Image

Rochester city council member runs Boston Marathon

Image

City of Rochester facing rising maintenance costs for DMC improvements

Image

Rochester city council member runs Boston Marathon

Community Events